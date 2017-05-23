Answer on Fitz future won’t be soonPosted by on May 23, 2017 – 7:44 am
Larry Fitzgerald said last night at Bruce Arians’ charity event that he will only address his NFL future after 2017 one time, in training camp. That’s so he won’t have to keep answering questions. (Although, if he’s hoping no questions will be asked all season, well, good luck with that.) Here’s the thing: It would be a massive upset if, at that point in camp, Fitz says anything besides something along the lines that he’ll make a decision after the season. Just like 2016.
He’s not going to ever proclaim his last season — even if he were to know — as his last season. Fitz doesn’t want that. If you want tangible proof, look at the foreword Fitz wrote for the Kent Somers’ book “100 Things Cardinals Fans Should Know And Do Before They Die.” In Fitz’s own words: “Kent Somers covered my first press conference and he’ll probably be there for my last, unless I just quietly slip into retirement (That’s more my style).” I definitely believe that. I have long thought there is a better chance Fitz just says goodbye in a tweet, with no goodbye presser. We’ll see when that happens. But if that’s his style, then having a goodbye lap around the league by announcing his retirement early doesn’t make sense.
Carson Palmer recently said the same. He talked last week and was asked about 2017 being possibly his last year. Palmer’s response? How would he know in May? He won’t even know in November or December. That’s an after-season thing. He’s another guy I don’t think wants to make a big deal about whether he’s going to be done or not.
Bottom line, I think 2017 will be another vague season for Fitz (and Palmer) in terms of the end. I appreciate Fitzgerald wanting to try and contain such talk. I’m not sure it’s in his hands. That’s what happens when you are the face of the franchise. People want to know.
Tags: Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald
Posted in Blog | 17 Comments »
By Scott H on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Ya know what? Larry the Legend is giving us ( at least ) one more season, so let’s just enjoy that. Let’s leave the poor guy alone. He’s already made it clear, in his own classy way, that he’d rather not be bothered with incessant questions ( and, really, who could blame him??? ), so….
The LAST thing I want is him becoming so annoyed by all the questions that maybe he decides to walk away because of THAT, and not wanting to deal with THAT anymore, ya know?
Yeah, of course I want to know what is going to happen with my favorite player of all time, but….if he wants to keep that to himself, then so be it.
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Questions
Fitz — and I’m pretty sure I’ve said this before — is not going to retire based on being annoyed about getting questions about it.
By jeffcardinalfan on May 23, 2017 | Reply
my guess is isfthe cards struggle or win the sb they will both b gone…however if they make a deep playoff run and don’t win the sb they will b back for one more year.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on May 23, 2017 | Reply
No self aggrandizement … thats our leaders, love them.
By Coach K on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Fitz is such a class act. I think our new guy Williams is going to learn so much from Larry, we may see huge dividends this year.
One word about our defense. With all the speed and multiple positions each player can play on defense, how can offensive coordinators create a game plan against a swarm of constantly moving killer bees Darren?
Do you feel this defensive talent this year gives the Cardinals a defense that is impossible to game plan?
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: Defense
There is no such thing as a defense that is impossible to game plan. Offense always has the upper hand with the rules the way they are. There is always a weakness. Whether a team can execute to take advantage is another thing.
By D on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Fitz-this will last until Sept 10th in Detroit.
Darren-don’t you think A Football Life on L. Sharpe would be interesting/cautionary tale, etc? The Network could really expand that Series into so many different avenues.
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
D —
RE: Football Life
Pretty sure NFL Films sees A Football Life as a celebration of a guy, not as a documentary with a message. So I don’t see it. An ESPN “30 for 30”? Sure.
By Steve W on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Yeah, it’s got to be tough facing the same question over and over and over again when you don’t even know the answer in your own mind. I empathize with Fitz on that, for sure. But just like actors who can’t sit down in a restaurant without having one or two folks wander up to their table and say “I’m such a huge fan, would you please take a selfie with me!” or some such request, it’s the price of fame.
I hope for his sake that the questions maybe get cut back a bit during the season, but I too doubt they’ll go away entirely.
But hey, as far as I’m concerned, let’s worry about whether Fitz and/or Palmer come back after the Cards are hoisting the Lombardi trophy next February. And hey, isn’t Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota? That’d be an ‘extra’ nice feeling for Fitz!
GO CARDS!!!
Steve Weston
Biggest Fan in Virginia
By clssylssy on May 23, 2017 | Reply
I REALLY WISH the media and fans would quit harrassing Fitz about his future! After last season, I can’t say I was too surprised that he and Carson both contemplated retirement, and, I would have supported their decision. Certainly, Fitz has more than earned the right to some personal space and with so may avenues open to him, it wouldn’t surprise me if he wasn’t seriously planning on settling into choosing his retirement career while still feeling vibrant and capable.
His returning to honor his contract gave the franchise notice which they chose to ignore in the draft, so, whatever he decides to do will get my full support. He is the GOAT Cardinal who has brought class and respect to this organization and I am truly grateful.
I do find it telling that it has already been announced that his “Football Life” is in the hopper as if to let fans know that they should just try to step back and enjoy the season!
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Clssy —
RE: Fitz
Do you really think he’s being harrassed? It’s not like people are going to his house in the middle of the night. These are media sessions when players are asked questions. That’s one of them.
Larry’s a big boy. He can handle it.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Your Amazon.com link (goo.gl/5ZaLwa) to the book above reveals the following info:
100 Things Cardinals Fans Should Know And Do Before They Die.
by Derrick Goold (Author), Stan Musial (Foreword)
I’m confused. It’s a book about the baseball Cardinals. No mention of Kent or Larry. Inside joke?
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Ottis —
RE: Link
Whoops. It’s fixed.
By aschatte on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Can we make sure this face of the Cardinals finally win a SB this year?
By Scott H on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
RE: Fitz won’t retire because of questions, being annoyed –
I know that, Darren. I know. I’m commenting more on how Fitz has pretty much made it clear that constantly being asked about it does wear on him.
I don’t think Fitz will be swayed, one way or the other, by anything. He will play until he knows it is time to step down, and that will be it.
And that will truly be the end of an era for the Arizona Cardinals. He will be the greatest Cardinals player of all time ( not even really open for discussion ), one of the greatest WR’s of all time ( his career numbers will stand in the face of any debate to the contrary ), and will stand among a VERY select group of pro athletes ( Derek Jeter, Tom Brady ) who played an entire career for one team. Pretty amazing when ya consider that greats like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre CANNOT say that ).
Unfortunately, one thing may be missing for Larry Fitzgerald that all those other players have – a championship. That won’t keep him out of the HOF, but….it sure will be a damn shame, nonetheless.
We can hope it happens for him this year.
By shannon robinson on May 23, 2017 | Reply
I am appalled that the NFL Owners are only considering allowing NFL teams to bring back two players off Injured Reserve in a season (only one last year). I had hoped they would go to something more like baseball’s disabled list you could use to move as many players as are hurt on and off the injured reserve. Bringing back only two players in a year is a poor assessment of the level of serious injuries that are mounting every year (especially with concussions). The NFL is the only organization that intentionally lowers the quality of their product artificially by their own rules. Someday they’ll learn to respect the star quality of the players that keep us tuning in to our favorite team. I’m a what’s best for Larry fan on his decision.
By Darren Urban on May 23, 2017 | Reply
Shannon —
RE: IR
One of the reasons they don’t is because teams once upon a time used to abuse the IR to stash players. They don’t want to open up that can of worms.