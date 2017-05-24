Cardinals celebrations? “Chandler likes to dance”Posted by on May 24, 2017 – 1:54 pm
Here’s the thing about the new relaxed celebration rules in the NFL — I’m not sure exactly how much they’ll impact the Cardinals. They don’t exactly have a group of guys pining to make a scene post-play. On our latest podcast, we were talking about a power poll of Cardinals who were most likely to take advantage. I mean, it’s not going to be Larry Fitzgerald (“That’ll never happen,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Larry’s dance is dancing over to give the ball to the referee, which is what he’s supposed to do.”) We know Smokey Brown can dance, but his dance was already allowed in the rules and frankly, I don’t see him going much further than that. J.J. Nelson is pretty low key. David Johnson is definitely low key — it’s tough to embrace the nickname “Humble Rumble” and you know, not be humble.
Arians, in contrast to Marvin Lewis, is cool with the change. “I danced all the time when I scored touchdowns,” Arians said. “I didn’t get many. Danced my ass off when it happened.”
Arians, however, doesn’t figure to score at all these days. In terms of the current players? “I’m not really a dancing type of guy,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said, when asked about his potential plans. “I do love the fact the league is allowing players to show their personality, not putting us in handcuffs. I think it’s a great win for the players.”
Peterson’s first choice in the locker room “probably would’ve been Tony,” but alas, Tony Jefferson has moved to Baltimore.
“Chandler,” Peterson said. “Chandler likes to dance.”
Indeed, Chandler Jones came to my mind first. He’s further removed from the more buttoned-up culture of New England. He has the security of the long-term contract. And he definitely likes to have fun. Jones was asked about the new overtime rule but he said the celebration rule move was the “one that matters” to the defensive players.
Jones did say there wouldn’t be any choreography or dance practice. “That’s when it gets out of hand” and away from football, he said. But, he added, “I’ll have something cooking for sure.”
By D on May 24, 2017 | Reply
The only time the greatest RB danced was in the SuperBowl Shuffle video.
(google it young fans)
By Hammy on May 24, 2017 | Reply
Cant imagine David Johnson doing a dance in the end zone. He will be there a lot so I hope he takes advantage of this new celebration rule! Go Birdgang!
By Scott H on May 24, 2017 | Reply
Gotta love BA keeping it real ( again ). LMAO over his comment about his dancing HIS ass off when he got the chance! That is too cool. No wonder the players love this guy. He is a rare bird among pro sports coaches.
As for Chandler Jones….ya know what? Help us win a SB, then you can dance all you want! I still remember being so annoyed at him and Swearinger for getting a penalty in the opener last year for a little dance they did together. OK, he made a play against his former team. I get it. But ya know what? His former team won the game.
Stay focused. Follow the example of Larry Fitzgerald. When you make a play, act like you’ve been there before. Toss the ball back to the ref and and get ready to keep playing. Don’t celebrate a play – celebrate the win when the game is over.
By Darren Urban on May 24, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Dance
To be honest, I don’t believe Chandler knew Swearinger was going to do that.
By faster on May 24, 2017 | Reply
wtf?
stanton?
hey, the most enthusiastic and funny celebration of a td, and nobody mention it?
By Darren Urban on May 24, 2017 | Reply
faster —
RE: Stanton
No one is forgetting anything: http://www.azcardinals.com/videos/videos/Drew-Stanton-Dance-Legend/737074ef-5478-4e17-b42f-d3878813dec7
I embedded this video with the story of the rule change in the first place.
By Jacob Hewitt on May 24, 2017 | Reply
Ha ha check the two best TD celebration dances by the Cardinals!!!
Number 1. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cgddqh9gmPM
Number 2. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rtPcODBSL_8
Lol guys vote witch one y’all like better if u want!!
By clssylssy on May 24, 2017 | Reply
I agree with Patrick Peterson on this. The league should allow the players (and fans) to have a little fun; accomplishments deserve to be celebrated and this is the entertainment industry afterall and not church. It gets out of hand when guys start doing choreographied routines, aren’t spontaneous or are lude and inappropriate. Full out busting a move just seems out of character for more serious players like Larry Fitzgerald, but it probably would bring a chuckle and lighten the atmosphere, and some games can use the levity. Or, maybe seeing BA dancing his ass off after a major win would be enough to erase the memory of last season.
Let’s hope we can look forward to the opportunity for celebrating many, many times.