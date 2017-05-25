D-Line wants to earn the shake and the apple piePosted by on May 25, 2017 – 3:49 pm
Brentson Buckner is a guru of the defensive line, and the way he phrases things to get across his point is gold for a writer. Buckner was known as a great quote as a player, and it hasn’t changed. Talking to him about Robert Nkemdiche, the Cardinals’ defensive line coach provided his philosophy about teaching young players. Fortunately, it was after lunch, because otherwise, it would have left me hungry.
“I’m not going to chew their food up and then give it to them,” Buckner said. “I’m going to teach you how to chew it yourself, because when you chew it yourself, you’ll be more satisfied.
“Now, I’m not going to give you a whole bunch to eat. I might start you with the little person’s plate. The older guys, they get the big daddy plate. But the little guys, they start with the Happy Meal. Then I’ll move you up to the quarter pounder with cheese, and before you know it, you can get the nuggets, the Big Mac, the shake and the apple pie. Because guess what, you can chew it and swallow it yourself and it won’t overwhelm you. Know what I’m saying?”
By JTDG on May 25, 2017 | Reply
OK Darren,
We know about the guy from Montana body slamming a reporter. This really isn’t about that (no need for anyone to talk politics).
But it made me think of Ryan Leaf going nuts on the reporter in the locker room. I’ve seen coaches flip desk and of course, my favorite, ” come after me, I’m a man, I’m 40.”
This leads to this question, have you ever (or Kent for that matter) ever asked a question, where you thought the player was going to lose it ?
Anderson was pretty mad but was up on a stage. But wouldn’t it have been a lot more tense if he was in the locker room and Kent asked that?
Just curious.
By Darren Urban on May 25, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Anderson/blow up
I’ve never really had a player close to losing it. I’ve had a coach angry at me before, but never to the point where it was anything more than yelling.
Not sure if the Anderson thing would have been a lot different. Maybe if it was one-on-one. But one of the reasons I thought Derek got so mad was because he was being called out in front of everyone. If the question happens in the locker room one on one, maybe the pressure isn’t as much. He probably still gets mad but maybe not as loud.
By andystandsup on May 25, 2017 | Reply
Thought Somers broke his glasses one year after a player pushed him. Maybe Super Bowl season..???
By Darren Urban on May 25, 2017 | Reply
Andystands —
RE: Glasses
I don’t recall that one.
By Scott H on May 25, 2017 | Reply
Damn….I would like this picture more if the big man, Calais Campbell, were still in it. But….those days are over. For better or worse, we’re going to find out soon what life without him is like.
Onward. I just read the piece on Nkemdiche, and ….OK. It says all the right things. It sounds like he’s worked hard to shake off the disappointment of last year. And it sounds like he took it upon himself to do that. I like it. But it’s too easy to say all the right things at this point, when real games and real game pressure aren’t there yet. So….we will know when that time comes.
Man, it’s hard to see that #90 and not think of Double D, isn’t it?? But as I’m saying that Campbell is the guy we are really going to miss this year, it is actually Double D who I hope this Nkemdiche kid will more resemble. Hey, he’s wearing the number. so….why not?
A significant contribution is needed from this kid this year if this defense is going to be what we need it to be.
By JTDG on May 25, 2017 | Reply
I never watched the “All or Nothing” show until they started showing it on NFL network.
I am now through 4 shows I believe. It is a very interesting show and an inside look to things fans have no idea of. Here are a few things I have picked up on in the first 4 shows.
1. Mike Iupati has some really cute kids. and one of my favorite lines was when the cards ran on a 3rd and short to the right side and got stuffed and Mike’s wife in the stands says’ ” They should have ran behind Mike.”
2. Playing QB in the NFL is really tough. Some of the ints Palmer would throw, BA would say what were you thinking, and Palmer would have a blank look, almost like, I don’t know. The best one was on a screen play, BA tells Palmer on the time out, if it is not there throw it over everyone. Palmer goes out and throws it right to a defensive lineman. BA is going crazy on the side line saying I just told him not to do it.
3. Palmer is the perfect leader. While coaching, I always told my team leaders, I will chew out a player, your job is to pick them back up. Several times you see BA ripping into the offense and then Palmer picking the players back up. Love it.
4. Ted Larsen was very close to being cut. Lucky the call went against the Bengals or Larsen would have been cut after the game. BA doesn’t mess around.
5. Larry is not a leader. He just isn’t. Great player? Of course. One of my favorites of all time and I think he is the GOAT of WRs over Rice. But leader?
6. Peterson doesn’t seem to be the cheerleader type, but when he says something , the team listens. It was impressive when he called the defense in on a day off by just saying, Defense will be here at 11 tomorrow after BA gave everyone a day off.
He also subtly got on Campbell when he was going over film and pointed out the defensive line and felt they weren’t listening. I didn’t know he carried that much juice.
7. Michael Bidwill may not make decisions daily about the team, but he is involved watching and asking about the thoughts behind certain moves. Got to believe Michael has a good grip on what is going on with the team.
8. Coach Buckner could care less who you are and how many pro bowls you have or how much money you make. His coaching style is simple; perform or get the heck out. There are no secrets with him. If you are a no nonsense hard working player, you would love playing for him. Since this show is about 2015, I can’t imagine what Buckner has said about Nkemdichi, but I would think if Nkemdichi doesn’t get going in 2017, Buckner might pack him bags for him.
I am enjoying the show.
By michael on May 25, 2017 | Reply
I thought Somers’ question was pretty unfair. He had no context, just a shot captured on TV. He could have asked what made him laugh but instead asked him if he thought it was appropriate to laugh at that time. My guess was that Lutui recognized his QB was down and was trying to cheer him up, as any good teammate would do. Just my guess, I wasn’t there. And neither was Kent Somers. He could have tried to get more context on the matter by asking Anderson about it, but instead, he framed it how he wanted to to illicit a response. That’s a shame.
By Darren Urban on May 25, 2017 | Reply
Michael —
RE: Anderson
Kent wasn’t there. So he asked the questions — questions, by the way, that were partially sparked by all the fans alerting Kent (and me, by the way) on Twitter saying how angry they were Anderson was laughing in that situation.
Also, the main reason Kent continued the questions was because Anderson said he wasn’t laughing. And that simply wasn’t true.
I’m not sure why you say Kent doesn’t try and get context — that’s exactly what he tried to do. Listen again: