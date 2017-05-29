Posted by Darren Urban on May 29, 2017 – 6:53 pm

As the NFL Network’s Top 100 rolls along, a second Cardinal has found a spot: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was revealed as 45th on the list, Fitz’s seventh straight year to make it. After an NFL-leading 107 catches (1,023 yards and six touchdowns) Fitz becomes the second player thus far (Chandler Jones was No. 85.)

Over the years, Fitz has gone from 14th to seventh to 22nd to 38th to 68th to 27th before this year’s ranking. Regardless of whether 2017 becomes his final season, I’d expect him on next year’s list as well.

(It’s great to hear cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross telling Fitz “That’s gold jacket right there” after Fitz’s great TD catch against the Patriots last year. Gold jacket indeed. The Hall of Fame is when, not if.)

As for any other Cardinals on this year’s list, I’m still expecting two: cornerback Patrick Peterson and running back David Johnson. Johnson may actually make a run at a top 10 spot. That’ll be interesting to see (as well as where Le’Veon Bell and Zeke Elliott end up, comparatively.)