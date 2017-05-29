Fitzgerald again lands in NFLN 100Posted by on May 29, 2017 – 6:53 pm
As the NFL Network’s Top 100 rolls along, a second Cardinal has found a spot: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was revealed as 45th on the list, Fitz’s seventh straight year to make it. After an NFL-leading 107 catches (1,023 yards and six touchdowns) Fitz becomes the second player thus far (Chandler Jones was No. 85.)
Over the years, Fitz has gone from 14th to seventh to 22nd to 38th to 68th to 27th before this year’s ranking. Regardless of whether 2017 becomes his final season, I’d expect him on next year’s list as well.
(It’s great to hear cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross telling Fitz “That’s gold jacket right there” after Fitz’s great TD catch against the Patriots last year. Gold jacket indeed. The Hall of Fame is when, not if.)
As for any other Cardinals on this year’s list, I’m still expecting two: cornerback Patrick Peterson and running back David Johnson. Johnson may actually make a run at a top 10 spot. That’ll be interesting to see (as well as where Le’Veon Bell and Zeke Elliott end up, comparatively.)
Tags: Larry Fitzgerald
Posted in Blog | 5 Comments »
By Jeff R. on May 30, 2017 | Reply
Fitzgerald only had good QBs for half his career, yet he’s still put up HOF numbers and currently ranks 9th all time in yards and 8th in TDs. If he gets 1,000 yards and 8 TDs this year he’ll end up 3rd in yards and 6th in TDs. (Spots above those are unlikely in a single season). I think he’s the second greatest WR to ever play.
By mitchaz on May 30, 2017 | Reply
At this point in his career, it is remarkable that Fitz is still ranked in the top 50 of the best players in the NFL. This is as much a tribute to the way Larry plays the game, as it is to his innate talent. Fitz is a flat-out baller.
While Fitz has unselfishly embraced his recent role as hybrid WR/TE “Y” slot receiver…it is taking its toll on him physically to the point where this will likely be his last year in the NFL Most slot receivers are smaller, quick players who aren’t used as blockers on DEs and LBs within the box where the biggest worry is getting rolled up on from behind by a pulling guard or even his own teammate. Basically Fitz is being used as a flexed TE.
I have been wishing that the Cardinals would acquire a player to fit that flexed TE role so that Fitz can go back to being an X or Z WR. Yet, BA&SK have insisted that Fitz stay at Y. One would think they would want to do everything they can to prolong Fitz’s career, not shorten it.
By Darren Urban on May 30, 2017 | Reply
Mitchaz —
RE: Fitz and Y
Since the time Arians arrived, this staff does not see him as an X or Z any longer. It’s one of the reasons they pushed him so hard to learn his current role.
By Az Cards 2017 on May 30, 2017 | Reply
The pair still the same Palmer-Fitz, last year Fitz leading the whole league in catches, went over 1000 yards, yet the ranking still down. Very subjective list.
By Scott H on May 30, 2017 | Reply
Larry RULES!! I understand he is the 3rd oldest WR in NFL history to lead the league in receptions. Wow. I mean….greatness has become the norm for Fitz. You expect it and he delivers every year. Yet, he never ceases to amaze….to reach that level of performance that goes beyond.
Seems like in recent seasons, we hear so much about Fitz falling off, losing a step, not the dominant player he was a few years ago, etc, etc, etc, blah, blah, blah, all the standard clichés that writers use when they ( obviously ) really haven’t been paying attention. Fitz dropped off so many lists of different things going into last year. Then, in his early 30’s, in his 13th season, he goes out and catches more balls than anyone else in the league.
That’s BIG TIME! And, yet, it somehow doesn’t surprise me at all. That is the beauty of Larry Fitzgerald. People continue to write him off as just not really relevant anymore, and he just goes out and continues to play at that level of excellence. Fitz has NEVER dropped off, and I don’t believe he ever will. He has NEVER left the realm of great, and I don’t believe he ever will.
Frankly, after leading the league in receptions, I find no reason that justifies his dropping down into the 40’s from last year’s 27. But….whatever. Larry is beyond rankings at this point. When a player that is still playing is already being looked upon as a sure-thing HOF’er, rankings don’t matter.