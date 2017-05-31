With Chad Williams, Fitz invokes the A-wordPosted by on May 31, 2017 – 9:12 am
As Larry Fitzgerald spoke on a variety of topics Tuesday, rookie third-round wide receiver Chad Williams came up. And Fitz delivered the eyebrow-raising comparison — kind of.
“He reminds me of Anquan Boldin, in terms of the strength of his hands,” Fitzgerald said. “Once it touches his hands, it just doesn’t move. He’s got unbelievably strong hands.”
Now, invoking the name of Anquan is pretty high praise around these parts. It’s never taken lightly, even if Fitz narrowed it to Williams’ hands. Boldin and Williams aren’t built the same, Boldin being thicker than Williams, but certainly, this franchise would take Williams being anywhere close to Boldin. After all, Boldin has carved out a marvelous NFL career, and it’s impossible to forget his best seasons came in an Arizona uniform.
(Before we go any further, Boldin has said he wants to play in 2017. But it won’t be with the Cardinals, even though many fans would love a reunion. As I have mentioned before. Boldin and Fitzgerald play essentially the same position at this point in their careers. Having them both on the roster makes little sense.)
It’s not the first time Fitzgerald has brought up a Boldin comparison with a young Cardinals wideout. A couple of times Fitzgerald made the Anquan-Michael Floyd comparison, in terms of those players playing “angry” — in a good way. Chad Williams has a long, long way to go to prove himself anywhere Anquan-worthy, especially since his opportunities are going to be much more limited as a rookie that Boldin had in 2003. (No one is forgetting 10-217-2 to start his career.)
Q hands or not, though, Fitzgerald says he’s bullish on the rookie Williams.
“(Chad) has got deceptive speed, when he’s running with guys, you see him and you’re like, ‘He’s really moving,’ ” Fitzgerald said. “He’s making his plays. … He’s going to be a great help to us. He’s a very outgoing young man, has a high football IQ, which always helps.”
Tags: Anquan Boldin, Chad Williams, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd
Posted in Blog | 8 Comments »
By mitchaz on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Darren—
Good points all around about Boldin.
We can hope that Fitz is more accurate about Chad Williams being Q-esque in hands and nastiness than Michael Floyd, who as a pro was nothing like Boldin in overall skill, hands or style of play.
By sbrown on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Boldin was a one of a kind receiver, that we were lucky to have as a Cardinal for those years.
The year that Warner had three 1000 yard receivers has not happened since ( Fitz, Boldin and Breston ).
Maybe it was not fair to Floyd to compare him to Boldin, he did have some promise coming out of Notre Dame. But as we saw, Floyd could not live up to the hype, or even to what he had done at Notre Dame. Then add the personal issues and that was that.
Just need Williams to be the best he can be, and let us fans make the argument about where he falls in as a Cardinal receiver.
By Scott H on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Ugh, I always cringe at these rookie comparisons. BUT Fitz is merely making a comparison to the strength of this kid’s hands, so….onward.
Darren – I’ve heard you say a few times that you think Fitz and Boldin are the same player at this point…..and I’m not so sure I agree with that. While Boldin has remained productive wherever he goes, I would have to place Fitz on a different tier right now. Yeah, they’re both vets, both in their 30’s, neither one is playing on the outside and going deep, etc.
But I think Fitz is still capable of a higher level of production. I mean, the man just led the NFL in catches last year with 107. And he could absolutely approach that number again in 2017 if he is healthy. Is Boldin coming anywhere near that at this point??
From another perspective, just look at the fact that Fitz is employed and firmly entrenched as a key guy in his team’s offense while Q is not even with a team right now. That would seem to indicate that they’re not really the same player at this point. Wouldn’t it?
By Darren Urban on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Fitz/Boldin
I’m not trying to imply they are at the same production level. They are not. The point is, many fans want to see Anquan come back to the Cardinals, and it makes zero sense, because he and Fitz play the same role at this point in their careers and you only need one on the field.
By mitchaz on May 31, 2017 | Reply
As far as I am concerned, Q burned the bridge in Arizona. He picked the worst time to make things all about him. While A-Dub was shedding tears of complete joy and kissing the Halas trophy as the NFC Championship Game confetti was settling, Q was sneaking out the back door.
By Richard S on May 31, 2017 | Reply
I remember seeing college film of Q and while not supposed to be fast, he made a really quick move on the defender and was past him. When I saw that even though he was the 2nd Cardinal Wide Receiver drafted that year I told my son he should get him for his fantasy team. My son of course ignored me until after week one and then he grabbed him.
By clssylssy on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Mitchaz…
I think you forgot the Organization didn’t want to pay him so he went to a team that valued his services, the Ravens, and got himself a SB ring to boot!
By Scott H on May 31, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
OK. But I can’t help what others are asking for. I’VE never suggested that the Cardinals bring Boldin back. I get what you are saying but there IS a distinction to be made here. Boldin and Fitz may play similar roles at this point but I DON’T see where that makes them the same player. Fitz is clearly still capable of production that I don’t believe Boldin is. I know, you are acknowledging that, so….we’re good.
Sorry, we’ve got little else to focus on right now, so we gotta find discussion where we can!
I think the hearts of Cardinals fans ( most of them, anyway…some have been turned off by Boldin’s stance at the time of his departure and have not been willing to forgive it ) would like to see Boldin return, but the reality is that while he could still be valuable to a team, he is not needed here. We are 4-deep with VERY good WR’s and a promising rookie in the mix. On a team that deep, Boldin doesn’t make sense at all.
I hope Boldin WILL return someday to take his rightful spot in the Ring Of Honor. He belongs there. I didn’t like his disappearing act after the NFC title game that night in Jan 2009, either, but there is an aspect of that I try to understand. The man was a warrior and he wanted to be on the field for a drive that HAD to end in a TD if this team was going to go to a SB. We know how he was – so how did we expect him to quietly accept standing on the sidelines??? Boldin was all about passion and emotion and that’s all that was. It’s what made him great. So….what, he’s just supposed to turn that off when his team is in a total do-or-die situation??? C’mon.
Shoot, Kurt Warner had his moments during some of those 2008-2009 playoff games, too. That’s the competitive FIRE that drives guys like Warner, Boldin, A-Dub, Fitz, any of them. That doesn’t always lend itself to guys being perfect gentlemen in the heat of battle, ya know?
Anyone remember Warner showing obvious frustration on the sidelines after the defense allowed the Steelers to go ahead in the SB, with less than a minute left?? I didn’t hold that against him – I understood it because I pretty much felt the same way.