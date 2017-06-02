Peterson as punt returner — againPosted by on June 2, 2017 – 8:54 am
An NFL lifetime ago, when Bruce Arians was simply a good offensive coordinator with the Steelers and the Cardinals were trying to turn Kevin Kolb into their long-awaited replacement for Kurt Warner, Patrick Peterson electrified the league with his punt returns. He scored four times that season and would’ve had five, were it not for a shoe-tip trip tackle in the season finale.
Peterson’s effectiveness at punt returning hasn’t been the same since. There are plenty of arguments why, whether it’s a safety issue — no one wants Peterson to become Jason Sehorn the sequel — or a blocking issue — Peterson intimated as much during an appearance on the “Bickley and Marotta” show earlier this week — or something else. But there is one thing Peterson still has that can’t necessarily be said for anyone else on the roster when it comes to punt returns. He has Arians’ trust.
Since Arians arrived the Cardinals have tried to find a legitimate replacement for Peterson on punt returns. Yet, as we stand here on the final day of OTAs, it looks like Peterson is headed for another season on the job. In a perfect world, the Cards would have a guy who could return kicks and punts, but rookie T.J. Logan should end up with the kick return spot and he’s never returned punts, and frankly, he probably shouldn’t start now. As excellent kick return man LaRod Stephens-Howling once emphasized, they are certainly not the same thing.
Smokey Brown is an option, although having your No. 2 receiver in harm’s way isn’t that much different than your No. 1 cornerback. J.J. Nelson has done it, but his double-whammy fumble/injury when he was doing it as a rookie in 2015 sticks in the mind. Nelson too is important to the offense and exposing his slight frame to more punishment would likely give pause.
Maybe it is as simple as getting Peterson better lanes within which to run. Maybe, as the Cardinals showed in 2015, as long as Peterson isn’t turning it over, that’s all they need in that part of the game. But getting a breakout return or 10 during the season wouldn’t be bad either.
By Dana on Jun 2, 2017 | Reply
I hate to see Peterson used this way, especially when he is so critical to the defense. And remember that though Nelson has fumbled and is likely not as “safe” as Peterson, Peterson did fumble a punt in a playoff game against the Panthers at a time when it seemed the momentum may have been shifting a bit in the Cardinals favor. I would argue that with the depth of talent we have at the WR spot, Nelson would be a good choice to return punts, especially if he can gain significant practice at the spot in the coming weeks and months. When Nelson sees an opening — look out! And while I NEVER want to see a player injured, the Cards could better absorb Nelson being out for a game or two than they could if Peterson were out. Peterson being injured on a punt return is just much of a risk to take.
By Big Ken on Jun 2, 2017 | Reply
Looking forward to seeing TJ Logan return kicks.
By JTDG on Jun 2, 2017 | Reply
I was watching “All or Nothing” last night and it was the one where the cards were beating up on the Eagles.
Up by a bunch, with 2 minutes left Ty steps in front of a pass, picks it off and goes down with an ACL. I remember hearing some fans thinking , why was he even on the field with so little time and a blow out. I remember there was anger towards BA for “letting” him get injured.
But if you asked Ty, Pat P, or any others, they want to be out there. This what they live for. (and quite frankly, trash time is stat time and stats equal big pay days) .
The way I see it, Players play. You can’t go in worried about injuries. That is the GMs job and building depth. But players and coaches can not be caught up worrying if someone might get hurt.
Truth is, Peterson can get hurt tackling a big back coming around the corner. So, lets have him not tackle anymore (some might say that has happened all ready). He could get hurt jumping and landing wrong (like Ty did), so, no more jumping for Pat. And maybe he shouldn’t use that 4.3 speed, coast to a 4.5 so you don’t pull a hammy. That would all be silly and stupid but truth is, he could still get hurt.
They’re football players. Players get hurt. It is part of the game. So, if Peterson is the best punt returner we have , then he should be the punt returner.
