And then there were four (QBs)Posted by on June 5, 2017 – 3:35 pm
Zac Dysert wasn’t out of work long. He was cut by the Cardinals Friday and then claimed off waivers by the Cowboys, it was announced by the league today. Dysert didn’t last as long as the previous third QB, Matt Barkley, in terms of seeing what he had. Barkley at least made it through training camp.
But circumstances change. One, it means that Trevor Knight, the undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, has shown enough in this short time to impress — at least impress enough to keep him over Dysert. It also means the Cards — not surprisingly, given the praise coach Bruce Arians has delivered anytime he is asked — are happy with Blaine Gabbert thus far. Third, it means that they are good with Carson Palmer having his normal workload in training camp, even with an extra week of camp and extra preseason game.
There is context needed everywhere. I don’t expect Palmer to get a lot more preseason work, so with an extra game, there should be more preseason game reps for Gabbert, Knight and Drew Stanton. As for Stanton — and Gabbert — last week Arians said clearly that Stanton remains the No. 2 QB. I don’t expect that to change this season, but camp can always make an impact. (It won’t, IMO.) Still, QB is always a sexy position, and there will be plenty of stories of all four guys once camp starts in mid-July.
By steve on Jun 5, 2017 | Reply
I like Stanton but based on his play the last couple of seasons ( both preseason and regular) I am pulling for Gabbert to supplant Drew. I don’t think Gabbert is our QB of the future but he has a better skill set than Stanton.
By Louis c on Jun 5, 2017 | Reply
We need a coach and a GM to get a quarterback. We don’t have a coach or GM right now so it’s going to be a 8-8 season again.
By georgiebird on Jun 5, 2017 | Reply
So silly to be so high on Stanton
By creditcard on Jun 5, 2017 | Reply
My initial reaction to Blaine Gabbert — what is Kiem thinking!
However, after a little research and reflection — this very well could turn-out to be a brilliant move. Gabbert is only 27-years old. He played for bottom dwellers with poor surrounding cast of receivers, running backs, and a porous line .Plus, he had to deal with annual new playbooks and coaching staffs. Coupled with poor defenses, for the most part he was playing behind (thus one dimensional). This would be difficult for any NFL QB to compete and be effective.
Gabbert has the size, arm strength, intelligence, athleticism, and moderate experience. Allow Gabbert a year to learn and fit-in the Card system — I think the Cards and NFL would see a completely different and effective QB.
I think Gabbert offers less risk than any of the 1st round QBs chosen this year.