Arians: London events “not going to scare us off”Posted by on June 6, 2017 – 12:16 pm
The Cardinals play the Rams in London at Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 22, and they will be spending the week beforehand in the country practicing for the game. Obviously, London and the U.K. have been in the news with recent terrorist events, both with the concert bombing in Manchester and then the attack on London Bridge.
Coach Bruce Arians was asked if those attacks caused him any concern with taking the Cardinals on their trip.
“No,” Arians said. “With concern … Anytime you are apprehensive, and let ISIS or whoever it is change the way you think or what you do, they are winning. We’ll go and we’ll do everything we can to put on a great show. If something happens, it happens. But they’re not going to scare us off.”
Tags: Bruce Arians, London
Posted in Blog | 9 Comments »
By sean on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Well, only the fans in the concourse are in real danger anyway. cant get suicide bombs onto the field really.
By D on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
The team shouldn’t be scared…now fans exiting/tailgating outside of stadium may want to keep alert. With the mindset of the London mayor and the number of people looking to do harm, these large gatherings will continue to be a target.
By clssylssy on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
With all that’s going on, I can’t imagine why anyone would want to go to London to see the Cards play a team they can see at home or drive six hours to see and get more bang for your buck. While I do agree with Arians that caving to terrorists threats is handing them a victory, I nonetheless wasn’t disappointed when my granddaughter’s school trip to Europe this week was cancelled I have a feeling this International Series is going to be short lived between a President who is alienating our allies and doesn’t want to see US dollars being spent outside our borders on top of the terrrorist attacks that seem to be directed primarily at Europe.
Along thiis same line, I have never heard anything about the NFL teams getting new airline carriers for their away games. Any word on that Darren?
On a different note, I see where Robert N. will probably be missing the rest of camp due to a pulled hammy, which is ironic as he was just cited in an article i read as the player most likely to have a breakout season…IF he could stay healthy!
By Gavin Booth on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Just what I wanted to hear. I’m so excited to see PP, Honey Badger and especially Larry Fitzgerald play live.
By shannon robinson on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Thanks to Coach Arians for standing tall with our friends in the UK. Ian my Welsh Rugby Coaching partner sent me a photo of a funeral procession for a 14 year old being “piped across the sands” at a cove where he lived and fished in Wales. I want to go with the team to London now more than ever, especially having experienced rugby tours with teams in England and Ireland. It means a lot to our allies – for sure, for sure. A Tip of the Cards Wing to Bruce Arians – as they say in the Navy, “Lot’s of color.”
By Scott H on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Wow, ya know I wasn’t even making this connection, but…..geez, with the recent cluster of terror attacks in the London area…..yeah, I’m suddenly wondering if the NFL should be re-thinking sending their teams over there. And I understand that that way of thinking is exactly what Arians is preaching against, but….then, there is reality. And the reality is that right now, there are too many crazy things going on in the world these days to ignore it.
Right now? As a fan, there ain’t no way I’m going to London for an NFL game. No way. If a couple of guys can plant a bomb at an event like the Boston Marathon OVER HERE…..then don’t think something similar can’t happen at an NFL football game in a foreign city. We might think of London as being safe, but….is ts????
By georgiebird on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Congrats on being chosen the favorite Cardinals’ reporter-
A job well done- You deserve it.
By Darren Urban on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: reporter
I had seen the article when it first was posted. had not seen any results. It’s nice to know I have some who like what I do.
By Scharf on Jun 6, 2017 | Reply
The negativity in the comments is crazy.
“Anytime you are apprehensive, and let ISIS or whoever it is change the way you think or what you do, they are winning. We’ll go and we’ll do everything we can to put on a great show. If something happens, it happens”
Coach literally said if you change your ways you let them win – and yet most if not all of you are suggesting the very thing! Crazy.
Go Cardinals!