Posted by Darren Urban on June 7, 2017 – 1:18 pm

Inside the Cardinals’ Tempe facility, there is a small overflow locker room next to the main locker room. It’s reason for existence is simple — with 90-man rosters, it’s impossible to house every player in the main room. It’s the spot in the offseason where all the undrafted rookies and a couple of the lower-round drafted players reside.

There isn’t a player in there who isn’t hyper-sensitive about their NFL future. Recently, someone from the front office came in to give a couple of guys the tap on the shoulder, and they were cut. The moment made a deep impression.

“Now anybody (new) who comes into that locker room, it’s like, ‘Oh man,’ ” rookie wideout Krishawn Hogan said.

So Wednesday, minicamp practice had ended. A man walked in to the room wearing dress pants and a collared Cardinals shirt.

“He came up behind me and said, ‘Hey, as soon as you’re dressed,’ ” Hogan said. For a handful of guys in the room, time froze. It got quiet. “I’m like, ‘Oh man,’ ” Hogan recounted.

The moment passed quickly. Turned out the visitor was director of media relations Chris Melvin, and he just wanted to tell Hogan he was wanted for an interview. (Media access includes the main locker room, but not the overflow version.) Hogan came out to talk to one of the local TV stations, and his heart could start again.

There was extra reason for Hogan to be wary Wednesday, having false started a couple of times in practice. Not only did he hear it from coach Bruce Arians but Arians noted it to the media afterward. “If he can count, he’s got a chance,” Arians quipped about Hogan’s opportunity to make the roster. It speaks to the tenuous nature of many of these players, even when rosters are so big. There is a vigilant eye always on the locker room door.

“I know I had some good plays out there today, but I had some plays I definitely wish I could take back,” Hogan said. “When (Melvin) came up behind me, I was just like, ‘Please, give me tomorrow.’ ”