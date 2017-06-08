Keim looking at “6 to 8” player possibilitiesPosted by on June 8, 2017 – 7:32 am
As minicamp wraps up today with a final practice before the veterans scatter for the summer, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said in terms of signing a veteran to help the roster, options are still on the table.
“(Team president) Michael (Bidwill) and I talked about six to eight players, who are still on the street, who could potentially come in and help us,” Keim said in an appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7.
Keim didn’t get specific, either in name or position. But he noted the obvious, based on Keim’s past veteran signings in this regard: It’s not just about a scheme fit or need, it’s also about price. The Cardinals see a value in these signings, and even if a player intrigues them, they have weighed the cost-benefit. They are only going to play “x” amount for any particular player, and they won’t blow their salary measurement out of any perceived need.
We’ve talked about this before. Maybe a cornerback makes sense (that’s the position I’d look at first). Maybe a guard if Evan Boehm doesn’t keep moving forward. Maybe a running back to fill out the room, depending on what Andre Ellington and/or Elijhaa Penny do. But to think there won’t be a signing or two around/into training camp just doesn’t do the history of Keim any justice.
By D on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
Interesting conversation by Mr. Keim this am.
Curious to what free agents he has in his sights. I would like to see him to get even more creative this summer as his Keim Time type signing by actually trading for a player.
Let’s all be honest, it doesn’t look good for A. Ellington to make the final 53. The team still needs more Depth at CB. They are loaded at Safety and Slot CB, but a pure outside CB to compete with Bethel is needed. Mr. Keim could go the usual route of signing a 30 something player to squeeze one more year out of them, but he did take a chance with M. Cooper who had great size and young and ended up making big $ after playing above average here. I would rather see them go after a younger pure CB rather than a Cromoartie/Flowers type on a one year deal.
I would like to see Mr. Keim offer to trade A. Ellington to Cincy for CB J. Shaw.
Cincy is loaded with CB’s and Shaw has the physical traits as a M. Cooper. I believe he is past his college issues and could be a player with the right coaching could be a very good CB in the NFL. He has 2 years left on his contract while Ellington is on a 1 year deal, I would throw in a 6th round draft pick in the deal, Ellington was a 6th round pick while Shaw was drafted in Round 4.
If Cincy were interested and they should be since Ellington is a nice change of pace RB with speed, AZ could develop this CB this year so when/if Bethel leaves next year in free agency, they have another CB to compete with B. Williams.
Other free agents that he may sign would be depth at RB and a PR.
By Darren Urban on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
D —
RE: Trade
All due respect, but why would Cincy trade for Ellington? Injury-prone, you can make the argument he’ll be released, and — and this is the most important point of all — they just drafted Joe Mixon, who is a better version of Ellington.
By NJAzCardsFan on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
If one reads into SK’s statement, does that mean the Cards front office isn’t satisfied with some of the current draft picks, FA signings or UFA’s on the current roster??
By Darren Urban on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
NJAZ —
RE: Keim
If one reads into SK’s statement, it means the Cardinals might sign a veteran or two as camp starts or after camp starts — like they do every year. If they see a chance to improve the team, they will.
By erik on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
Revis.
By lacardinalsfan on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
With all due respect…
How can you say that Mixon is a better version of Ellington? He hasnt played a down in the NFL yet and there are PLENTY of bust RBs drafted early.
Lets not knock our Cards players down a notch when comparing to a rookie that hasnt played a down??
By Darren Urban on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
lacardinalsfan —
RE: Mixon
Fair enough. Then I’ll say this: Why would they trade for Ellington when they just drafted a running back?
By Scott H on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
I agree, I just don’t see where Andre Ellington has any real trade value. I mean….what would you base that on? The fact that he’s well rested after hardly playing for the last few seasons????
Ellington is hardly a lock to even make the final roster here. So…if I’m another team with ANY degree of interest in Ellington, I may as well just wait and see if he gets released. If not….hate to say it, but he’s hardly a player that you couldn’t do without. He’s not a guy who gives anyone that ONE last piece that brings it all together, ya know?
By lacardinalsfan on Jun 8, 2017 | Reply
That is a little easier to digest. Thanks for the clarification Darren. 🙂