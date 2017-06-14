Posted by Darren Urban on June 14, 2017 – 12:20 pm

We already know the writers consider Larry Fitzgerald a good guy. But Fitz’s good works go well past a quote or two. That’s well documented, from his trips to foreign countries to his foundation raising money. He was named the NFL’s man of the year after all.

Now comes news that Fitz is a finalist for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian award. He is up against Curtis Granderson of the Mets, golfer Ernie Els and Mark Giordano of the Calgary Flames.

The award is part of a group of awards in the same vein — a team award will also be handed out, as well as a corporate award — with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE awards. The honors will be handed out July 11.