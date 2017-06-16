Across from Patrick Peterson, a revolving doorPosted by on June 16, 2017 – 10:05 am
It’s the dead time between the end of minicamp and training camp, and again, there is the question: Who will be the cornerback starting across from Patrick Peterson? As it stands, Justin Bethel is the leader in the clubhouse, although he was that at this time last year (despite a foot injury) and he never started a game. As we talked about in the latest Cardinals Underground podcast, Bethel has looked better than he had. Health helps. But until the pads come on and the games count, it’s impossible to know for sure.
But it got me to thinking about the position since Patrick Peterson arrived. Peterson, the fifth overall pick in 2011, had a learning curve himself when he was drafted. He wasn’t a great cornerback as a rookie, but he was solid. And he started all 16 games. His cohort opposite? It has not been the same player two years in a row, and that’s a trend that will continue this season regardless of whether it is Bethel or a veteran who might sign before camp or whoever.
2011 — Richard Marshall 9 starts/A.J. Jefferson 7 starts: Jefferson actually was the starter coming out of camp, but he faded quickly and was replaced by the veteran Marshall. Marshall was OK. He was probably better known as one of the better punt return blockers that got Peterson loose for his spectacular rookie year as a return man.
2012 — William Gay 15/Greg Toler 1: Gay signed as a free agent but was up and down. He immediately went back to Pittsburgh, where he was better suited and still starts. Then again, 2012 wasn’t good for any of the Cardinals. Remember 4-0 that year?
2013 — Jerraud Powers 16: One of the first free agents signed after Steve Keim and Bruce Arians took over. Powers was steady, although he was probably better suited in the slot. The Cardinals had Tyrann Mathieu plans there, so Powers dutifully worked the outside, and he was fine.
2014 — Antonio Cromartie 16: Cro was the ultimate Keim blue light special. Came in, was mostly good (although there were a few high-profile hiccups, especially later in the season when the team struggled) and made the Pro Bowl. But he wasn’t going to re-sign for cheap again, the Jets made him a big offer, and Cromartie started showing his age in New York.
2015 — Powers 13/Justin Bethel 3: Powers was disappointed but a team player when the Cards upgraded to Cromartie, and stepped back in the breech as the only two-time Peterson companion (Bethel’s starts came during Powers’ injuries.) Again, he was solid for a team that made the NFC Championship. But the Cardinals wanted to upgrade, there was belief Bethel could take a step forward, and Powers was allowed to leave in free agency when the sides couldn’t match up on the money it would take to keep him around.
2016 — Marcus Cooper 13/Brandon Williams 3: We know the story by now. Bethel was the pick, but was hurt. Mike Jenkins was the likely starter before blowing out his knee in preseason. The veteran Cooper was the late trade before the season, and got the spot after the rookie Williams showed he was clearly not ready after being the early choice. Cooper left as a free agent, getting a surprisingly nice deal in Chicago. And here we are again.
Matt
Darren has Harlan Miller been working as a corner and if so is he a major threat to take the No. 2 spot from Bethel?
Darren Urban
Matt —
RE: Miller
Miller is a safety.
Scott H
Yes, HERE WE ARE AGAIN. And THAT is the on-going problem. Nothing has sustained on the other side. And how we managed to get through this off-season with virtually nothing being done to address the CB position on the other side is just mind boggling.
Let’s face it, we have nothing but hope that Justin Bethel will suddenly become something he has never been – an effective CB. Really, that’s what we have here right now. And it’s great that he has looked good in shorts, during OTA’s. But as Darren correctly points out, we can’t gauge anything from that.
The scary truth is that by the time we actually know for sure whether Bethel can handle this or not, it may be too late. I mean, what can we really do about it at that point? Hope that another Marcus Cooper – who really wasn’t the answer, anyway – falls into our laps??
Sorry, but after we were promised an aggressive off-season, I was expecting better than this.
Darren Urban
Scott H —
RE: Aggressive
I’m sorry, I’ve finally got to say something about this.
Scott, you’re not the only one to say it, many others here have too. But …
The Cardinals say they will be aggressive every year in the offseason. Every single year. And every single team does. Look around. Look back. It’s true.
Your definition of aggressive and their definition might not be the same. They traded up in the draft for Baker. They grabbed Bethea when he became available, and signed a few free agents right away. For a group planning on a certain offseason, they saw that as aggressive. The departures of Campbell/Jefferson and even Cooper might have been painful for the fans, but the club had a good idea what they would get paid and were never going to bring them back at those prices. So that was never a surprise internally.
Again, this isn’t about just you Scott, but the word “aggressive” to fans means signing two or three big names. It means jumping on some guy who is suddenly cut (who usually has warts, which is why he is suddenly cut). That’s not how many front office types see it. Yes, I know the Patriots, for one, did jump on guys. But if this team traded away Chandler Jones and/or Jamie Collins, there would be an uprising. But that was aggressive, to say the least.
Finally, I’m not saying what the Cards have done is right or wrong. We will see in September.
Tradersbrain
This is what makes me wonder why move up to draft Baker, basically a Honey Badger clone, when there were a number of solid cornerbacks available. Is he insurance against another Mathieu season ending injury? I understand now why Mathieu has been “all business” because it is obvious that the organization paid a premium to draft his replacement.
Darren Urban
Traders —
RE: Baker
Insurance is possible. I think they also loved him a lot — more than the “solid” cornerbacks available.
cardcor
Just my opinion, but even if we’d drafted the best CB available at #13, that player would not beat out Bethel for the upcoming season across from PP.
For what it’s worth, also IMO, most of the gyrations could have been avoided just by keeping Gregg Toler.
Never going to be able to afford TWO PP’s.
Darren Urban
Cardcor —
RE: Toler
Good guy, but he had trouble staying healthy and he’s had his issues playing elsewhere.
D
What is the saying, hind sight is 20-15?
Top 3 Rounds of AZ draft since Mr. Peterson has been here:
2012- 1–Floyd
2– none
3– Fleming CB
2013- 1–Cooper G
2– Minter LB
3–HoneyBadger CB
2014- 1– Dbuc S/LB
2– Niklas TE
3– Brown WR
2015– 1–Humphries OT
2– Golden OLB
3– Johnson RB
2016– 1– Nkemdiche DE
2– none
3–Williams CB
2017 1–Reddick LB
2- Baker S
3– Williams WR
16 draft picks, 3 CB’s drafted. Easy to say they should have drafted more CB’s but the draft is a crap shoot and needs differ every year.
My idea of aggressive would be to use one or two of the extra draft picks in 2018 to attempt to facilitate a trade…for a J. Shaw or D. Dennard from Cincy….I know it takes 2 to tango…
creditcard
The reason why the Denver Broncos have shown great CB success has stemmed from their defense’s ability to provide a quality up the middle internal pass rush / pressure. Timing routes, vision, and an ability / inability to step toward the line of scrimmage all contribute to the success / failure of a completion.
My opinion (plus a couple of dollars buys a cup of coffee), is that the CB2 position is more visible as to its’ success / failure than than a poor middle / internal pass rush. Pass rush pressure from the corner is important, but those teams that can generate a quality internal pass rush — seems like always have successful CBs.
cardcor
Anybody that wants to disagree with me, that’s fine, but here it is, Teams avoid throwing into PP’s coverage like the plague. WHOEVER is on the other side is gonna get tested to the MAX, time after time. If you think a rookie is standing up to that? You’re nuts. If Bethel can’t hold up against the onslaught, the only other team option is the CF kid. Other than that it would take an experienced FA.
Our pass rush is what will be critical to whoever plays across from PP, and to PP himself.
steve
Darren: How much, in your opinion, does economics play in the decision by Cards brass to not truly upgrade the other CB spot opposite PP? Peterson is a Pro-Bowler and among the highest paid at his position so it would seem that the Cards do not want to throw a lot more money at the position but have chosen the band-aid approach instead. Cards fans deserve better.
Darren Urban
Steve —
RE: CB/economics
When you say “economics” is that code for being cheap? Because at this point, arguing the Cardinals are cheap, IMO, is a tired narrative.
Now, if “economics” is, they aren’t willing to pay for another PP-type cornerback, no they are not. They have two well-paid DBs — Pat P and Tyrann. They aren’t going to pay big money to another cornerback. It would leave a hole somewhere. The best FA CBs get paid that kind of dough. Those left over after — for instance, the Cro-in-2014 types — have to play for a certain amount if they want to come here. The Cards have a philosophy, both in how they analyze players and in how much they are willing to pay older guys/FAs.
You can argue they should’ve used a high pick on a cornerback. But they have decided to go with their BPA look at least for their early picks, and that’s translated into no CBs before the third round. (Williams was a risk, and we will see if that ends up being a mistake or not).
Finally, when it comes to fans “deserve better.” Obviously, the team wants to win and that’s in part for the fans. But football people have to do things the way they think is the right way. It’s one thing to do it like that, have it not work, and lose your job. If you start doing your job just to please the fans and then you lose your job, I’m guessing most would think that’s pretty dumb.
Matt
Despite us needing a cb2 really badly, I think a QB is much more important because we’ve seen what this team did without a serviceable QB in 2014 and Drew Stanton has regressed a lot since then. Obviously Gabbert isn’t the option. WR is also an option that I’m sure we would have addressed had Mike Williams or Corey Davis been available. Especially if we don’t decide to keep Smokey and Fitz retires (hopefully not), this is a major need. I’m hoping that Brandon Williams progresses and he could be a good corner. Not that optimistic about Bethel. If we’re gonna trade those compensatory picks which Arians and Keim would probably do cause no risk it, no biscuit, we should use them to get a high first round pick to get one of those guys.