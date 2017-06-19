Peterson, David Johnson are top 20Posted by on June 19, 2017 – 6:58 pm
The NFL Network’s top 100 list is coming to a close, and the Cardinals don’t figure to have anyone in the top 10. But they did have a couple players land in the top 20 Monday night.
Patrick Peterson went 6-for-6 in his career on the list, landing at 19th overall — right around where he has been the past couple of seasons. His ranks, going backwards in time, previously were No. 18, No. 19, No. 22, No. 33 and No. 55. During the season, Peterson had three interceptions, also went 6-for-6 in Pro Bowls during his career, and was again considered one of the best (if not the best) “traveling” cover guys in the league — in other words, a cornerback who follows around the opposition’s top receiver.
Then there was David Johnson, who in his second year, debuted on the top 100 list at No. 12. Like Peterson, a high ranking was a no-brainer for Johnson. Here’s a guy who likely would have been in the MVP talk if the Cardinals hadn’t slumped record-wise, and who would have been the first NFL player to have 100 scrimmage yards in every game of a season had he not suffered his scary (but ultimately, not devastating) knee injury early in the season finale. Johnson had 1,279 rushing yards, 80 catches for 879 yards and 20 total touchdowns. He led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage.
Linebacker Chandler Jones was No. 85 on the list, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was No. 45 as the only other two Cardinals to appear.
Tags: David Johnson, NFL Network, Patrick Peterson
Posted in Blog | 9 Comments »
By steve on Jun 19, 2017 | Reply
Darren: Any opinion on who the Suns should draft with the 4rth pick? I like De’Aaron Fox or Lonzo Ball.
By Darren Urban on Jun 19, 2017 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Suns
Nothing strong. If you are taking either one of those guys, you’re looking to move Bledsoe, right?
By clssylssy on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
wOW…LOL…”Here’s a guy who likely would have been in the MVP talk if the Cardinals hadn’t slumped record-wise”…kinda sounds like most of Fitz’s career so maybe David should look at the handwriting on the wall ,OR Keim needs to do what’s necessary to put us in that next level of being in the conversation for a SB (and keeping us there). Young players want to play for teams who are winners and can :A) get them the big payday, B)win a SB ring…usually the money if what drives them and the Cards come up wanting in both areas (except for the cream at the top)
It’s great to have these two young talents but what happens if they get hurt? We don’t have the depth in either the RB room or with the Corners to provide any kind of real backup or alternative.. We have a bunch of young guys in the RB room with no experience or resume as proven players. I’m excited to see Elijhaa Penny
develop as he has the skills AND physicality to withstand the beating and be a playmaker .Hopefully Keim will add CJ who could not only help mentor these other young players but provide some relief for David in the interim.
The Cornerback room is incomplete and filled with a series of question marks. But then again so is the receiver room after Fitz. We are banking on the sick and wounded returning to their previous form several years back, and, in reality it doesn’t usually happen that way, individuals slow with age and inactivity. I keep telling myself that Keim will eventually sign another Corner during camp, when their price has come down and we can get them on the cheap.
As for our 0-line…LOL, in the twenty some years I’ve been a Cards fan we’ve never had a strong 0-line that I can remember and it really surprises me that with Keim being a former lineman, he hasn’t done a better job fixing this problem. Perhaps we wouldn’t have had the revolving door of QBs if we had a better 0-line, and while I was very excited about Evan Boehm’s potential (he’s very smart)as a Center, he still has no real NFL experience and so is a work in progress. I too would have liked to see us sign Alex Mack. In the 4 years(?) Keim’s been here, it seems he made overtures initially, but other needs have pushed this to the rear not to be further followed up on.
Usually when I makes these suggestions the issue of Cap comes fast as an excuse, so perhaps we need to attack our problems by infusing our coaching staff with some proven winners as consultants, like other teams have done. I’ve never been a fan of John Elway but have to respect the job he did by bringing in Wade Phillips to make Denver’s defense a SB winner.
By Scott H on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Wow….quite a debut for DJ, landing at #12 in his 2nd year. Man, that’s awesome.
Good for PP, too.
Still scratching my head over how Fitz dropped from the 20’s to the 40’s after he led the league in catches. But….whatever.
Hoping to see Honey Badger have a season that puts him back on the list next year!
By D on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Got to love filler part of the offseason…seems about right for DJ and PP…but C Jones should be higher…has 47 sacks in 5 years..
Hopefully the Cards can Honor S. Doan during a Home game this upcoming year…22 years, wow…I remember when he was young playing along side Roenick and Tkachuck …what a Class Player….
By Jonathan on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Are we allowed to count Calais with the Cards since the list covers last year?
By Darren Urban on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Jonathan —
RE: Campbell
That’s all about personal preference.
By Scott H on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Here I go again, making too much out of this silly Top 100 list, but….hey, gotta be true to yourself. Is there anything more ridiculous than DAK PRESCOTT making the list at #14 after his rookie year??? Puh-leeeeze. C’mon, the kid had a very good season but he wasn’t THAT good. He wasn’t the 14th best player in the NFL….was he????
Chiming in on a question from above…..yeah, you pretty much have to count Campbell as a Cardinal on the list this year. Every down he has ever played, he had played for the Cardinals.
By clssylssy on Jun 20, 2017 | Reply
Scott…
Remember, this was a listed voted on by the other players so, I guess they must think Dak Prescott is a very amazing talent. That we had two players in the top twenty, was pretty impressive. This is a youth driven league so it doesn’t surprise me that some of the older players got pushed off. With the emphasis on youth, I was proud that Fitz cracked the top fifty (although we know he is better and more of a complete player). It is what it is.