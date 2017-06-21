Kurt Warner, deciding to retire, and 201 poundsPosted by on June 21, 2017 – 11:16 am
Kurt Warner’s final season in the NFL was 2009, much to the chagrin of the Cardinals and their fans. Over the years, there have been some things left vague about Warner’s choice. There are still a segment of fans who are certain that nasty, nasty hit Warner absorbed in the season-ending playoff loss in New Orleans pushed Warner — especially since he said after that game he was going to take a little time to make his decision.
But the seeds were sown in 2008. Warner considered retiring after the Super Bowl, not because his contract was up but because of the toll the life was taking on his body. Not the hits, but the stress. As Warner prepares for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in early August (and after I got a chance to talk to him for that story to come), Warner noted that he played the Super Bowl at 201 pounds (he was listed that year at 218).
By mid-season in 2009, Warner knew it was likely going to be his last year playing football, long before the end of the year.
“About halfway through ’09, I sat back and had thought about it a lot from the previous year as I was going through the season and just came to the conclusion that it had become such a job,” Warner said. “There had become such a high expectation and such a level of what I had to do for the team … week in and week out, that it was starting to affect me big picture. In the Super Bowl of ’08, I weighed in at 201 pounds, which I hadn’t been since I was a junior in college, and the stress and expectation of that was wearing on me physically. Not from the standpoint of what I could do between the lines, but big-picture-wise.
“Halfway through 2009, I just realized, ‘This is it. I’m just not willing to sacrifice that much anymore.’ Not very many people knew. My wife knew. Larry (Fitzgerald) knew — as he tried to convince me over the next eight weeks or so (to stay.)”
(Said Fitzgerald on the subject of trying to talk Warner into playing in 2010, “Of course. I knew what was to come after that. Selfishly, absolutely. I wasn’t foolish. I know in this business if you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have much chance to win.”)
As for getting blasted by Saints defensive lineman Bobby McCray, “A lot of people look at the hit against New Orleans and said, ‘Yep, that is what caused him to retire.’ It didn’t at all. It might’ve been the perfect exclamation point on it, but I had known.”
So when Warner torched the Packers in the playoffs in what he considers his best game ever — five TD passes, four incompletions — he figured it would be his last game at University of Phoenix Stadium. He waved goodbye with that in mind.
Tags: Kurt Warner, Larry Fitzgerald
Posted in Blog | 7 Comments »
By Bartman72 on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
I remember being in favor of Warner getting benched for Leinart. I think there was a game against the Rams where the Cards just had to kneel to run out the clock, and there was a fumble.
It seemed like the turning point came in the season before the Superbowl, when the Cards were 8-8 I believe. In a game against the Ravens, Warner came in because Leinart was ineffective and just started throwing the ball all over the place. The Cards lost that game but it was really exciting and felt like the beginning of something special.
What I’ve never understood is how Warner regained the elite status he had with the Greatest Show on Turf. I’ve heard either he lost weight, or he came up with a “3 second rule” for throwing so as not to rely on the O-Line.
Anyway, thanks Kurt for proving me wrong and for all the thrills you brought to Cards fans in those last 3 years.
By D on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
Packers/Cards with Warner, greatest game I have ever seen live…even better than the C. Jackie miracle, following the goalpost down 5th st.
Interesting PPF is predicting AZ with a 10-6 record for 2017 if Palmer and Honeybadger can stay healthy…I would also throw in both DJ’s and PP too.
By Scott H on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Can you clarify, wasn’t Warner supposed to have made in the area of 10 million in 2010 if he’d played? I mean…..if yes, can you imagine what it would take to cause a person to walk away from that kind of money??? That is powerful stuff. Wow….
So, my question continues with – do you know if he got any of what he was supposed to get in 2010, or did he just leave it on the table?
I was SO sad and frustrated to see Kurt walk away after 2009, when this team was still so capable of contending with him here. Like Larry, I knew that when he left, he was taking our chances right out the door with him. Good lord, it sucked SOOOO bad, going from the greatness that was Kurt Warner to the hopeless futility that was Derek Anderson. Talk about coming back down to earth with a thud……
By Darren Urban on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Warner deal
I believe potential retirement was taken into account when he signed his new deal before 2009. So whatever it was, yes, he just walked away from the money. Which would be the same if anyone retired. The only question mark is signing bonus — there is apparently a rift between the Lions and Calvin Johnson, because the Lions reportedly asked for some SB back when Johnson unexpectedly retired.
By lacardinalsfan on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
I still swear he was waving directly at me in that picture. LOL That game was the single most exciting game I have ever been to. Even though the Eagles game was big, that GB game was just so NUTS. What a game, and Warner is and will forever be in the top 3 players of my lifetime that I just wish never retired. He was such a class act and had such precision. Feel blessed to have lived through it and watch it live. Cant wait to see him in the HOF where he belongs.
KW always worth the price of admission.
By triing4wishes on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
Darren, do you know if the Cardinals will have any tickets to the HoF game made available to fans, or do all tickets have to come directly from the HoF?
By Darren Urban on Jun 21, 2017 | Reply
Triing —
RE: HoF
Game tickets are straight from the Hall.