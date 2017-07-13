Cardinals still blitz-happy under AriansPosted by on July 13, 2017 – 1:15 pm
Bruce Arians kept his promise. The Cardinals acquired Chandler Jones last offseason (and were counting on Markus Golden taking another step forward as a pass rusher) and yet before the season he said he still wouldn’t be happy unless the Cards were blitzing.
“If we’ve got four good ones, why not send five or six?” Arians said then.
The Cards got what they wanted out of Jones (11 sacks) and Golden (12.5 sacks). But they also kept blitzing. Pro Football Focus has the numbers (and a couple of gifs for examples). NFL teams blitz an average of 30 percent of the time, PFF says, and about 38 percent in obvious passing situations. The Cardinals in 2016? Blitzing nearly 41 percent of the time (and 41.4 percent on first downs.) PFF makes the point that, in blitzing, it gives teams less chance to double-team when blocking. But in the end, Arians just likes to bring the pressure. It’s the defensive equivalent of the deep shots B.A. likes to take on offense. What, you thought because B.A. is an offensive guy that “No risk-it, no biscuit” was restricted to offense?
It’s also followed the change in DC from Todd Bowles — who blitzed a lot — to James Bettcher. With the addition of rookie inside linebacker Haason Reddick (who played a pass-rushing defensive end at Temple) and a healthy Tyrann Mathieu, there seem to be more blitzing options heading into 2017.
By D on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
Guessing C Jones will be double teamed more this year without CC demanding attention inside which is one of the many questions marks for 2017:
– who will step up on the DL…(Nkemdiche, Gunter, X. Williams, Peters)
-health of the Badger
-CB opposite of PP
-keeping Palmer healthy
-swapping OT. (everyone talks about Humphreys need for a big year, but I would say he has at least a little history at Left, JV has none at Right)
-what WR will step up besides Fitz
-can D Johnson come close to his 2016 success in 2017 at RB now that most Def will focus on him
-RG and LG need to improve from last year
-Phil still have a active/consistent leg
-Health of the team
-Health of BA.
By Craig on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
I don’t see why it’s a forgone conclusion that Stanton sticks around. He hasn’t shown to me that he can win games. I would cut him for Gabbert and put Knight on the PS.
By shooter28 on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
craig- Do you even watch Cardinal games?? In the games Stanton has been called upon to start (not come in during mop up duty n throw the ball around where he is making crazy risky throws that ended up picked because AZ Is winning by 20+ points ), In the games he has started from start to end Stanton is 7 wins/3losses as a starter with 1,835 passing yards w/ 9TDs to 5INTs in his starts with a 7.9 YD/AVG per pass and a QB Passer Rating of 78.1….
How can you put out such utter non sense that isn’t true but is also just BS when u say “Stanton hasn’t shown me he can win games”, Are you freaking serious or just not paying attention?? Stanton has been an excel #2QB when called up to start when u need him for a few weeks, he is an excellent game manager who will give ure team an excellent chance at winning .
By shooter28 on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
Chandler Jones will not be doubled team, Arizona has faeerrrr to much pass talent on the field for a team to double Chandler Jones. For one 1st round pick DE Robert Nkimdiche w/ the elite rare blend of athleticism/explosivness/power/hand speed is going to wreck interior O-Lines now that he is fully healthy with a full understanding of the defense, Guards struggle to get their hands on him, matched up 1 on 1 he would destroy an OG,6″6 Josh Mauro is excellent all around & 3rd year 6″5 305pd Rodney Gunter has always been a beast vs the run & taking up space/blocks, this year Arians is going to finally let him the leash to hunt QBs, which is great news because at 6″5/305pds with 35.5in long arms has an absolutely nasty get off/1st step of the ball & with rare elite power he just bully guys at the line, Gunter will be a 5-6 sack guy & 6″4/290pd DE Frostee Rucker is an excellent top notch interior pass rusher as well when healthy, he had a badly sprained high ankle he play thru all year last season. Now healthy he is good for 40-45 QB Pressures & 3-5 sacks, Rucker is very good.2nd year player 6″5/295pd w/ elite speed off the ball/1st step/elite power/athleticism/power, the team is extremely high on him and believes he could be a Michael Bennett type pass rusher good for 5-8 sacks this year, the hype behind him is real.
Chandler Jones was drawing double teams last year and winning, but he will be just fine this year he won’t face n e more than normal as Arizona is going to have a very solid very good defensive line, esp if Nkimdiche becomes the Pro Bowl caliber 7-10 sack DE the GM think he is. And if Jones was doubled, that would only make it far easier for other D-Linemen like say DE Rodney Gunter with Markus Golden behind him with pass rusher ILB/OLB Hasson Reddick as a third pass rusher. AZ has an Elite pass rushing front 7 , they can hurt u in several ways.
By shooter28 on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
Arizona is going to be that much more lethal this year running the blitz given the personnel/players they have added.
Arizona still has an excellent top notch defensive line, but Arizona now has one of if not thee best LB Core in the NFL with Elite OLBs Markus Golden & OLB Chandler Jones who were the NFLs most productive pass rush duo, OLB Jarvis Jones is an excellent rotational OLB who is a beast vs the run excels in pass-D, like Arians pointed out Jones may not get the sack everytime but he will cause a ton of sacks getting the pressure this his teammate finishes, in this defense he is easily good for 4-5 sacks a year…. AZ just drafted the biggest, fastest, most athletic LB in the draft w/ elite athleticism/speed/power/explosivness (4.49-4.51 40 37in vert-jump, 133in broad jump showing insanely rare explosiveness/speed for his size) in 6″2/239pd OLB/ILB Hasson Reddick who was the 2nd most productive pass rusher in college football via PFF, As Reddick 21.8 pass rush productivity grade ranks him 2nd behind only Derek Barnett and Reddick had the best grade off the left side. In Arizona Reddick will be a 3 down ILB, but he will definitely play a big role pass rushing both from inside & at OLB/DE, where he excels drawing comparisons to Von Miller, he will be a 12+ Sack year player, is a monster versus the run on the inside & even better in pass defense as a former DB. AZ also of course has Premiere Elite ILB 6″2/225 Deone Bucannon who ranks as the best pass covering ILB to come out of the 14 draft & ranks top 5 both in pass defense & rushing the passer, now finally fully 100% this year (bad ankle last year) he will be far far far better & Arizona signed excellent pro-bowl SS 5″11/209 Antoine Bethea to take over Jefferson’s old role versus the run. AZ has Elite All-Pro FS/CB Tyrann Mathieu fully 100% healthy and back to form which is a massive upgrade as a healthy Mathieu is a luxury AZ didn’t have last season. Healthy, Hungry and Determined Mathieu is the best in the game, this kid is going to be a force this season. Arizona also drafted one of the best top safety’s in the draft who had a mid 1at round grade in 5″10/200pd Budda Baker who is an absolute BEAST, Very violent hitter flys down hill full speed with bad intentions on his mind, elite both in pass coverage & run stoping in college and he played in an almost identical secondary scheme compared to AZ so he is almost plug and play, and o’ya Baker’s skill set Matchup with Bethea’s, giving AZ a ton of versatility,
Arizona’s defense is going to be extremely good this coming season, the Cardinals will have a top 5 defense again especially with a lockdown secondary on the backend loaded with the best pure shutdown CB in the NFL in Patrick Peterson, Mathieu is the games best slot CB though Baker can also play SCB, Bethel is massively improved & is an above average #2CB , At Safety Mathieu is even better, S/CB Budda Baker is as good as they come with extremely high chances of becoming an All-Pro with the same skill set as Mathieu’s, SS Antoine Bethea still one of the tops playing at a very very high level , rotational 6″1/210pd (4.27spd) Tyvon Branch is an excellent rotational coverman …. The Defense is loaded from top to bottom, AZ had a top 10 offense last year & were 6th in points per game scoring 26.9PPG despite missing a ton of starters, with everyone back fully healthy and an excellent line in front of Palmer they easily should have an explosive top 5 offense.
By JTDG on Jul 13, 2017 | Reply
Craig,
As much as I want to agree with you, to say Stanton won’t stick because he can’t win games, and then to say Gabbert would stick doesn’t make sense.
Gabbert is 9 and 31 over his career. He has a 56% comp ratio. Not sure why Gabbert is being thought of as an answer.
BA better do a lot of whispering to fix him.
By Scott H on Jul 14, 2017 | Reply
Craig –
RE: Stanton
Yeah, you say that….and yet the FACT is that Drew Stanton has a winning record as a starter for the Cardinals. Oh, but you would cut him for Gabbert, right? Good thing for us the coaches are making the personnel decisions and not you.
You say he hasn’t shown you that he can win games. So….you just happened to miss the games he played in that the Cardinals DID win? Because that would have been most of them. Way to pay attention.
By Scott H on Jul 14, 2017 | Reply
Not related, but…..good lord, it just seems to get worse for Michael Floyd. I hear that he is now making claims that the incidents where he tested positive for alcohol were, in fact, due to his drinking a certain kind of tea that had alcohol in it and he didn’t know. Um…..really?? And you drank so much of this “tea” that you passed out at a stop light???? Man, that must be some cup of tea, huh?
Is this what they mean by going from the sublime to the ridiculous???
I see where Mike Zimmer is making it clear that if he finds out Floyd lied to him, he will cut him. I think the fact that that discussion is taking place at all kinda tells ya where this is probably going.
Man, what the heck happened to this guy???
I wonder if he is still feeling all that love the Patriots showed him…..