Before #CardsCamp, Keim’s notable camp signingsPosted by on July 19, 2017 – 10:02 am
As mentioned the other day, the Cardinals still have a vacancy on their 90-man roster. Bruce Arians, during an interview on Arizona Sports, indicated that the Cards could still re-sign veteran running back Chris Johnson, which has always been a possibility as long as Johnson remained on the market.
With all that in mind, a quick look at the notable veterans General Manager Steve Keim has signed in the days prior or during training camp while the Cardinals are at University of Phoenix Stadium:
2013 — T Eric Winston (started all season), LB John Abraham (led team in sacks), K Dan Carpenter (signed as competition to Jay Feely, lost battle.)
2014 — T Max Starks (eventually released at end of camp), DT Tommy Kelly (had a solid season as a replacement for the injured Darnell Dockett.)
2015 — TE Jermaine Gresham (has been team’s top tight end since), C Lyle Sendlein (started all season), RB Chris Johnson (played well before late-season injury.)
2016 — LB Donald Butler (released during final cuts), CB Mike Jenkins (was in line to start until tearing ACL).
Odds favor a couple more signings in this camp, necessary either because of play or injury. Whether they make a difference (see: 2016) we will see, but as always, the roster is churning.
By D on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Good summary Darren.
I have been thinking the whole summer about adding RB, TE or CB, but Keim has plenty of young players competing at all 3 positions and with the lack of throws to our TE’s in BA’s offense, doubtful Keim will bring in a well known TE.
Since this maybe the last shot with C. Palmer to get deep into the playoffs, I would like to see Keim add 2 free agents. Meaning cutting one of the existing 89 players soon, freeing up 2 spots.
I will hope and will take a gamble on Bethel at CB, that he will step up this year and play good for a big contract next year.
Thinking C. Johnson at RB will be one.
After remembering how many shots/sacks/hurries C. Palmer took last year (he was beat up middle of the season), then adding another OL maybe the route to go. Maybe T. Bergstrom can compete at RG, if not, then I would look at signing a Nick Mangold at RG
By aschatte on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Gary Barnidge is still in the market, an experienced TE along side Gresham will be ideal…badly need that CB though
By chris on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
This is where Keim has just been awesome! Even after camp starts he has just been as good as any GM in the NFL with picking up extra pieces for the team. People talk about the need for a QB or coach to win….and you do, but Baltimore, Pats(BB is both coach and GM), Hawks, Green Bay all have great GMs to keep the roster strong. Michael B has done a lot of great things but picking Keim as his GM is only second to getting the stadium built. I cant wait to see what he might do!
By JTDG on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Since nothing is going on this time of year, I found this to be an interesting question. It was proposed on another site.
If you were GM for a day of the Cards and could choose any player off any of the NFC West teams, who would you choose?
A lot harder than one might think.
To grab Aaron Donald to give the cards an inside rush would be huge. With Jones and Golden off the edge and Donald inside, look out QBs.
Deforest Buckner was a very productive DL as a rookie. He would take Campbells spot nicely.
Or you could land the top FS in Earl Thomas. How would this defense change with Thomas roaming centerfield
Then you have CB. Could you imagine Peterson and Sherman together? Or maybe you would take Trumaine Johnson,another good CB.
Then their is the issue at QB. This could be it for Palmer. So do you snag Russell Wilson ? Or roll the dice on Jared Goff? That would secure the future at QB which is very cloudy after this year.
If you could have one player from an NFC West Team,who would it be to get you to the Super Bowl ?
For me, even though we need a CB badly, and Wilson might be a better choice, there is nothing a QB hates more than pressure in his face. It would come down to Donald or Buckner. Since Donald has a longer track record, I would have to take Aaron Donald.
Who would you take Darren?
By Darren Urban on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Player
If we are playing for 2017, I’m taking Donald.
If this is an add to the team long-term, it’d be Wilson.
By Scott H on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
JTDG –
If I may weigh in, I’m taking Russel Wilson. Simply because there is NO harder spot to fill than the QB spot. Heck, the Cardinals haven’t been able to find the right QB in the draft for…..how many decades are we talking about here?? Save for getting it right with two veteran QB’s ( one via a trade, the other via FA ) in the last 12 years or so…..there was one or two exciting years with Jake Plummer and then we are all the way back to Neil Lomax to find our last legit QB. Over time, our track record with QB’s has been abysmal.
NO position is harder to nail in the draft than QB. So, I’m going there.
I do see the sense in what Darren is saying – if for 2017 only, yes, I’ll take a defensive stud ( who, based on immediate need, would probably be a CB! ) or a stud O-linemen. But for the next 5 years, I don’t even think about it, I take Wilson.
By Scott H on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Seeing as we just don’t use the TE position as much as so many other offenses do, I don’t really see the sense in Barnidge. I mean, if we have NO other pressing needs and he’s just there for the taking….sure, why not? But our pressing needs lie elsewhere.
As long as CJ is still capable of doing what he’s done here the last two years, I want him on board. But if we’re only gonna be bringing in a couple of players from here, how can one of them NOT be a CB??? We may be pleasantly surprised by a healthy Bethel, but….I’ll be honest, I have my doubts it is going to turn out that way. We really have nothing but questions marks and maybe’s at CB, opposite Peterson. We don’t even really need depth there as much as we do another guy who can be a legit contender to be our STARTER over there.
CJ gives us a legit complement to DJ and a player who can help us keep DJ from being over-worked. And we need a #2 CB because…..well, because we just don’t seem to really have one! I can’t put a luxury TE ahead of either of those needs.
By JTDG on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Darren and Scott,
Wilson is the smarter pick. I agree with you both.
I chose Donald with hopes he could get us that ONE superbowl victory.
By joe holst on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
i think they need d-line help more than anything, it appears they are de-valuing the defensive line position and putting more emphasis on linebackers, I hope Troy Nikolas can finally stay healthy.
By JohnnyBluenose on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
If you were the GM for any of the other NFC West teams and you were able to pick any one Cardinals player. who do you take? Probably David Johnson. And thinking long term, does anyone trade Johnson for Russell Wilson?
By Darren Urban on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
Johnny —
RE: Cardinals player for other teams
I’d guess Patrick Peterson over Johnson. You can find RBs.
By JohnnyBluenose on Jul 19, 2017 | Reply
And this just in….the Canadian Football League began its regular season four weeks ago. I was watching a game tonight, Ottawa vs Montreal. Late in the game it’s third down and a foot and Ottawa brings in their back-up quarterback, a big-bodied guy, to run a quarterback and get the first down. He succeeds and then returns to the bench.. Who is this quarterback? None other than our own, one-time NFC Championship game starting quarterback….Ryan Lindley. I had no idea he was still interested in playing.