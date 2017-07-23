Posted by Darren Urban on July 23, 2017 – 9:34 am

There is no official depth chart until right before the first game of the preseason (which, given that the Cardinals play Aug. 3 in Canton against the Cowboys, is sooner than normal anyway), but after the first practice of training camp, we get an idea at least of how the players are stacked for now.

Among the areas to note: The base defense and the offensive line.

On the line, the first unit was pretty plain during offseason work:

LT D.J. Humphries

LG Mike Iupati

C A.Q. Shipley

RG Evan Boehm

RT Jared Veldheer

The second unit lined up this way:

LT Ulrick John

LG Kaleb Johnson

C Cole Toner

RG Tony Bergstrom

RT John Wetzel

Interesting to see that rookie guard Dorian Johnson is not even second unit right now, considering so many have talked about him challenging Boehm for a starting spot. But realistically, it’s not a surprise. A lot can change over the five weeks of camp, but this is where they are right now.

Defensively, here’s how they lined up in base (first-second unit)

DT Josh Mauro Robert Nkemdiche

NT Corey Peters Rodney Gunter

DT Frostee Rucker Olsen Pierre

OLB Markus Golden Kareem Martin

ILB Haason Reddick Gabe Martin

ILB Karlos Dansby Scooby Wright

OLB Chandler Jones Alani Fua

CB Patrick Peterson Jumal Rolle

CB Justin Bethel Brandon Williams

S Tyrann Mathieu Budda Baker

S Tyvon Branch Antoine Bethea

Things change in sub-packages — Bethea, for instance, is ahead of Baker at this point, on the first unit — but again, this will ebb and flow to a certain degree.