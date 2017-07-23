An early look at the depth chart spotsPosted by on July 23, 2017 – 9:34 am
There is no official depth chart until right before the first game of the preseason (which, given that the Cardinals play Aug. 3 in Canton against the Cowboys, is sooner than normal anyway), but after the first practice of training camp, we get an idea at least of how the players are stacked for now.
Among the areas to note: The base defense and the offensive line.
On the line, the first unit was pretty plain during offseason work:
LT D.J. Humphries
LG Mike Iupati
C A.Q. Shipley
RG Evan Boehm
RT Jared Veldheer
The second unit lined up this way:
LT Ulrick John
LG Kaleb Johnson
C Cole Toner
RG Tony Bergstrom
RT John Wetzel
Interesting to see that rookie guard Dorian Johnson is not even second unit right now, considering so many have talked about him challenging Boehm for a starting spot. But realistically, it’s not a surprise. A lot can change over the five weeks of camp, but this is where they are right now.
Defensively, here’s how they lined up in base (first-second unit)
DT Josh Mauro Robert Nkemdiche
NT Corey Peters Rodney Gunter
DT Frostee Rucker Olsen Pierre
OLB Markus Golden Kareem Martin
ILB Haason Reddick Gabe Martin
ILB Karlos Dansby Scooby Wright
OLB Chandler Jones Alani Fua
CB Patrick Peterson Jumal Rolle
CB Justin Bethel Brandon Williams
S Tyrann Mathieu Budda Baker
S Tyvon Branch Antoine Bethea
Things change in sub-packages — Bethea, for instance, is ahead of Baker at this point, on the first unit — but again, this will ebb and flow to a certain degree.
By red2616 on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
By D on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
MRI for two depth CBs tells me Keim will bring in some Vets soon.
By shooter28 on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
I don’t think it’s weird that Dorian Johnson isn’t 2nd string, Johnson is a rookie. Being that Dorian Johnson is a rookie Arians is going to start him at the bottom and make him work his way up, that is what Arians does with rookies. Arians also currently has Bethea 2nd string behind Tyvon Branch even though Bethea is better, that’s because Branch has seniority & he isn’t going to just gift Bethea starting spot, he has to earn it.
As camp goes along Dorian Johnson will move up, I’d bet that in a week Johnson is 2nd string. At 6″5/315pd’s (35.5in long arms) as talented as Dorian Johnson is he will move up the more he proves. As one of the top 2-3 best OG’s in the draft with an early 2nd round grade, I personally think Dorian might push for the starting position if he picks up the offense fast enough and performs.
By Scott H on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
red2616-
Well, I think the primary reason the window is not closing for the Seahawks is because their QB is young, not even in his prime yet. AND he’s already played in TWO SB’s, won one of them, probably SHOULD have won both.
Meanwhile, our QB may be playing his last season this year and we have no QB of the future behind him.
And their defense…..even though they are getting older as well, they are still together and they are still among THE best units in the NFL.
Hey, believe me, it gives me no joy to make a case for the Seahawks, but…..there ya go. Even if it’s just me who thinks so, I do NOT see their window as closing.
By Coach K on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
Dorian Johnson needs to get command of the playbook and at that time he will move up.
By sbrown on Jul 23, 2017 | Reply
three quick comments about early depth chart.
just my opinion, but with Baker missing a lot of mini camp ( due to the college rule ) I think BA has Bethea next to Baker on the second unit, just to have the vet help with Baker getting the feel of the NFL and the speed of the game.
I personally like that Bethea could be the mentor to Baker.
as for Dorian Johnson, I read a report that physically he was good to go against NFL talent, but that the huge Cardinal playbook is what is slowing him down.
If true, that would not be a surprise, that offensive play book has given almost everyone a tough learning curve.
and for the D line, I’m not too worried as the Cardinals really rotate all their linemen in during the game. No knock on any of the second unit, they all will get plenty of playing time.