Posted by Darren Urban on July 24, 2017 – 12:50 pm

It’s Monday, and Wednesday in NFL time is a long, long way away. But Adam Schefter reported that veteran free agent cornerback Brandon Flowers will be visiting the Cardinals, a potential and not unsurprising roster addition given where the Cards are opposite Patrick Peterson. Flowers is only 5-foot-9, 187 pounds, but he is a veteran (nine seasons, 21 career interceptions). He did only play in six games last season after suffering a concussion.

Justin Bethel is currently atop the depth chart for the Cardinals as the No. 2 cornerback. Brandon Williams is trying to be in the mix. If Flowers — who is also reportedly talking to the Patriots — were to sign, it wouldn’t be a given that he’d be the starter. But his arrival would certainly imply he’s got a good chance.