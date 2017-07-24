FA CB Flowers reportedly visiting CardsPosted by on July 24, 2017 – 12:50 pm
It’s Monday, and Wednesday in NFL time is a long, long way away. But Adam Schefter reported that veteran free agent cornerback Brandon Flowers will be visiting the Cardinals, a potential and not unsurprising roster addition given where the Cards are opposite Patrick Peterson. Flowers is only 5-foot-9, 187 pounds, but he is a veteran (nine seasons, 21 career interceptions). He did only play in six games last season after suffering a concussion.
Justin Bethel is currently atop the depth chart for the Cardinals as the No. 2 cornerback. Brandon Williams is trying to be in the mix. If Flowers — who is also reportedly talking to the Patriots — were to sign, it wouldn’t be a given that he’d be the starter. But his arrival would certainly imply he’s got a good chance.
By Big Ken on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
Why not? With several guys on the street, bring them in for an early look. We don’t have to marry them.
By D on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
Pats looking for a slot cb, Keim looking for him to play outside..belichick not messing around..trying to field an Allstar team this year..
By mitchaz on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
Flowers’ once-promising career has been slowed by a troubling history of concussions. Can the Cardinals afford to have both their starting CBs not tackle?
By aschatte on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
@D – Belichick never messes around, Patriots got no time to mess around, they only want to win Championships and looks like they will probably have an All-Star team this season. But Flowers looks like a good option to have, better than presently what we have opposite of PP
By Scott H on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
Not that I discount the Cardinals showing an interest in a player….I don’t need to see interest from another team to validate anything…..BUT….I guess if you want to get validation from anywhere, it might as well be the Patriots. They have an excellent track record of finding the right players to fill the roles they need filled. So, if Flowers is also drawing interest from them, then I think that says something.
Then again, it ain’t like there is a myriad of good, veteran CB’s out there just waiting to get plucked off the vine…..we shall see.
Um….is his visit here before or after his visit to the Patriots??
By creditcard on Jul 24, 2017 | Reply
My opinion Flowers is using the Cards to land with the Pats.
I think with practice and games, Williams and Bethel is a better long-term answer — short term it very well might be Flowers.