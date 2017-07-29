A car for Chad Williams’ momPosted by on July 29, 2017 – 9:41 am
One of the benefits of being a third-round draft pick in the NFL is being able to get a nice gift for your mom. Chad Williams, the wide receiver from Grambling State, had long known that his mom, Lisa Rowe, just wanted a car with air conditioning. Being from Louisiana, that can be kind of an important thing.
“My brother works, so my mom watches my niece a lot,” Williams said. “Man, my niece can’t be riding around in a hot car. She’s a year-and-a-half almost. She can’t be riding around in a hot car.”
Getting that car was “all I’ve ever thought about,” he said. So Williams, who signed his contract in mid-May, got his mother a 2016 Nissan Altima and when he gave it to her, “she cried like a baby.”
“My mom is a very thankful woman,” Williams said. “Great AC. No maintenance problems. A warranty on it. Heated seats. GPS. I mean, what else do you need? My mom is a very thankful woman. I had that in mind that she wouldn’t be the flashy type, like, ‘Why didn’t you get me a BMW?’ My mom’s a very thankful woman and I guess that’s the right car I picked for her.”
That doesn’t mean there won’t be a transition period now that her car can cool Rowe down.
“She called me the other day, and she’s like, ‘Man, I can’t put my air conditioning over two because it freezes me out,’ ” Williams said. “I said, ‘You wanted some air conditioning so you got it.’ ”
Moms was complaining about her car because it was barley making it with no A/C.this happened #NoNote thank you Lord ! 🙌🏾 I love you mama ! pic.twitter.com/tBJNtDN2Is
— Chad Williams (@go_10_) July 18, 2017
I really like this pick, Chad Williams. He’ll get tons of playing time, good stats and survive in the league. Strong, durable, tough.
Reminds me of Boldin
I like this guy already and I hope he’ll make the cut. Actually, that Nissan is a great car, and while I like European cars, they can sometimes be a real pain to get repaired or serviced if you don’t live in a big city and costly.
Seems like the Cards do a pretty good job at finding these well grounded, likeable guys.
Good luck to you Chad Williams, I like your style!
Nothing better than what you can get and do for your mom or dad! Well done Chad!