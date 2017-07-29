Posted by Darren Urban on July 29, 2017 – 9:41 am

One of the benefits of being a third-round draft pick in the NFL is being able to get a nice gift for your mom. Chad Williams, the wide receiver from Grambling State, had long known that his mom, Lisa Rowe, just wanted a car with air conditioning. Being from Louisiana, that can be kind of an important thing.

“My brother works, so my mom watches my niece a lot,” Williams said. “Man, my niece can’t be riding around in a hot car. She’s a year-and-a-half almost. She can’t be riding around in a hot car.”

Getting that car was “all I’ve ever thought about,” he said. So Williams, who signed his contract in mid-May, got his mother a 2016 Nissan Altima and when he gave it to her, “she cried like a baby.”

“My mom is a very thankful woman,” Williams said. “Great AC. No maintenance problems. A warranty on it. Heated seats. GPS. I mean, what else do you need? My mom is a very thankful woman. I had that in mind that she wouldn’t be the flashy type, like, ‘Why didn’t you get me a BMW?’ My mom’s a very thankful woman and I guess that’s the right car I picked for her.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a transition period now that her car can cool Rowe down.

“She called me the other day, and she’s like, ‘Man, I can’t put my air conditioning over two because it freezes me out,’ ” Williams said. “I said, ‘You wanted some air conditioning so you got it.’ ”