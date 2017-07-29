Cornerback shuffle continuesPosted by on July 29, 2017 – 12:37 pm
Bruce Arians wants the Cardinals to add a veteran cornerback, but defers to GM Steve Keim as to when (not really an if, it doesn’t seem) that happens. Nevertheless, with Justin Bethel out a couple of days after hyperextending his knee in a collision with tight end Jermaine Gresham the other day, Ronald Zamort is running with the first unit. Brandon Williams, who was supposed to be behind Bethel, is behind Zamort.
— Rookie T.J. Logan should be the kickoff return man for the Cardinals, Arians said (unless he is bad in preseason, Arians added.) But in a small surprise, Arians said Logan has been doing well on punt returns and might have a chance to do that as well. Logan has never returned punts, so it’s a work-in-progress.
— Arians wasn’t happy with the offense in Friday’s practice, disappointed in the execution. Carson Palmer technically practiced, but he didn’t do anything after individual drills. (Palmer is practicing fully today.) Arians added that Drew Stanton had a good day at practice but could have had a great day. At the same time, he acknowledged Palmer’s absence obviously impacted the offense. “That’s why he’s Carson.”
— It’s tough to be happy after a camp practice, Arians said, and he rarely is. “That’s the problem. Cardinals always win, but offense or defense, one side always beats the other. You hope it happens in and out of practice, rather than one-sided.”
It sounds like Arizona is bringing CBs because they don’t like their back-up depth behind Justin Bethel. Now that his foot is healed I have no doubt Justin Bethel will be a solid, good #2 cornerback, though it sounds like Williams hasn’t improved enough for the Cards to fell comfortable if he were forced into action. Hopefully they sign Brandon Flowers, I think he would be a very good back-up #2CB at this point in his career.
Shooter28 or anyone else;
Besides a gut feeling or just hoping, please point to any evidence whatsoever that says Bethel will be a solid CB2 . I need to hear this.
Anything ! I guess someone could point at his two good games as a slot CB, but Badger will be playing there.
All the facts and evidence gathered over the last 5 plus years says he will not be a solid CB2
Its really getting annoying now with this CB depth issues. Bethel still is a question mark and behind him, there is nobody even serviceable. Brandon Williams is a bust from the sounds of it, if you are behind Zamort, you probably are beyond bad. Its time to address that Second CB position next to PP ASAP. 2018 draft, a QB and CB are already the top requirements.
OK….could the CB situation seem like more of a mess than it does right now? And I shouldn’t even tempt fate or the football Gods by asking the question.
So….Bethel has another tweak. Really? Shame on ANYONE who has the nerve to act surprised. OK, so we fall back on Brandon Williams. No problem. Oh….wait, no we don’t. Because another player has moved ahead of him. Yeah, this is speaking REAL well for Williams. OK, so we go with the guy who has moved ahead of Williams. He’s seems to be playing better, anyway. Oh, but wait….HE just went down.
OK, front office, have ya seen enough yet? Is it time to bring in the veteran CB NOW??
Is ONE veteran even going to be enough?