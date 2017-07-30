Corners wrecked by injuries againPosted by on July 30, 2017 – 10:47 am
Sometimes, especially in training camp, it seems like a rash of injuries stays concentrated to a certain position. It’s got no empirical evidence to back it up, but Bruce Arians has alluded to it. Back in 2015, it was the running backs. Now, for a second straight season, it’s cornerback.
Yes, Justin Bethel should only be out a few days after hyperextending his knee. And the ankle issue for Elie Bouka isn’t supposed to be long-term. But the Cardinals already released Jumal Rolle with an injury settlement after Rolle couldn’t get straight with his hamstring, and now it seems Ronald Zamort — who had slid into Bethel’s first-team role while Bethel sat out — has torn his ACL and would be lost for the season.
It is reminiscent of last season, when the Cards had a bunch of cornerbacks get hurt. It started when Bethel, who was supposed to be the starter, broke his foot again in the offseason, needed surgery and never could get quite right. The Cardinals signed veteran Mike Jenkins, who tore his ACL. They signed veteran Alan Ball, who received an injury settlement after hurting his quadriceps muscle. Bouka ended up on IR after a hamstring issue.
UPDATE: The Cardinals are signing CB Tramon Williams.
It would make sense that the team sign someone sooner rather than later. Right now, the healthy cornerbacks on the roster are Patrick Peterson, Brandon Williams, and undrafted rookies Sojourn Shelton, Gump Hayes and Ryan Lewis. One plus: safety Harlan Miller has gotten a lot of reps at cornerback. Rookie safety Rudy Ford can also play there.
The Cardinals recently worked out veteran cornerbacks Brandon Flowers and Tramon Williams.
By cardsbaby on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Let’s sacrifice a large healthy Seahawk, a full grown Ram and an old gold miner to get back in the good graces of the football gods. These injuries have to stop.
By chris on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
With so many deep roster spots the team is going to have to cut some very good players. I cld see them going with 5th RB or 6th WR…. 9 Oline.. 3QB..the list goes on and on.. Scooby might be finding a place on the team at ILB that already had 5 guys fighting for what shld be 4 spots….Final cuts will suck for Keim and crew.. Good problem to have for a team. I worry about OLB behind Golden and Jones…TE depth and as everybody keeps talking about CB
By Scott H on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
I guess this is what you get when you ignore a glaring need during the off-season by doing nothing to address the glaring need.
If we were the BEST we could be at CB right now ( = everyone healthy ), we would be no better than hoping Justin Bethel somehow emerges as a reliable CB. And even that was shaky ground to be on, at best. If we were the BEST we could be at CT right now, we would be no better than a bunch of question marks.
Now? Somehow, if it even seems possible, we only have more question marks.
I ( continue to ) agree with JTDG on the general premise that we basically have nothing, no evidence at all, that points to Bethel being a solid #2 CB. And, he is somehow our best hope. There is just something so…..surreal about this whole thing.
BTW, we also have very little evidence that supports the liklihood that Bethel can stay healthy.
Boy, that Brandon Williams pick is really coming up Aces, huh?
Looks like we are gonna need another Marcus Cooper-like savior to ( maybe ) bail us out again. In other words, we are in trouble. When camp has started and you have no idea who your’ #2 CB is going to be – a position made even harder by the fact that you have Patrick Peterson on the other side, a guy that teams are NOT gonna go after – you are in more than a little bit of trouble.
By Scott H on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Dang it, just noted the typo in the last post, CT instead of CB.
But I’m guessing we don’t have a decent #2 CT, either!
By creditcard on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
I have concern about the D-line being able to stop any type of rush, and CB2 being able to cover their own shadow.
I think it will be a long year.
By joe holst on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Darrell Revis.
By DZ on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Watching the Red and White pratice yesterday, I would say put Rudy Ford at CB and give him the reps and coach him up. He looks like he could be a stud and not a China doll that gets hurt every other week.
Bring in a quality Vet, even if it costs a 2 or 3rd round pick you don’t want to give up.
I can’t believe we are still talking about this position after all these years.
By JTDG on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Are you finally going to write about the Jones’ Brothers ?
Jon Jones just solidified his spot as the greatest MMA fighter in front of his two brothers Chandler and Arthur.
We all know Chandler as the cards OLB, While Arthur is a DT for the Colts.
Pretty talented family.
By Darren Urban on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Jones family
That’s on the to-do list.
By Marlin on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
we need to make a trade for a cb… maybe send a receiver and a pick.
By jeff on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
sooooo…sign 2 corners…trade ellington if possible
By Steve W on Jul 30, 2017 | Reply
Nice pick up on Williams. But man, I hate all the doom and gloom talk when these training camp injuries happen. Season is already in big trouble? Looking at a long year? Jeez… Let’s at least see how our starters look in game situations before we start worry about how the sky is falling…