After practice: Better work before CantonPosted by on August 1, 2017 – 11:42 am
Bruce Arians was much happier about Tuesday’s practice than he had been about Monday. “I knew they’d bounce back,” he said, and it was all but necessary with a game coming Thursday. For the first time in camp, Arians split the team to two fields, in order to ramp up the reps for the younger players that will be playing against the Cowboys.
Many vets, actually, will not play. Arians ruled out the starters (although we’ll see if that ends up being all of them; do you consider giving Evan Boehm a few reps at right guard, for instance?) as well as backup quarterback Drew Stanton and new cornerback Tramon Williams. Stanton doesn’t need more reps with four preseason games left, and Williams still needs to learn the playbook.
While things were better Tuesday, they weren’t perfect. At the end in particular, Arians said “some young guys” had trouble getting lined up correctly in a two-minute drill. There were a couple of guys who could’ve gotten out of bounds after catches who didn’t, and Arians ended practice upset on the last one.
“Run a great route, fall down and catch it, don’t get up and get out of bounds,” Arians said. “There’s only nine seconds left those are things you hopefully learn from. Everyone else should learn from them also.”
The last two days have been about learning from B.A. “If you can’t learn it after I get after you, you’re in trouble anyway.”
— Injuries bit cornerback, and now they are biting inside linebacker. Karlos Dansby (knee) wasn’t going to play Thursday anyway, but he’s missed three straight practices. Arians isn’t concerned. But backup Gabe Martin is out for a while with an Achilles injury, and newcomer Phillip Wheeler is day-to-day with some unknown aliment. Arians would rather not play Haason Reddick a lot Thursday. Scooby Wright and Zaviar Gooden are in line to get a lot of playing time Thursday.
— On the good side, cornerback Justin Bethel returned — Arians Monday had said it’d be another week, but then again, Williams showed up — and Arians said “it was great to see him today. He was full speed.” Outside linebacker Jarvis Jones is also doing more and more at practice.
— It’s been clear Tyrann Mathieu has been playing well as he rounds into Honey Badger shape, but he had a couple more interceptions during drills Tuesday. A high-level Mathieu is always fun to watch.
— Veteran kicker Phil Dawson was kicking at narrow practice goalposts at the outset of practice. No, there was no snap or rush. But Dawson nailed 60- and 63-yard field goals within the thin opening. It was impressive.
Posted in Blog | 6 Comments »
By Matt on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
Darren with the Badger getting a ton of picks, should we be worried about Palmer?
By Darren Urban on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
Matt —
RE: Picks
1) What makes you think they are all thrown by Palmer.
2) You can play this game with every team in camp. If someone does something good, it means someone else on the roster didn’t, right?
By JTDG on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
It is good to hear Tyrann is back to being the Badger. The 2016 cards were beaten by slot receivers often last year. That is good news, so please tell Kent and the rest of you not to ask about him. We need to avoid every jinx with him.
A healthy Badger and Peterson being Peterson makes the CB2 spot the most difficult spot on this team. Peterson shuts you down and if Badger is back to being a turnover play making machine, guess where the ball is going?
Sure wish we had Gilmore sitting out there . How good would that make the secondary? If you ask me, the biggest mistake of the offseason. Could have fit him into the cap.
As for the game Thursday, looking forward to see Niklas and Jaron Brown and how they rebound from injuries and if they can impact the 2017 cards team. Real interested in seeing the dline. Nkemdichi and Pierre.
Is Chad Williams worthy of a third round pick. Many thought he was picked a couple rounds early. It will be nice to see what Keim saw in him.
Can Gabbert be accurate? I know Knight is athletic and can run with the ball but can he do enough to stick around as a PS guy?
Looking forward to the game.
By D on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
Already plenty of injuries to this team and they have yet to play in one of their 5 pre-season games….is this an bad omen for what’s to come?
Also wondering what kind of stage Metallica is building that takes 4 days before a concert to set up.
By joe holst on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
13-3 -SB bound
By Scott H on Aug 1, 2017 | Reply
Mostly good stuff and encouraging news. But why is Dansby not practicing??
THE best news has been hearing that Honey Badger is finding his old form again. Man, it just seems like such a long time since we saw that. I hold my breath every day with him, I swear. There are few individual players anywhere that make the difference he does.