Bidwill helps the stranded Warners

Posted by Darren Urban on August 3, 2017 – 5:03 pm

Kurt Warner is being inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday. But tonight, he is hosting his induction party in Canton, near the Hall of Fame. One problem — his large family was having trouble getting to Canton.

Warner’s family/traveling party of 13 got stuck in Chicago after weather issues canceled their flight. Warner even put out an SOS of sorts via Twitter trying desperately to find a solution. The solution came, not from Twitter but from Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill.

Bidwill, who himself landed in Canton late Thursday afternoon bringing a Cardinals contingent to the game and Saturday’s induction, ended up sending a plane to Chicago to pick up the Warners. UPDATE: And they made it to the party just fine.

 

  1. By TucsonTim on Aug 3, 2017 | Reply

