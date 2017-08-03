Bidwill helps the stranded WarnersPosted by on August 3, 2017 – 5:03 pm
Kurt Warner is being inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday. But tonight, he is hosting his induction party in Canton, near the Hall of Fame. One problem — his large family was having trouble getting to Canton.
Warner’s family/traveling party of 13 got stuck in Chicago after weather issues canceled their flight. Warner even put out an SOS of sorts via Twitter trying desperately to find a solution. The solution came, not from Twitter but from Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill.
Bidwill, who himself landed in Canton late Thursday afternoon bringing a Cardinals contingent to the game and Saturday’s induction, ended up sending a plane to Chicago to pick up the Warners. UPDATE: And they made it to the party just fine.
Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ✈️ to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT
— Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017
Thanks @united for helping, but #MichaelBidwill @AZCardinals stepped up to help the Warner fam AGAIN… #grateful2times
— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017
By TucsonTim on Aug 3, 2017 | Reply
Starting this season just like last. And Amos Jones still coaches special teams.