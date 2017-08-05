Posted by Darren Urban on August 5, 2017 – 11:04 am

A quick update long distance (thanks, streaming azcardinals.com) after practice today, before I head over to Canton for Kurt Warner’s induction.

— Good news on Deone Bucannon. Bruce Arians said he’s on target to return for the opener, due to get about a week of practice (although the coach admitted again he’d rather have the $LB get about 10 days in a perfect world.) The fact that Karlos Dansby (leg) is supposed to be returning to practice this week means the position hopefully is moving in the right direction health-wise.

— Not good news of rookie running back T.J. Logan. Kyle will have the full story soon, but he dislocated a wrist and needs surgery. Arians said Logan will be out 12 weeks and needs surgery. He will go on injured reserve, but the idea is that he’ll be back around Week 8 and would be one of the Cardinals’ returns from IR.

— LB Jarvis Jones is out a week with a disc issue.

— Arians said Blaine Gabbert “has a chance” to unseat Drew Stanton as the No. 2 QB, but there’s a long way to go, and Stanton knows the offense so much better.