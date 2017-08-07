Keim: Injuries will decide if Logan returnsPosted by on August 7, 2017 – 8:29 am
It didn’t take much to see what rookie running back T.J. Logan could do in the return game in the preseason opener. Every one saw it. It was a bummer for all when Logan dislocated a wrist, which will force surgery.
“I feel like I jinxed us because about halfway through the game I leaned over to (team president) Michael Bidwill and said, ‘We finally have our punt and kick returner,’ ” General Manager Steve Keim said during an appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. “Because the things he showed, his fearless approach to catching the football in traffic, his footspeed, his acceleration, the burst you saw, gave me the feel he could be very explosive in the return game.”
Coach Bruce Arians said the hope is that Logan returns by midseason. But that isn’t just based on Logan’s recovery. It’s also based on other injuries. Logan is headed for injured reserve, and it’ll depend on circumstances for his return, Keim said.
“It’s hard to forecast injuries and how they heal,” Keim said. “There’s a chance potentially to get that thing to heal and get him back at some point in the season. Whether we do or don’t will be determined on some of the other injuries we incur. Hopefully we won’t have many.”
A new NFL rule says teams can bring two players — not just one — back from IR after eight weeks. And teams don’t have to designate who those players are until a week before their return, so there is flexibility.
Among Keim’s other comments:
— He said it’s premature to be talking about Blaine Gabbert overtaking Drew Stanton for No. 2 QB. But Gabbert has shown a quick grasp of the offense, and Keim liked that he didn’t always look to run if his first read wasn’t there.
— On defense, Keim raved about second-round safety Budda Baker, and liked the play of defensive linemen Robert Nkemdiche and Olsen Pierre.
By JTDG on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
Oh my goodness, I agree with Keim’s comments.
Although I wouldn’t rave about Baker, he showed promise. And as I said before Nkemdiche actually looked like a football player.
As for Pierre, he was my pick for surprise sleeper and he is doing some good things.
As for Gabbert, good start but lets not crown him yet as #2. Although releasing Stanton would free up another 2 million in cap room if Gabbert can rise to #2.
Stevie and I are on the same page. Amazing. Well….. he didn’t mention CB, so, there still is that………
By Darren Urban on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: CB
To be fair, he wasn’t asked about CB either.
By joe holst on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
if the defense shuts out everyone through the 1st half of the season, and say there 1st 8 opponents kick the ball out of the end zone then there will be no opportunities for a kick off return through the 1sst half of the season so they will not miss TJ on that aspect, just sayin.
By D on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
How many cups of coffee did it take Darren to stay up that late Sat night? Almost could see the drool from some of those elders on stage trying to stay awake…need to cap that to 20 mins each for speech…
My way too early thoughts beyond 2017
Let’s say this will be the last year for Larry and Carson…AZ will need to fill some key major positions going forward…
I would look to draft M. Rudolph, QB Ok. State in the first round of 2018 draft
and I. Marshall CB, USC in Round 2. Depending on production they have in college football this year and where AZ will finish in the draft, may require to moving up to get Marshall at CB. Will see how the back up OL players do this year because I believe this will be the last year for J. Veldheer (3.2mil in dead if cut after 2017) and/ or Iupati (3.4 mil in dead if cut after 2017) if Palmer retires. They may need to use a 3rd round pick on another OL player.
If John. Brown stays healthy this year at WR, I would look to lock him up by Nov. Then, with the amount of Cap Space that will be available attempt to make a run at a free agent WR if possible…D. Hopkins at WR would be nice..
Long term deals for both Golden and D. Johnson will need to get done in the next two years..
By Scott H on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
Not related, but…..I’m looking at the new layout on the team site….and I’m sorry, but how do you NOT have Larry Fitzgerald up as one of the players pictured???? He is only universally recognized as the face of the Cardinals and a future HOF’er. He’s entering into his 13th season here…..but you’d rather feature Chandler Jones, who’s been a Cardinal for all of ONE season???
I’m sorry, that is extremely poor judgement from whoever was involved in this design.
By Darren Urban on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: new skin
The previous skin was Peterson and David Johnson, and you never said anything. And that was up for a year.
By faster on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
just read, Q got a new contract, the bills will pay him up to 4 mio.
maybe he will beat the record for the oldest player not qb or k/p.
he gave me some incredible games, i wish him luck and a lot of success.
By Big Ken on Aug 7, 2017 | Reply
Good stuff