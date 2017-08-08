If fewer preseason games, what about camp?Posted by on August 8, 2017 – 10:13 am
The conversation about having fewer than four preseason games for NFL teams (although the Hall of Fame game gave the Cardinals five this year) has been ongoing for a number of years. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently brought it up again. There are logistics to evaluate, whether it be three or two games. Obviously, fewer of them would hurt most the fringe guys trying to get themselves some decent tape so that if they were released by their current team someone else could see what they were worth.
But the other question is about training camp itself. Currently, teams are allowed to go to camp 15 days before their first preseason game. Would that still be the case if there were fewer games? Would they make it longer, with an extra long stretch of practice before the first game? (Vets would love that.) One way around things is to schedule more joint practices with other teams. That would provide some controlled scrimmage situations. The hope in the end is that there are less injuries, in a sport where injuries are inevitable.
But in an environment where coaches already lament less time to prepare their teams, how it plays out is something to watch.
Tags: preseason, Roger Goodell, training camp
Posted in Blog | 3 Comments »
By Scott H on Aug 8, 2017 | Reply
I’ve said all along I don’t think the coaches would want a reduction of pre-season games, less opportunity to prepare and evaluate players. They probably don’t want any more of them, either, but….I think any less than 4 is just not gonna be enough. Again, for the coaches.
By Ben on Aug 8, 2017 | Reply
I think from a fans point of view there are different considerations. I personally love watching pre-season games. I like watching the fight to make the team. I think vets should only get a couple of reps to avoid injury. So 4 games to me is perfect. Love it.
HOWEVER –
I was a season ticket holder for 8 years. and I will say getting charged the same amount for a pre-season game felt like highway robbery. It pissed me off. Especially since I live in LA and didn’t want to make the 6 hour drive to the pre-season games. I would have to just give away both of those games every year. Just throwing away money.
The NFL should drastically lower the cost of a preseason game, should be at least half as much as a regular season game.
Just my 2 cents for whatever that is worth.
By Darren Urban on Aug 8, 2017 | Reply
Ben —
RE: Lowering cost
In fact, many teams have started to do that. Preseason games are cheaper. But the premier games on the schedule are then more expensive. The overall season ticket stays the same price.