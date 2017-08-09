Bidwill’s gesture earns Musial awardPosted by on August 9, 2017 – 9:05 am
When the Rams left St. Louis, they also left a void in the community in a couple of places. In one such case, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill stepped in, donating $10,000 to the St. Louis chapter of the National Football Foundation so it could hold its annual banquet to honor local high school football players.
Now, Bidwill is being honored himself, for the gesture. He will be recognized at the Musial awards — named for St. Louis Cardinals baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. The awards banquet is in St. Louis Nov. 18.
“Michael Bidwill’s actions embody the goodness and decency we seek to celebrate with the Musial Awards,” St. Louis Sports Commission president Frank Viverito told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This was something he certainly did not have to do and did not seek credit for. In light of everything, he sets a perfect example of what it means to be a ‘good sport.’ ”
Just the other day, Bidwill — seen below with Cardinals (and Rams) Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams this past week at the Hall of Fame game — was helping another person with St. Louis ties — rescuing the stranded family of Kurt Warner so they could get to Warner’s Hall of Fame party in Canton.
By Scott H on Aug 9, 2017 | Reply
Good stuff! He’s a good man, that owner of ours.
By dwoofer on Aug 9, 2017 | Reply
It’s nice to see him with Aeneas. There was a rift there for awhile
By Carol Newsom on Aug 9, 2017 | Reply
The Arizona Cardinals owners the Bidwells own a private jet and flew Kurt Warner and his family and friends to make the HOF induction ceremony. Pretty special in my book, I am a HUGE Larry Fitzgerald Football ProCamp fan and HUGE Larry Fitzgerald authentic jersey but live in the far Northeast Valley about 10 minutes from the Salt River and want to get my jersey signed by Mr. Fitzgerald but cannot afford and medical reasons cannot drive to Glendale. Mr. Bidwell can you help me out or get Mr. Fitzgerald to help me out before he gets into the next group of Pro Football HOF. GO CARDINALS #1.
By D on Aug 9, 2017 | Reply
With Mr. Bidwill’s committee involvement, I do not see Mr. Keim looking into T. Brock, the most talented CB on the free agent market after the charges that have been dropped.
By Scott H on Aug 9, 2017 | Reply
All I can say is, thank God the Bidwill family had a son! The change from the senior Bidwill to the Junior has made SUCH a difference. Best personnel move this team has probably ever made.