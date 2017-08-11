Friday before the RaidersPosted by on August 11, 2017 – 3:02 pm
Finally, some starters.
It could be quick for either of the units against the Raiders. As in years past, if the Cardinals carve up Oakland for an 80-yard touchdown drive on the first possession, or the defense forces a couple of quick punts, I could see Bruce Arians sitting down his main guys. To me, this game is important for the offense and the collective confidence. Carson Palmer sat out Wednesday and Thursday practices, so I’m curious to see how that comes together – especially since the receiving crew, beyond Fitz, has been up and down and injured in camp thus far.
Defensively, it sure seems the confidence is there. Robert Nkemdiche is breaking out. Tyrann Mathieu is full-fledged Honey Badger-y. And Palmer and Bruce Arians believe this has been Patrick Peterson’s best camp yet.
Peterson, as usual, is thinking big.
“If you want to be remembered somewhere where you can be forever – which is Canton – those are the things I can control, make sure to continue building up my résumé,” Peterson said (pictured here with Cardinals Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams).
Some other things to think about before the Cards get to a second preseason game, and the Raiders play their first:
— The players in particular I want to watch in the game, even if it is for limited time: CB Justin Bethel, LB Haason Reddick, DT Olsen Pierre, G Evan Boehm, RT Jared Veldheer, WR Jaron Brown and all three QBs: Palmer, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert.
Some played last week, some did not. Veldheer still hasn’t played right tackle in a game. Seeing Bethel under the lights is important. I want to see how Gabbert follows up with his impressive debut and how Stanton responds to all the Gabbert discussion.
— Arians again praised Stanton all week. I also thought it was interesting to hear Arians speak about Stanton and his hits and misses in practice:
“There has been an interception or two, some are not his fault,” Arians said. “Sometimes when you are running with those twos and threes, guys aren’t where they are supposed to be and you try to force one. I do like that, see if you can get it in that window and see if you can or can’t. No big deal if you throw a pick.”
Dunno if that applies to preseason games as well.
— Punter is something to watch as well. Arians said he wanted to see more from either Matt Wile or Richie Leone (preferably both, but one is enough). I’d guess they will split the punts again. If you can’t punt well at University of Phoenix Stadium – where this and next week’s games are – that’s a red flag.
— We’ll get to see Kerwynn Williams get run as a return man. We know Williams can return kicks OK. How he will do on punts – and whether he could manage that job with T.J. Logan out – is what is in the spotlight.
— Two weeks of training camp left at the stadium. As of now, seven practices are scheduled to be open to the public: Monday through Thursday next week, and Monday through Wednesday the week after.
— Finally, for those who are looking for my constant in-game tweeting, that will drop off quite a bit in the preseason. For the next four games, with Paul Calvisi in the radio booth doing play-by-play, I will be on the sideline as the reporter for the radio broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. (And for those who don’t like my constant in-game tweeting, you win!)
Tags: Blaine Gabbert, Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, Evan Boehm, Haason Reddick, Jared Veldheer, Jaron Brown, Justin Bethel, Kerwynn Williams, Matt Wile, Olsen Pierre, Patrick Peterson, Raiders, Richie Leone, Robert Nkemdiche, Tyrann Mathieu
By Scott H on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Hey, Patrick…..how ’bout thinking about a SUPER BOWL right now, worrying about Canton later? I would prefer those priorities.
And, my God, are we REALLY worrying about our punters AGAIN?????? WHY is this so hard??? Maybe if this were more of a priority – and I don’t know how it couldn’t be after several years with a below average punter and seeing the impact of that – it would not have to be another of our many question marks as we are now into the pre-season.
I am very concerned about the injuries among the WR corps…..I swear, why is Fitz the ONLY guy we can count on every year??? And what the heck are we gonna do when he’s gone??? No, there will be no one who has that level of skill but….how ’bout just some guys that can stay healthy enough to get on the field??
By Jon Elder on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Just read an article with Fitzgerald today, saying how the team winning 10 or more games is far more important to him than him logging another 100 receptions.
Than an article today with Patrick Peterson once again bigging himself up, talking about how great he is, and referencing Canton.
Kind of says it all about the difference between these two superstars in my opinion
By Darren Urban on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Jon (and everyone) —
RE: Fitz vs Peterson
Stop. First of all, Fitz already knows he’s had a Hall of Fame career. It’s a lot easier for him to say that. Go back and look at Fitz quotes earlier in his career. He talked a lot about wanting to get to the Hall. No one wants to mention that now. Warner used to bring up the Hall of Fame too. Do not think that all these guys don’t think about it.
Also, do you know one of the reasons Fitz wants to win a Super Bowl? Because that’s the one thing missing from his resume — something that would solidify his gold jacket (although he’s got one coming anyway, I’d think).
This idea that Peterson should be shamed for wanting to be in the Hall of Fame is silly. If he plays at a HoF level, that helps the Cardinals, no?
Also, he was asked about it. It’s not like he brought it up on his own. And it was in context of saying what he can control, which he said was working hard to continue to play well.
By aschatte on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
@Scott H – I have been harping about the special teams since the Hall Of Fame Game…they just seems to be something a miss either in coaching from Amos or they just dont have a right players, which has been a constant history. The WR corp seriously looks week, other than Fitz – Why the heck didnt we try to get a WR in the free agency boggles the mind – other than Fitz everyone in the team looks either injured or coming from injury and extremely shaky. We might have to use our TE in play as much as possible – cant expect DJ to be a WR every game as well. Seriously concerned with the whole constant issue at Special Teams – There are still question marks at CB2 as well. I may be concerned for nothing if everything clicks but who am I kidding – I still count on us to go 9-7 though, maybe I am bit too generous