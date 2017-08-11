Posted by Darren Urban on August 11, 2017 – 10:27 am

The long-discussed Ezekiel Elliott investigation finally came to an (initial) conclusion Friday when the NFL announced the Cowboys star running back would be suspended for six games for domestic violence. That’s notable because the Cowboys visit the Cardinals in Week 3 this season on “Monday Night Football,” which is the Cards’ regular-season opener at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Elliott will no doubt appeal, and so this could be far from over. The NFL’s press releases have indicated a lot of evidence against Elliott, so we will see how this goes. It could drag on for a while, and it possible it gets delayed as the regular season begins (although the courts would have to become involved for that; an appeal with the league will likely be adjudicated before the regular season begins.)

Elliott was at the Hall of Fame game last week but he did not play, just like almost every starter for both the Cowboys and Cardinals. Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believed Elliott would not be suspended. Even if an appeal got the suspension cut in half, Elliott would still miss the Cardinals’ game.

It’d be the second straight year a star player would miss the regular-season home opener at University of Phoenix Stadium. As you recall, Tom Brady wasn’t there last season. As you recall, it didn’t end up helping.