Suspension would cost Elliott Cardinals game
The long-discussed Ezekiel Elliott investigation finally came to an (initial) conclusion Friday when the NFL announced the Cowboys star running back would be suspended for six games for domestic violence. That’s notable because the Cowboys visit the Cardinals in Week 3 this season on “Monday Night Football,” which is the Cards’ regular-season opener at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Elliott will no doubt appeal, and so this could be far from over. The NFL’s press releases have indicated a lot of evidence against Elliott, so we will see how this goes. It could drag on for a while, and it possible it gets delayed as the regular season begins (although the courts would have to become involved for that; an appeal with the league will likely be adjudicated before the regular season begins.)
Elliott was at the Hall of Fame game last week but he did not play, just like almost every starter for both the Cowboys and Cardinals. Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believed Elliott would not be suspended. Even if an appeal got the suspension cut in half, Elliott would still miss the Cardinals’ game.
It’d be the second straight year a star player would miss the regular-season home opener at University of Phoenix Stadium. As you recall, Tom Brady wasn’t there last season. As you recall, it didn’t end up helping.
By Scott H on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Hey, we faced the Pats last year without Tom Brady and Rob Grontkowski and we lost the game. We lost the game because OUR players weren’t good enough to take advantage of that opportunity, so…..
I don’t want to think about what opposing players might miss games against us. I want to believe and feel like it wouldn’t matter if they DID play, we would still be good enough to beat them.
Besides, Dallas still has one of the best O-lines in the league and a VERY good RB in Alfred Morris that we will still have to contend with, so….it’s still gonna be a game. And it’s gonna be a game we can definitely lose if WE aren’t playing at the level we need to.
By aschatte on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
This was one of the games I penned in as a LOSS. With or without Elliot, Dallas still has a better O-Line, A good RB depth, better WR’s (Larry alone wont give us games)…HOF TightEnd….Our defense might get an upper hand on theirs but I dont see us winning this game at a stretch. We will still go 9-7 and get a Wild Card. So still cheerful news – We make the playoffs!
By sbrown on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
I’m not holding my breath, if the appeal process goes as long as it did for Brady, Elliot will not serve any suspension until the 2018 season.
The only ones really crying is the MNF network, now they might have just lost the Elliot v D. Johnson match up.
Cardinals, no need to think about this week 3 game, must focus on week 1 vs Detroit first !
By D on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
This team shouldn’t concern themselves if Zeke or Luck is playing in the first month of the season and rely on the leadership of Bethea, Dansby, Palmer etc to keep focus on each opponent week to week. We all saw what happens when they get too confident, puffed up, etc and believe they just need to roll into a game and win. What the suspension may do is highlight the differences between Zeke and D. Johnson in the National spotlight.
By jeffcardinalfan on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
first of all, IF ELLIOT WAS A CARDINAL HE WOULD BE GONE FOR A YEAR or any other team for that matter
second, league has a HISTORY of being lenient with dallas players…remember Michael irvins dope house?
third, doesn’t jerry jones pretty much ruin the nfl now?
I predict that he is only suspended for TWO GAMES and will rush for 250 against us or courts will become involved and he isn’t suspended this year at all.
dallas has so many players under league penalties they should be renamed the DALLAS CONVICTS
By D on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Have another trade scenario for AZ to grab another young CB to groom.
The Ravens are losing OL players like crazy and will be desperate to add players.
Since the Rams made a big name trade today, let’s put together a small name trade for AZ. (I don’t think Watkins can run that good due to injuries)
The Raven’s 4th CB on the roster is Maurice Canady, he is behind starters B. Carr, J. Smith and 1st round draft pick M. Humphrey. Now I am not saying Canady would come over as a starter ,but he would be a nice young CB to groom along with B. Williams. He is 6’1, but needs to add some strength and weight. You can never have enough CB’s on the roster.
His salary is close to both T. Bergstrom (G/C) and J. Ulrick (OT) whom both may not make AZ final 53. I would offer either Tony or John to the Ravens for Maurice.
By JTDG on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
Running back match ups;
Yes this one is gone, but let’s not forget week 1 .
As the cards play the Lions, one just has to go back to the 2015 draft.
In round 2, Keim was ready to grab Ameer Abdulah and the Lions jumped up and grabbed him. The draft room was clearly upset. Three years later, we will get to see Abdullah against the second choice running back David Johnson.
It will be interesting to see what Abdullah has that was so intriguing . Also, I wonder deep down if DJ wants to put an exclamation point on his career by having a huge day.
By JTDG on Aug 11, 2017 | Reply
I liked the article on the home page about Peterson. Kyle was wondering if Peterson would rather move around so QBs had no idea what he was doing ala the Badger.
It brought me back to 2011 when Darren and I were discussing the pick of Peterson. I saw Peterson as a dynamic playmaker with great speed. It made me think of Ed Reed and all the things he could do and I felt Peterson could be better. I thought he could be the best safety to ever play.
But much like the article , it became obvious Peterson was a CB. I’ve stated many times here, he is the best CB in the game. Bar none. I still feel he could have been (and as he ages, maybe he will move like Aeneas did, ) a HOF safety, but it looks like he is heading to the Hall as a CB too.
Awe, to be that talented. Simply the best.