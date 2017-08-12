Posted by Darren Urban on August 12, 2017 – 5:33 pm

Bruce Arians had called three players questionable to play tonight against the Raiders: Tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and wide receivers John Brown (quad) and Chad Williams (shin splints). Only Humphries is on the “not-expected-to-play” list (there is no true inactive list in the preseason), although we’ll see exactly how many snaps Brown and/or Williams actually gets.

The complete list of players not expected to play:

— T D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

— LB Jarvis Jones (back)

— WR Aaron Dobson (hamstring)

— WR Carlton Agudosi (knee)

— RB T.J. Logan (wrist)

— S Rudy Ford (hamstring)

— LB Philip Wheeler (unknown)

— DT Ed Stinson (hamstring)

— LB Deone Bucannon (PUP/ankle)