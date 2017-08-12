Humphries won’t play against RaidersPosted by on August 12, 2017 – 5:33 pm
Bruce Arians had called three players questionable to play tonight against the Raiders: Tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and wide receivers John Brown (quad) and Chad Williams (shin splints). Only Humphries is on the “not-expected-to-play” list (there is no true inactive list in the preseason), although we’ll see exactly how many snaps Brown and/or Williams actually gets.
The complete list of players not expected to play:
— T D.J. Humphries (hamstring)
— LB Jarvis Jones (back)
— WR Aaron Dobson (hamstring)
— WR Carlton Agudosi (knee)
— RB T.J. Logan (wrist)
— S Rudy Ford (hamstring)
— LB Philip Wheeler (unknown)
— DT Ed Stinson (hamstring)
— LB Deone Bucannon (PUP/ankle)
