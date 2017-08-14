Keim: David Johnson needs repsPosted by on August 14, 2017 – 8:16 am
Running back David Johnson only played a few snaps for the Cardinals Saturday, getting three touches — all runs, for 16 yards — on the first four plays. He was stood up on his last carry and took a shot, although General Manager Steve Keim said he wasn’t concerned.
“It’s going to be tough to hurt a 228-pound back,” Keim said during his appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7.
Keim also made one other thing clear: While there might be a feeling like placing Johnson in bubble wrap until the Cardinals get to the regular season could be the best course of action, it is not. “As good as he is,” Keim added, “he needs the reps as well.” There’s no substitute for getting action in a full-speed football game when it comes to getting ready for full-speed football games. That’s the reality, risk or not.
Among some of the other Keim thoughts from the morning:
— After the constant talk the past two camps about the progress of D.J. Humphries (two years ago) and Robert Nkemdiche (last year), Keim was asked if there had been anyone in particular he has been disappointed or frustrated with this camp. Keim said no. The GM admitted that early in camp he might’ve been frustrated with second-year cornerback Brandon Williams from a consistency standpoint, “but he’s picked it up. He’s working his tail off. … He’s come a long way.”
Keim said he can’t think of anyone underachieving, and given Keim’s ability to be blunt like his head coach, that’s a good sign.
— Not surprisingly, one guy Keim was pleased about from Saturday’s game was linebacker Josh Bynes. Bynes picked up the defense quickly, and Keim likes his range, speed and length. “He’s had some success in the past,” Keim said, and echoed what has become clear, that Bynes has a shot at the roster.
— Keim was happy with offensive execution and the physical play from the Cardinals. He was hoping for a three-and-out from the first-team defense after the initial TD (it should be noted the Raiders didn’t play starting quarterback Derek Carr), but that’s one of a handful of things the Cards can work on this week.
— There are still many things to improve for Nkemdiche, Keim said. But he did say Nkemdiche is “headed in the right direction,” praising his want-to, work ethic and film study.
— Film study will be important to the top two draft picks, linebacker Haason Reddick and Budda Baker. Both need to keep working on getting their eyes in the right place during plays, understanding what the offense is doing and finding a balance between quality aggressiveness and staying disciplined.
— Both punters had “extremely live legs” but Keim emphasized it’s not just the length of punts that are judged but also hang time, ball placement and such.
Tags: Brandon Williams, Budda Baker, David Johnson, Derek Carr, Haason Reddick, Josh Bynes, Robert Nkemdiche, Steve Keim
By D on Aug 14, 2017 | Reply
If Bynes keeps up that production in pre-season, as long as he can play Special Teams, he should be the 4th ILB.
I would limit DJ, this offense needs him to be healthy week one.
Nkemdiche is improving, although against backups so far, he needs to use
is hands more but it’s encouraging so far.
By JTDG on Aug 14, 2017 | Reply
A few things to watch for in the upcoming Bears game;
The Bears have a ton of CBs and some will be cut at the end of camp. It will be interesting to watch if any are worth snatching.
How will Bobbie Massie do against Marcus Golden?
The 3 interior guys for the bears, Kyle Long, Josh Sitton and Cody Whitehair are as good as it gets. If all 3 play, it will be interesting to see how the d line holds up.
The cards tackles, with the new switch, how do the do against Leonard Floyd, Mcphee, and Willie Young.
Jordon Howard is the forgotten rookie running back but he put up 1300 yards rushing last year. Howard vs Reddick. Now that will be a nice test for Reddick,
How many picks can the cards DBs get. Mike Glennon is horrible. Getting 16 million and will most likely be a back up by start of season. Cards DBs should feast this week.
Budda Baker showed a little more this week than last. Can he take it to the next level in week 3 ?
By Scott H on Aug 14, 2017 | Reply
DJ will get plenty of reps – come September.