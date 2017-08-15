A quiet Arians is a scary AriansPosted by on August 15, 2017 – 12:20 pm
J.J. Nelson mentioned Monday that while Bruce Arians had made it known he was not happy with the wide receivers, he was “saying it in a nice way.”
Yeah, well, that’s not a good thing.
“I was very nice about it,” Arians said Tuesday, very even-keeled while speaking on the subject. “I said (GM) Steve (Keim) is upstairs right now looking at tape for more new (receivers).”
That was probably a B.A.-mic drop moment. “I don’t really give a s*** what they think,” Arians said. “They were told real quietly and that scared them.”
It reminded me of my parents — and probably many parents. I know I’ve done it with my kids. Getting yelled at isn’t good, but when the tone gets quiet and perhaps a little more deliberate, something not so good is going down.
“If I’m hollering, I’m coaching ’em,” Arians said. “When I’m not hollering, it’s not a good thing.”
— Three receivers (coincidence? Probably not) are attempting to return to practice full today: John Brown (quad), Chad Williams (shin splints) and Aaron Dobson (hamstring). Tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) is going to try individual drills today, and Arians expects him back to practice later this week and to be able to play Saturday.
By Big Ken on Aug 15, 2017
‘Soft tissue’ injuries are an indication of soft players.
By 53 Card deck on Aug 15, 2017
Darren-
If the majority of the receivers pool continues to struggle like this, might we see Ellington try out as a WR and Momah return to his original position again? They are both at least decent receivers but not exactly that great at running/blocking which is needed at their current positions.
Thanks
By Darren Urban on Aug 15, 2017
53 Card deck —
RE: WR
If they need a receiver, they will sign one. Ellington will remain an RB, Momah a TE.
By mal on Aug 15, 2017
Darren-
Was it Agudosi who was carted off with a knee?
Did I miss something, cuz I’ve not heard a word what his injury was?
By Darren Urban on Aug 15, 2017
Mal —
RE: Agudosi
Yes, it was Agudosi. It was a knee. Not expected to be serious, but he is sitting out now.
By Scott H on Aug 15, 2017
BA can be a scary guy….I like it!!! He really is a rare bird among NFL coaches. He’s got an old-school quality about him, but….he’s also that “cool uncle” that few coaches ever get to be. And his players both seem to love him but also fear him when he needs them to. They definitely seem to get his messages.
FWIW, that last sentence above almost turned out to be one of the funniest typos ever. I was about to submit the post when I realized I wrote “massages” instead of “messages.”