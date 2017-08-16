Posted by Darren Urban on August 16, 2017 – 1:05 pm

Bruce Arians was happier overall with practice Tuesday (although he’s still making them put on full pads again today), but the Cardinals are “getting bored with each other” at this point in camp.

“Have to fight through that,” Arians added.

Games mean something, even preseason games. And the players look forward to those. But with some teams already breaking camp around the league — teams that didn’t go to camp until well after the Cardinals — and the Cardinals still out at University of Phoenix Stadium and their hotel home through next week, the dog days are definitely here.

“That’s what training camp is,” quarterback Carson Palmer said. “It hardens you, makes you a better team. … Everybody wants to get to the season but we still have a lot of work to do.”

— The ongoing story about the wide receivers remained ongoing. Arians was asked about wide receiver John Brown, who had noted that his sickle-cell issue slows his healing process. “That’s a fact,” Arians acknowledged.

As for having to wait on Brown’s return, “I don’t have any choice,” Arians said. “If he can’t run he can’t play. Now, if he can’t run long enough (after he returns), you’ve got to replace him.”

Brown’s stamina looked fine before the quad injury, so that shouldn’t be a problem once Brown gets back. But the Cardinals are clearly watching the situation. Palmer, noting there is still nearly a month before the regular season, isn’t worried about one of his close friends.

“He wants to be out there, but at the same time, we have a ways to go before we play our first game,” Palmer said. “He’s a big part of this offense. We want him in Detroit and we need him in Detroit.”

— Safety Tyrann Mathieu, asked for his perspective on the struggling wide receivers. As teammates, the secondary tries to help motivate, he said. He also noted (with a smile), “They’re not going up against any scrubs.”

— Larry Fitzgerald practiced yesterday when it was supposed to be a day off. “He wanted to help lead his group,” Arians said. What does that say about the veteran Pro Bowler? “You can’t say anything more about Larry that hasn’t been said,” Arians said. “He takes care of his room as good as anybody.”

— Arians said the Cardinals will “probably” keep six receivers on the 53-man roster.

— LB Josh Bynes (hamstring) will probably miss a week. LB Philip Wheeler (foot) is probably out another week, while LB Jarvis Jones (back) isn’t responding and may need another epidural. LB Markus Golden (foot) is day-to-day. T D.J. Humphries (hamstring) should get extended work today.