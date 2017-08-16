“Bored” in camp and more receiverpaloozaPosted by on August 16, 2017 – 1:05 pm
Bruce Arians was happier overall with practice Tuesday (although he’s still making them put on full pads again today), but the Cardinals are “getting bored with each other” at this point in camp.
“Have to fight through that,” Arians added.
Games mean something, even preseason games. And the players look forward to those. But with some teams already breaking camp around the league — teams that didn’t go to camp until well after the Cardinals — and the Cardinals still out at University of Phoenix Stadium and their hotel home through next week, the dog days are definitely here.
“That’s what training camp is,” quarterback Carson Palmer said. “It hardens you, makes you a better team. … Everybody wants to get to the season but we still have a lot of work to do.”
— The ongoing story about the wide receivers remained ongoing. Arians was asked about wide receiver John Brown, who had noted that his sickle-cell issue slows his healing process. “That’s a fact,” Arians acknowledged.
As for having to wait on Brown’s return, “I don’t have any choice,” Arians said. “If he can’t run he can’t play. Now, if he can’t run long enough (after he returns), you’ve got to replace him.”
Brown’s stamina looked fine before the quad injury, so that shouldn’t be a problem once Brown gets back. But the Cardinals are clearly watching the situation. Palmer, noting there is still nearly a month before the regular season, isn’t worried about one of his close friends.
“He wants to be out there, but at the same time, we have a ways to go before we play our first game,” Palmer said. “He’s a big part of this offense. We want him in Detroit and we need him in Detroit.”
— Safety Tyrann Mathieu, asked for his perspective on the struggling wide receivers. As teammates, the secondary tries to help motivate, he said. He also noted (with a smile), “They’re not going up against any scrubs.”
— Larry Fitzgerald practiced yesterday when it was supposed to be a day off. “He wanted to help lead his group,” Arians said. What does that say about the veteran Pro Bowler? “You can’t say anything more about Larry that hasn’t been said,” Arians said. “He takes care of his room as good as anybody.”
— Arians said the Cardinals will “probably” keep six receivers on the 53-man roster.
— LB Josh Bynes (hamstring) will probably miss a week. LB Philip Wheeler (foot) is probably out another week, while LB Jarvis Jones (back) isn’t responding and may need another epidural. LB Markus Golden (foot) is day-to-day. T D.J. Humphries (hamstring) should get extended work today.
By MichaelE on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
I have to believe the Cards would’ve grabbed a receiver in the first round if one fell, I’m no GM but I could clearly see it was the weak link last year. So many drive killing plays where the receivers just didn’t rise to the occasion
By JTDG on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
“LB Josh Bynes (hamstring) will probably miss a week. LB Philip Wheeler (foot) is probably out another week”
wow. So how much Reddick and Scooby will we see? Only a couple ILBs besides them healthy. Personally, give them both 3 quarters. Why not ?
By Darren Urban on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: ILB
Reddick won’t get three quarters. Scooby might. Don’t forget Zaviar Gooden!
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
we know from BA comments some of these hurt guys will just get cut… wish cut down was sooner so we see who is on the market…patience is hard! will be good to see CP in person saturday
By carlsonchemist on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
I like John Brown not only as a person but as one who has the skills of an elite pass receiver. He has an infectious personality and conducted himself both on and off the field in a professional manner. I loved to watch his end zone dancing after catching touchdown passes. He has become one of my favorite players and one whom I root for the most.
Unfortunately, I believe he might have met an obstacle, that despite his Herculean efforts, will not be able to overcome. To be an elite receiver, one’s body has to be fine-tuned while physically pushed to the limits. Anybody who understands the pathophysiology of sickle-cell trait (SCT) knows that this disease is systemic (as opposed to local) and is chronic (as opposed to acute). SCT prevents him from recovering in a timely manner from the nicks, bruises, and injuries that are part of his profession. SCT is by far more of an obstacle to overcome than torn ligaments, which are local and can fully heal in time either with time or after surgery. SCT affects the entire body; respiration, metabolism, and injury recovery. It isn’t local or short-lived, it’s chronic and will remain with him for a lifetime. SCT makes multiple torn ligaments in a knee look like a paper cut to the finger.
I know this is frustrating to him, the Cardinals organization, and fans as well. As much as I continue to hope and pray for John Brown’s ability to manage his disease (because there is no recovery), I fear that there is no escape from reality. He’s been dealt a cruel hand, one that would take nothing short of a miracle for him to achieve the lofty expectations thrust upon him as a reliable elite NFL receiver.
I relish the thought of being wrong, but I can’t hide from what I currently believe to be his reality from a clinical perspective. It’s still too soon to pronounce him dead and I support every effort made to assist John Brown to be successful. But should those efforts fail, I hope that the organization treats him fairly with an injury settlement. You don’t know me John Brown, but as one of your many fans, I know you. God bless, and don’t give up the fight.
By carlsonchemist on Aug 16, 2017 | Reply
Just an addendum to my previous post, I’d like to offer s simplified understanding of sickle-cell trait (SCT). It’s all genetic, so there is no cure at this time. SCT defines the type of hemoglobin (an iron-containing pigment that dictates how oxygen binds to red blood cells). SCT reduces the efficiency of oxygen to bind to hemoglobin in red blood cells (rbc’s). As such, without adequate oxygen binding capacity, the normal oval shape of rbc’s fold, giving them a sickle shape (thus the name).
Every cell in our body depends on receiving oxygen for the cells to survive. With a reduced capacity of the rbc’s to deliver oxygen to every cell in the body (all types of living tissues that make up muscles, nerves, tendons, ligaments and organs systems), the body is unduly stressed.
Furthermore, normally-shaped rbc’s are able to slide past each other to feed tissues where only a single might pass through narrow capillaries. The sickle-shaped rbc’s contribute to the bunching up of rbc’s that block the passage of rbc’s so that they cannot feed vital oxygen to tissues. The bunching up of rbc’s can easily result in life-threatening thromboembolisms (blood clots that prevent the distribution of life-sustaining oxygen to tissues and organs.
This is but an over simplification of SCT so that fans of John Brown might have some idea of the obstacle that he’s trying to overcome.