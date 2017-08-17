Posted by Darren Urban on August 17, 2017 – 12:33 pm

Bruce Arians is coming off his vegan diet and feels great. Steve Keim just wants to heal.

Yes, it’s the dog days of camp. There are on-field health issues to worry about, and the Cardinals are. Apparently all the missed practices for LB Karlos Dansby weren’t really vet rest days as much as a leg issue that Arians said had been bothering him. The Cards have figured out what’s what, and Arians said “he doesn’t need much work” anyway. Dansby needs to get in football shape, but there are still three weeks for that, Arians added. T D.J. Humphries came through practice looking good and is expected to play Saturday.

As for coach and the GM …

— Keim is coming off surgery to fix a torn right Achilles, when it just gave way one day last week when he stood up to walk. Instead of sitting in the stands to watch practice — or coming down to the field as he has sometimes — Keim now has to watch from the concourse. Still, Keim is going to work through the injury, and he’s expected to remain the starting GM as the Cardinals get to the end of the preseason and have to cut from 90 to 53.

— Arians was given a vegan diet in an ongoing quest to help his health. He had a big smile when he said he was able to have meat for the first time in a long time. “Had a grass-fed burger,” Arians said. “It was really good with nothing else. And a bunch of vegetables.”

Arians admitted there was “nothing” he liked about being vegan. “I’m shocked I could stick to it but I was kind of proud I did for 27 days,” Arians said.

Now, protein is slowly being reintroduced to his diet. Vegetables were OK, although Arians couldn’t have his favorite, a special brussels sprouts dish served at one of his favorite restaurants. “There’s a whole lot of butter and bacon in those babies,” Arians said. Still, he sneaked out once to have them.

“I told them I ate brussels spouts,” Arians said, a smile creeping across his face. “They said, ‘You did good.’ ”