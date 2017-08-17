Posted by Darren Urban on August 17, 2017 – 4:50 pm

The final practice of the week Thursday didn’t have a ton of flavor. Featuring cards and simulated Bears offensive and defensive plays to prep each side of the ball for Saturday’s game, there wasn’t a lot to draw upon. But afterward it was kind of interesting. Rookie cornerback Gump Hayes came off the field holding shoulder pads and helmets of veterans. That’s not unusual. What was unusual was that he had five sets not including his own — including one balanced on his head, turning Hayes “headless” — and that the players he was helping out were walking with him.

Patrick Peterson even directed him to do an interview with the media, although Peterson asked the questions — addressing Hayes by his given name, De’Chavon.

— As for the actual practice, the receivers looked fairly solid. Rookie Carlton Agudosi returned to practice after hurting his knee last week and made a couple of nice catches, including a touchdown in the red zone. I doubt Agudosi makes the 53-man roster, but he could be intriguing for the future.

— S Harlan Miller made an interception, and had one Wednesday and had he almost had one Tuesday.

— WR Chris Hubert, he of “He’s always wide-ass open” fame, got wide-ass open deep for a touchdown bomb.

— CB Justin Bethel had an interception, but in real life it wouldn’t have been a pick because the Bears quarterback — the offense was running a Chicago play — would have been sacked on a Tyrann Mathieu safety blitz first.

— LT D.J. Humphries seemed to have a slow start to practice, but he rallied later for some solid snaps.

— After the game Saturday, the Cardinals come back Monday for a practice. One week left of training camp, with three practices open to the public.

