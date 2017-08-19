Posted by Darren Urban on August 19, 2017 – 5:37 pm

It’s not a surprise, given that he didn’t practice this week with a leg injury, but inside linebacker Karlos Dansby won’t play tonight against the Bears. The ILBs as a group are down — we already knew Philip Wheeler (foot) and Josh Bynes (hamstring) wouldn’t go, which is why the team signed Ryan Langford Friday and why he’ll play some snaps even though he hasn’t practiced. (The Cards played D-linemen David Moala and Peli Anau in the Hall of Fame game with no practice as well, thanks to injuries.)

The full not-expected-to-play list of the Cardinals:

— WR Brittan Golden (groin)

— $LB Deone Bucannon (PUP – ankle)

— RB T.J.Logan (wrist)

— S Rudy Ford (hamstring)

— ILB Josh Bynes (hamstring)

— ILB Karlos Dansby (leg)

— ILB Philip Wheeler (foot)

— WR Aaron Dobson (hamsting)

— DT Ed Stinson (hamstring)

— OLB Jarvis Jones (back)