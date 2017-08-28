Posted by Darren Urban on August 28, 2017 – 11:38 am

The Cardinals have a handful of players impacted by the flooding in Houston and its surrounding areas, including wide receiver Brittan Golden. Golden, fighting for a roster spot, doesn’t have the bank account of a Larry Fitzgerald — not after years of bouncing from the practice squad to off a roster, never knowing for sure what the future holds.

His wife and daughter aren’t at his house. When Hurricane Harvey and the rains approached, Golden made sure they headed out to visit his wife’s mother in Austin. But he has been getting video from a neighbor, and as the water creeps closer to his front door and his life inside is threatened with flooding, Golden worries. Since he was already worried about his job status, the stress level is high.

“I just don’t want the house to get flooded,” Golden said. “That’s the main thing.”

Fitzgerald jumped in, saying there was $2,500 for anyone who could get into Golden’s house and move Golden’s furniture from the first floor to the second floor. “We got you,” Fitz said, as Golden chuckled at the gallows humor.

“It’s a pretty big concern,” Golden said. “If I were to lose everything downstairs, couch, refrigerator, tile, the floor, it ain’t cheap. (But) as long as everyone is safe, I’m not that worried. It can be replaced.”

The fact he’s had a good camp doesn’t make him any more confident in a roster spot either. “Never,” he said. “You never know what can happen. Make sure you’re ready to go and do what you can to put good film out there.”