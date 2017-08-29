David Johnson on Sports Illustrated coverPosted by on August 29, 2017 – 7:42 am
When you become one of the best players in the NFL, people notice. And David Johnson has certainly become that. It’s not often a Cardinal is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Johnson made the cut this year, however, in a funky Gulliver-meets-Lilliputians kind of way for the magazine’s 2017 NFL preview. The issue features a big story on Johnson as well. (To be fair, there are regional covers, as SI has been doing over the past many years. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt are the other cover boys.)
In recent years, it’s been mostly Larry Fitzgerald who has been the SI cover boy, including on the preview issue last year when the Cards were a sexy Super Bowl pick. John Brown made it back in 2014 too. But this year it is Johnson, the man who could challenge for 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. Certainly, he’s the engine on which the Cards’ offense will run.
“It’s pretty cool,” Johnson said. “I think it turned out really nice. We knew they were going to do a story. I did not know if I was going to be on the cover or not. They said I had a good chance. Once I saw it, it was amazing. It’s an amazing feeling.
“I hope to get a copy real soon.”
Teammate Chris Johnson, who himself got an SI cover once upon a time, said it’s a dream to get an SI cover. “I definitely like his, all the players falling off him,” Chris Johnson said.
By Scott H on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
Man, that is SO DAMN COOL!!!! I’m hitting the news stand on the way home today.
By dobie on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
Now he becomes a target good luck young man
By D on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
At of cuts and trades going down, wonder if Mr. Keim will get in on the trade action.
By Darren Urban on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
D —
RE: Trades
Keim will discuss them at least. Check out my 90-to-53 story coming later today.
EDIT: And click here for the link.
By D on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
Thanks Darren, your the Man.
I think since the Browns are in the dealing market, I would give them a call on one OL player, John Greco, G. He would be an example of a Keim move.
The Browns signed high priced free agent Zeitler this offseason at G and JC Tretter at Center, so he is now a backup. Greco is 32 years old and is in the last year of his deal for a little more than $3mil. Per PFF, •Greco ranked 20th out of 72 qualified guards in 2016 with an 81.5 overall grade last season with a 96.1 pass blocking efficiency rating. If Iupati’s injury is worse than we know, I would look at improving the interior OL for 2017 which I believe Mr. Greco would be an upgrade over AZ’s existing backups.
I would also look at DE players too that are available, will be available this week or could be traded for. This defense could be special in 2017 if they can acquire another proven DL to offset the loss of CC…(who probably is wishing he took that Denver offer). AZ secondary appears to be solid now with Bethel healthy and improved.
By JTDG on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Saw PP says he is getting his arm ready after the Mathew Stafford contract. I also see him in the QB bucket challenge.
Is Peterson a frustrated QB and will BA ever throw him in on a trick play to throw a pass ?
By Darren Urban on Aug 29, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Peterson
He’s thrown one before for B.A. back in 2013. Peterson would do something like that in a heartbeat. But I wouldn’t call him frustrated — unless you’re talking about wanting that QB money.