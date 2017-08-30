Wednesday before the Broncos, Haden and puntersPosted by on August 30, 2017 – 11:03 am
The last preseason game is upon us. None of the starters will be playing, and neither will some key backups. There are, in reality, very few spots left and while the game could mean something in a spot or two decision-wise, most of the choices could already be made now. The Cardinals know what they have. These next few days are about adjusting the roster, comings and goings that will be impacted by waiver claims, signings and maybe a trade.
— Lot of questions about whether the Cardinals would chase soon-to-be free-agent CB Joe Haden. I don’t expect it to happen, and there is a simple reason why. Haden isn’t close to the same player he was just a couple years ago, when he deserved to be in the same discussion with the Patrick Petersons of the world. He struggled last season and has struggled a lot this preseason. I’ll be interested to see what he can get on the open market, since the Browns do have a $4 million offset, and we’ll see if he signs for more than one year. But his body has been breaking down over the last couple of seasons. As with every player, I fully expect the Cardinals to at least evaluate the possibility. The likelihood of the Cards chasing him, when there are probably going to be many suitors, I would think would be low. Mostly because he isn’t the player he once was.
UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are signing Haden for a 3-year, $27M deal including $7 million this season. So that’s that.
— There is the punting battle between Matt Wile and Richie Leone, knowing that veteran Jeff Locke has been cut and reports say still-effective veteran Andy Lee could traded by Carolina. Lee took a pay cut, which makes his salary more manageable, and if the Panthers are willing to take a low-round pick, maybe that is a path the Cardinals consider.
— Other stuff to watch in the game, especially when the final roster, at least at the bottom, may come down to who will be active on game days (which means a lot for guys who play special teams.): Rookie Rudy Ford on special teams, since he is likely battling Harlan Miller for a final safety spot. Wide receiver Aaron Dobson on offense, against Brittan Golden on special teams. How well do guys like Cole Toner hold up on the offensive line? Can the Cardinals be comfortable with their offensive line depth?
— There will not be an injury report until a week from today. That gives three key players — G Mike Iupati (triceps), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf strain) and LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) — one more week before we really get a sense of whether they will be ready to play the regular-season opener.
— Speaking of the waiver claims and trades that could happen (remember, any player claimed off waivers must remain on the 53-man roster for at least three weeks), in the Keim era, the Cardinals have been awarded three players on waiver claims (Thomas Kaiser, Alameda Ta’amu and Bradley Sowell) and aquired two players in trades (Marcus Cooper and Matt Barkley) during final roster cutdown time.
— I’ll post a guess at the 53-man roster soon after the last preseason game.
” in the Keim era, the Cardinals have been awarded three players on waiver claims (Thomas Kaiser, Alameda Ta’amu and Bradley Sowell) and aquired two players in trades (Marcus Cooper and Matt Barkley) during final roster cutdown time.”
So what you are saying is, there is no help on the way.
As for Joe Haden, Eric made a valid point. If you took a look at Badger last year, you might say he has clearly lost a step and is on the downward trend.
With Haden, you had a Probowler in 13 and 14, who is injured in 2015. He came back in 2016 playing 15 games and had 11 passed defensed and 3 picks. No, not probowl numbers. You are right. But neither were Badgers 4 passes defensed and 1 pick in 10 games.
Then factor in, 2013 he played under one coach and DC, 2014 and 2015, he played under another head coach. then 2016, another head coach and DC. Then in 2016 you watch both safeties, Dansby, your center and RT loss to FA. Not to mention, every year he has had a different CB2. Finally throw in facing Antonio Brown twice a year and The browns are not the easiest team to shine on.
I get it, Gilmore, Bouye, and now Haden are too expensive. So we can either win 10-11 games, get knocked out in the playoffs and start dreaming of free agents in 2018. Or change the behavior and take a risk on a huge upgrade over Bethel, allow a defense to go back to what it does best in manning up and sending the house and get away from the zones and have a chance to make noise in the playoffs.
Tell me honestly, is this team right now a superbowl contender? Can we beat the Patriots, Steelers, Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Falcons, ect.
I’m not sure we can win our division.
One last point on Haden;
Remember, Peterson gets the best receiver on this team. Haden would be CB2.
Automatically, he becomes a much better CB . Instead of TY Hilton in week 2, he gets Moncreif, Instead of Dez Bryant, he gets Williams,
Haden shuts those guys down.
All —
RE: Haden
As I noted above: Steelers give Haden 3 years, $27M, $7M this season.
I’m not sure anyone is beating New England on paper, it is preseason. Packers have Rogers. I think we can beat the rest.
Keep Harlan Miller on the ’53’, move Rudy Ford to the practice squad.