Breaking down the first 53-man rosterPosted by on September 2, 2017 – 5:57 pm
The Cardinals have a roster. I expect it to change by Sunday night, but as usual, we will see. There is a possibility they look at signing veteran punter Andy Lee, who was cut Saturday by the Panthers and who has a history as a holder for Phil Dawson. They could grab an outside linebacker, because they only kept three thus far. The likelihood is that T.J. Logan will go on IR too, so that’ll quickly create an opening.
In the meantime, some thoughts on the roster as is:
— The numbers breakdown:
QB 3
RB 5
WR 6
TE 3
OL 9
DL 7
OLB 3
ILB 5
CB 4
S 5
ST 3
— Other than Logan on the roster (I did not know a player could not be put on IR immediately and be able to return later in the season, so that was a new one for me) this was basically what was expected at running back. Chris Johnson was let go as Andre Ellington seemed to find his rookie vibe. Ellington can catch the ball better and ultimately, I think that was a big thing.
— The receiving corps ended up being the six most likely candidates, but someone will end up on the practice squad. My guess would be Carlton Agudosi, but Bruce Arians likes how Chris Hubert gets open too.
— The offensive line may have delivered the most surprises, but then again, Arians was happy with his starters plus John Wetzel and the rest was up in the air. I thought Cole Toner would be the swing guy but instead, the Cards kept C Daniel Munyer (who they liked, obviously) and T Ulrick John, as well as rookie T Will Holden. G Dorian Johnson, the fourth-round pick and the only choice not to make the roster, really struggled in camp and preseason and it cost him a chance to stick.
— The Cards only have three outside linebackers. I’d guess Cap Capi will be a practice-squad candidate, and they very well could find an outside linebacker somewhere as a cut from another team. Philip Wheeler was the guy who beat out Scooby Wright as a fifth inside linebacker. Wright could be practice squad. He does well on special teams but his athletic limits hurt Wright on defense.
— Matt Wile is the punter. Will that change?
— Rudy Ford makes it as safety over Harlan Miller. Ford has a lot of speed, and that shows up when he plays center field on defense and on special teams.
By Marlin on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
When we drafted Dorian Johnson, a number of primary sports media people in the area said he had a chance to start as a rookie. so much for the local sports media experts.
By D on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
One more change to my prior post of players to add. I forgot they could add another player when TJ goes on IR, so my choices would be,
Add
Punter A Lee
Guard A. Boone or J. Greco
OLB. A. Ayers or S. Calhoun
WR J. Kerley
Cut- punter, Wheeler, Munyer
By Eric G on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
Darren, I know this is not a position typically talked about, but the cards are the cards. Any insight as to why Wile won over Leone? Leone seemed to have the better stats, avg and net. Was it hang time?
Not gonna lie, thought scooby would make the team. A little surprised he didn’t. Shocked at Dorian being cut.
By Darren Urban on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Eric G —
RE: Punter
I didn’t look at the final stats, but watching all the preseason games, I know I thought Wile was a little better. He also can kick off.
By Don on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
Dorian really surprised me, not because he did anything to earn a spot but because he was a 4th round pick who many felt would have been a 2nd-3rd round if it were not for health concerns. I understand the numbers but did Chad Williams do anything to earn his spot? I’m hoping Dorian, Wright, Capi and Iron head can make it to the PS
By CARDS62 on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
WOW I wonder what C. Williams our 3rd round pick showed them at WR that D. Johnson 4th round pick at guard did not show them? I did not see much out of either of them but I have to say I am very surprised that Johnson was cut. I am not mad as you have to trust your coaches, but I am surprised. Keim is an ex offensive lineman and drafting lineman seems to be his hardest position to draft.
I would have to think we go with an OLB when we place Logan on IR. Maybe Cap or Scooby comes back. I watched the first 4 preseason game and do not remember Phillip Wheeler flashing. What can you fans tell me about him?
Say today is the worse day of the year to be a coach in the NFL.
Go Cards!
By Eric G on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
Nevermind, especially if we sign lee, who I’d be ecstatic about
By Joe Cardea on Sep 2, 2017 | Reply
I was really surprised to see Toner and Johnson cut. Especially since they kept 9 offensive lineman. I assumed if one of them got cut it was to keep another linebacker like capi or Harlan Miller at safety, not to keep two other lineman. I bet Iupati’s injury is worse then we’ve been told and they couldn’t keep developmental o-linemen. Darren, any whispers?
By Darren Urban on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Joe —
RE: Iupati
I don’t think the injury is serious. All along I thought they could keep 9 OL, I just thought one might be Dorian.
And don’t forget, the roster isn’t set yet. Let’s see what it is Monday.
By shannon robinson on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
I’m pleased to welcome the Cardinals 53! The OLine decision to keep 9 guys tells us they are redshirting Will Holden for next year. Is there concern Iupati might need more time to heal? Wetzel and Ulrick John are two tough guys who don’t make a lot of mistakes. Only Coach Goody and Zimmer know the choice of Munyer over Toner. Hopefully Cole comes back as a PSquad signing. Dorian just dropped off the radar as if he was hurt and now we know there were problems – where hope meets the road. I think the ILB decisions are also insurance if Buc needs more time.Those gaping holes in the second level run plays can’t be tolerated and Bynes and Wheeler will plug just by seeing where to be and finishing. So Protect Palmer and stop the run. Andy Lee will be here, it just makes veteran sense. Thank you Steve Keim and a Tip of the Cardinals’ Wing to BA for going through this gut wrenching time for us Cards’ fans!
By Darren Urban on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Shannon —
RE: Dorian
Johnson was not hurt. Not sure where you got that from.
By mitchaz on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
* Cap Capi—we will see today whether another team saw in Capi what we fans saw in him. If he clears waivers, then I hope the Cardinals sign him to the PS. I thought he played as fundamentally strong as a 34 OLB can play, setting the edge, making strong tackles, dipping and ripping his way to the QB and picking up his man in coverage like on the hard to read “submarine bootleg, TE across the formation” trick play the Falcons tries to run to his side that he prevented a TD on.
* Cole Toner—maybe he winds up in New England. He’s their type of smart, versatile lineman.
* Andre Ellington—because he doesn’t play STs, will he even be active on game days? Still can’t believe he’s on this roster. Did he even have one breakaway run this pre-season?
* The curious case of Dorian Johnson. Darren, do you have a sense of what happened with Dorian?. Right away the coaches nixed any notion that he could compete for the starting RG spot, which felt strange seeing as Evan Boehm is a converted center who only starter two games. In one on one drill early in camp Dorian was showing very good pop, balance, hand placement and leverage. Watching him versus the Broncos he was consistently driving his man 4-5 yards downfield, albeit versus their 3rd stringers. This guy was a 1st Team All-American.What is so weird is that the coaches never gave him a chance to play with the 2nd string. Why not? It’s not like Kaleb Johnson was lighting the world on fire, either. What a colossal miss on a 4th round draft pick when they could have drafted LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, RB Tarik Cohen, WR Josh Reynolds, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Marlon Mack, DT Carlos Watkins, LB Jayon Brown, TE George Kittle, CB Damontae Kazee, etc.
* Daniel Munyer—what’s so amazing about his making the team is that no one close to the team predicted him making the roster, and now not only has he made the roster, he will be one of the 7 OL to dress on game days as the backup center, while John Wentzel backs up the tackles and guards.
* Philip Wheeler—late reads, looks out of shape, not a reliable tackler, and he makes the roster over Capi, one of the only players on the roster who tackles with a passion and regularity? And who can be a stud on STs?
* Scooby Wright—there should be a place for him on STs. He should be the Cardinals’ version of Nate Ebner, the Patriots’ designated STs dynamo.
By carlsonchemist on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Hi Darren,
Thanks for your transparent perspective regarding the 53-man roster. Like many other Cards fans, the final 53 roster threw me at least two curves. Once I gave myself enough time to recover from the emotional shock, I reminded myself that the roster of 89 players was watched closely by a team of qualified coaches on a daily basis…something that fans were not privy.
There’s talk about Coach Arians (Palmer and Fitzgerald) retiring after this season. I believe Coach Arians has a terrific relationship with Michael Bidwell and that Michael has the utmost respect for Coach Arians (Coach of the years twice in 4 years).
I remember Coach Arians stating publicly that he would never leave the Cardinals organization adrift when they had no competitive QB’s (after Neil Lomax, only Jake Plummer proved to be real) after he retired. I firmly believe Coach Arians desperately wants to be remembered as the only Coach to win a Superbowl.
As such, in the here and now, I choose to support Coach Arian’s surprising decisions. I just hope that Coach Arians hasn’t out-thought himself when making these decisions. In my opinion, it’s the responsibility of his subordinate coaches to ensure that he doesn’t out-think himself, and I believe he’s surrounded himself with excellent talent.
It will be easy for us fans to point to mistakes made in the releasing and signing of new players as the season progresses. Coach Arians will write his name in history based upon his decisions. But make no mistake, nobody, but nobody is in a better position to make these difficult positions…and that includes devoted Cardinal fans.
By Joe Cardea on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Looking at the 53 man roster it is interesting to note what positions the Cards won’t pursue players for (separate from practice squad, just looking at the 53 man roster). I assume we won’t add any QB’s for example. I doubt RB. Nor TE or WR. I think they either have pretty good players, options to improve aren’t that great, or they cut players they could have kept if they weren’t satisfied with the 53,i.e. WR. So on offense look for o-line? On defense, inside linebacker is good as is safety. CB is actually good. They need depth at OLB and while I lke the d-line it isn’t like there isn’t room for improvement. So on defense OLB and d-line. Of course superior players cut for cap reasons throw this reasoning off. So maybe a punter swap and a OLB for TJ Logan’s spot. And swap a 0=lineman for another or add a d-line in exchange for o-line?
By aschatte on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
Compared to the Patriots and Hawks, who have made some amazing trades this off season and in the past few days, I really dont see what have we done to build a team that can challenge the top sides…We cant just say we have had a great Draft in 2017 and we havent made any kind of trades or signed players who we can say can make a world of a difference for this team. Nevertheless, I still count on this team to win 9 games at least, anything less wont be surprising and anything more than 9 wins would be ideal. The roster is not finalized yet so hopeful players like Scooby/Capi/Toner/Hubert/Dorian to the PS.
At this point, once can only hope we can improve from 2016 but realistically we dont seem have a team that can win a SB as of now, maybe some surprising additions to the squad in the coming days could change things. Our schedule is relatively much easier than 2016 – hopefully the team can surprise me like they did in 2008/09
By faster on Sep 3, 2017 | Reply
looking at the roster, i`m ambivalent.
wishing for a trade?
gabbert for ealy?
and holding my thumbs, that capi and johnson slide trough the waiver and land on the practice squad.