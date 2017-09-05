Starter or not, Boone addition helpsPosted by on September 5, 2017 – 2:48 pm
All along, Steve Keim fretted about offensive line depth beyond sixth-man John Wetzel. So Tuesday, he made a big move to settle such feelings by getting veteran guard Alex Boone on one of those patented one-year contracts he has worked so well. That doesn’t mean Boone will definitely pay off. While many of these deals have worked out (Winston, Cromartie, Freeney, Dansby-in-2013-and-maybe-2017), some haven’t. Sean Weatherspoon didn’t. Evan Mathis — the veteran guard added last year — didn’t.
But unlike Mathis, who was signed to be the starter and when he broke down it was trouble, Boone shows up with the offensive line already set. Is Evan Boehm proven at right guard? No. But he has been there all offseason and all training camp and preseason and I can’t see the Cards making a dramatic move three days before the opener. (Mike Iupati, on the left side, did practice Monday so it looks like he will be ready for the Lions Sunday.)
If Boehm struggles, though, Boone is there to step in if needed. The Vikings were going to keep him had he taken a paycut. He didn’t so they cut him. But it’s not as if they were going to cut him outright. We’ll see what Boone got from the Cards, but Keim usually gets guys at this point at the price he wants. Boone knows the Cards well, having played against them for many years with the 49ers (and even last year while with the Vikings.) He had many a battle with Calais Campbell. Who knows, maybe he’ll battle Campbell again when the Jaguars come to town.
In the meantime, the Cards have shored up the offensive line, with Keim wanting to make sure if there are more OL injuries — like 2016 — the Cardinals are in the best position to weather such a storm.
By D on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
6’8 310lbs-about the size of Veldheer. He is still a good pass protection Guard. Good to have when going against that Seattle DLine twice a year when AZ may need to add more size to their OLine.
By LadyBird04 on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
I’m more concerned about Iupati having an issue than Boehm. He was struggling with injury last year and now again with the arm. Can Boone work the left side or is he only a RG?
By Darren Urban on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
LadyBird —
RE: Boone
I believe he’s mainly been a right guard but I’m sure he could play the other side if needed.
By Marlin on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
terrific signing
By Tucson Card on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
Cool. Glad Keim is focused on building/backfilling the o line. That’s where a good team starts. We’ll see if this dude pans out.
By joe holst on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
Hey Darren, how do you feel about a nickname like Keim Time has? 2 suggestions, Staring Darren or Darren Urban renewal.
By Arch Stanton on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
Start or not? Ofcourse he should start. Get Humphries out of there.
By Marlin on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
Boone has played both guard positions. Actually, I think he played left guard about a 3rd of the time at the NFL level.
By Coach K on Sep 5, 2017 | Reply
Boone is a good signing.
However, cutting CJ2K continues to be Keim’s biggest blunder thus far.