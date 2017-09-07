The fourth outside linebacker is aroundPosted by on September 7, 2017 – 11:11 am
The news Deone Bucannon won’t play Sunday — not a huge shock, even without the setback of an ankle sprain — puts on hold what the Cardinals will do with rookie Haason Reddick when Bucannon, Reddick and Karlos Dansby are all available. Reddick will be needed to play in Bucannon’s role, at least in certain packages.
But it also goes to that concern lingering as soon as the Cards cut to 53 and, at least outwardly, the team only kept three outside linebackers. What about depth? What about a fourth behind Markus Golden, Chandler Jones and Kareem Martin? Coach Bruce Arians mentioned that veteran Philip Wheeler, signed as an inside linebacker, worked in practice recently on the outside and can play both spots. Defensive lineman Josh Mauro has occasionally taken reps at OLB and could serve there in a pinch, especially on running downs. But then there is Reddick.
Reddick, who played defensive end in college, slowly has gotten some reps as an outside ‘backer to build on his work on the inside. And once Bucannon is back, Reddick makes the most sense as a dual-threat guy, someone who can play on the inside in certain packages, who can rush the passer in certain packages, and who can also serve as that fourth guy behind Golden, Jones and Martin.
Again, versatility has been one of the hallmarks of the players GM Steve Keim has sought, especially on the defense. The linemen can play anywhere. The linebackers, mostly, can switch around. The defensive backs are interchangeable. That is how the Cards will solve that fourth OLB issue.
Tags: Chandler Jones, Deone Bucannon, Haason Reddick, Kareem Martin, Karlos Dansby, Markus Golden
Posted in Blog | 10 Comments »
By JTDG on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Funny picture. Looks like they aren’t buying what Chandler is saying.
By mal on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Darren-
Those morning practices this week, have they all started at 10am AZ time (which will be game time Sunday)?
By Darren Urban on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Mal —
RE: Practices
More or less.
By D on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
I wonder how long Mr. Keim keeps 10 OL on the roster…..guessing he may attempt to place Munyer on the PS next week and add another Veteran player…maybe a Ladarius Green or G. Barnidge for the 4th TE?
By Big Ken on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Darren any chance they bring in Calvin Pryor?
By Darren Urban on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Big Ken —
RE: Pryor
No. They are plenty deep at safety.
By Scott H on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
D –
Hey, the way your wishes have been getting granted….anything’s possible. But I do not see where this team needs a 4th TE. If the 3 guys we have are healthy, they are certainly more than adequate. I am really looking forward to seeing what we might get out of a healthy Troy Niklas.
By JTDG on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Scott H,
This will drive you crazy.
Niklas has a good year being finally healthy and guess what? He is a FA at the end of the year.
So, you say just resign him, right?
Not so fast .
Remember, the cards just paid Gresham and he will make 7.25 mil in 2018 and 8.25 in 2019.
Adding another high priced TE most likely won’t happen.
Figured you would like that.
By JTDG on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
I am not a big internet guy, so excuse the ignorance.
But I read your article (very good by the way), and below, all I see are people posting what seem to be ads. It seems to be under every story.
Can that be blocked? Are people just being paid to wait for football articles to be written and then post a hundred times under them with some ad?
By Darren Urban on Sep 7, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Spam on articles
We are working as hard as we can. Right now, the only fix is me, and literally only me, going through each article multiple times a day and manually wiping them out.
Facebook apparently can’t or won’t help. The league is working on the problem — it’s not just this team but all team sites with the FB comments.
I will tell you, as I have tried to tell others who have complained, these aren’t real people. These are bots. Those writing nasty notes to whatever names pop up, no person is actually getting that message. It does no good.