Nkemdiche sitting out the openerPosted by on September 10, 2017 – 8:29 am
It’s not a surprise at this point, but defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche will not play in the opener today against the Lions because of his calf injury. He and $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) are the two inactives due to injury. The others are all healthy scratches. Guard Mike Iupati is starting coming off the triceps injury.
Newcomer Scooby Wright will be inactive after being promoted Friday — as has been noted, veteran LB Philip Wheeler was released for Wright but that may have more to do with Wheeler’s veteran status. Any veteran on the Week 1 roster has his salary guaranteed for the season, so this way, the Cards could bring back Wheeler if they want and they would keep flexibility down the road with his spot.
The full inactive list:
— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)
— G Will Holden
— T Ulrick John
— LB Scooby Wright
— WR Chad Williams
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
Tags: inactives, Lions, Mike Iupati, Robert Nkemdiche
Posted in Blog | 6 Comments »
By sbrown on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
really no surprises on the inactive list today.
By Kevin Powell on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
Well with that being said I really hope our defensive line holds up this seems to be our weakness on the team. I sure hope they surprise us. Go CARDINALS
By CARDS62 on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
Hate the inactive list. If you make the team let all the players dress.
Really hoping for Robert N. to play today. I am worried about our D Line, run defense and of course CBs #2 and # 3.
Agree with another fan from an earlier post that Kareem Martin will have a good year this year. I hope to see all 3 of our outside linebackers, Martin, Golden, and Jones on the field during passing situations.
Our rookie H.Reddick worries me as he seemed to be out of position a lot in the preseason. Hopefully he will do better or not get many snaps this game.
On offense I think Carson and our receivers will get off to a better start this year, and I do hope our OC was sending a smoke screen and that we do actually throw the ball more to our TEs and running backs this game compared to last couple of years. Looking for both of the Browns to have good games.
On the O line I will watch our 3 guys on the interior and hope for the best. Worried about Mike U. the most right now. I hope our coaches will also watch him closely and put Wetzel or Boone in if Mike U. or others are not playing well.
First games are always so hard to call especially on the road, but I think we get Detriot today 30-20.
Hurricane Irma will hold off hitting Jax area until tonight so lucky for me we have the early game and I should keep power for the game.
Go Cards!
By creditcard on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
Almost half time, the Cards offense is as sharp and powerful as a marshmallow.
I mentioned the over-all lack of practice for certain players will haunt the Cards — it is.
I know the sports med stuff about Carson Palmer resting his arm, but there is still the need of having to play quick and sharp.
By creditcard on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
The old pro who never misses a routine field goal — missed the stupid field goal. 1st and goal, the Cards were completely unable to do anything.
By creditcard on Sep 10, 2017 | Reply
Lions hit a 58-yd field goal, we miss a 32-yard attempt.
1st half was forgettable, and pathetic. .