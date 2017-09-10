Posted by Darren Urban on September 10, 2017 – 8:29 am

It’s not a surprise at this point, but defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche will not play in the opener today against the Lions because of his calf injury. He and $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) are the two inactives due to injury. The others are all healthy scratches. Guard Mike Iupati is starting coming off the triceps injury.

Newcomer Scooby Wright will be inactive after being promoted Friday — as has been noted, veteran LB Philip Wheeler was released for Wright but that may have more to do with Wheeler’s veteran status. Any veteran on the Week 1 roster has his salary guaranteed for the season, so this way, the Cards could bring back Wheeler if they want and they would keep flexibility down the road with his spot.

The full inactive list:

— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)

— G Will Holden

— T Ulrick John

— LB Scooby Wright

— WR Chad Williams

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)