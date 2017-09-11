(Football) life without David JohnsonPosted by on September 11, 2017 – 3:25 pm
So the news wasn’t good, with David Johnson (likely) sidelined for many weeks and many games because of a dislocated wrist. Bottom line, this isn’t replacing a guy who by default ended up at the top of the running-back-by-committee depth chart. This is arguably the best running back in the league. He comes out of the lineup, it makes a difference.
The Cardinals have to find a way to run the ball going forward. That will be some combination of Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams, I’m thinking. Reports that the Cards are signing D.J. Foster from the Patriots practice squad makes sense; Foster could in theory become a punt returner. The Patriots tried him a little bit there in preseason (Foster did not return kicks or punts at Arizona State.) If Williams is playing a lot of running back, I’m not sure he’ll stay with such a big return role. J.J. Nelson is an option back there, or Brittan Golden. (The punt return job can’t help but not be settled, right? It’s one thing or another.) Elijhaa Penny would be an option as a big back, although Sunday, after Johnson got hurt, Williams was still used inside on a couple of up-the-gut short-yardage plays.
The offense could look a lot more like the 2013/2014 model, before Johnson was drafted and before Chris Johnson’s resurgent 2015 season. The Cardinals didn’t run as effectively as they wanted to those seasons, but they made it work and they won games. Now, it’s about making whatever you can work, and hope Johnson can return late in the season for a playoff push the Cards still hope they can develop.
By joe holst on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Defenses are going to come after Palmer now its going to be ugly.
By Marlin on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Ya had to know that every defense in the league was gunning for him. He became a poster boy for defenses to clobber. Better play calling may have spared him early in the season.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
2nd half last season CP was getting the ball out in 2.7 sec, that’ll be the MO going forward as the obvious solution unless RB by committee steps up. Maybe we get well for a week in Indy….but I would expect a battle…
By Bob yeager on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Unfortunately, Carson Palmer will not make it to bye week.
By Steve W on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
How about that decision to keep Ellington, who at least has some of the same skill set as DJ? Sure hope he can play like he was in the pre-season.
Heal fast, David. Cards will need you down the stretch. Come on Big Red, we can do this. But it won’t be easy…
Steve
Biggest Cards Fan in VA
By aschatte on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
All the best to DJ. Just dont see Palmer surviving more than 6 games this season, he will be blitzed like crazy. Hopefully common sense prevails in this organization and we start a mobile QB like Gabbert. He cant do any worse! And we really ought to sign Chris Johnson – need that experience at RB position. Lets salvage something this season! and not embarrass ourselves!
By Dynosoar on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Georgiebird,
If you noticed in my comment from the last article, I mentioned the different defensive scheme of the Jaguars twice.
I must ask,why do you feel we should use the 4-3 instead of the 3-4? What do you see as the benefits? I have no stake for either as I’ve seen teams be successful with either.
I have to say, the injury bug was very cruel to us this week. And for a second season, our O-Line takes a hit.
By Scott H on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Well, this is about as bad a start to 2017 as anyone could have imagined. In addition to the other key players we are already without, we’ve just added key player #1. This hurts. Bad. This is the Patrick Peterson of our offense.
Honestly? I think I would have preferred losing Palmer for whatever stretch of games this is going to be and leaning on either Stanton or Gabbert to keep us credible while we REALLY leaned on DJ to be the engine that drove us. Because I think that scenario is preferrable to putting it on the shoulders of a shaky looking Palmer to be the engine that drives us while we try to make it with a cast of RB’s that includes no one who really seems capable of being “the guy.” Unless Palmer finds it – and I mean REALLY finds it – that approach is not gonna fly. Let’s not kid ourselves.
Heck, we were a losing team last year with DJ doing about as much as any human being can do. And I attribute that to Palmer struggling as he did. If Palmer continues to struggle…..where does this offense go without DJ?
That was rhetorical, folks. We know the answer.
Honestly, we’re not even gonna look at bringing CJ back?? C’mon, man…..