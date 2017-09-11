Keim: Bad day in Detroit, no injury updatesPosted by on September 11, 2017 – 8:20 am
Never fun for the General Manager to do his weekly radio appearance after a bad loss like Sunday’s in Detroit, but there was Steve Keim on the “Doug and Wolf” show Monday morning, reiterating a lot of what we already knew: Carson Palmer played poorly, as did the team. He was actually OK with the defense, putting most of the end-game Lions scores on short fields and stamina after the offense had its bad game.
He had no update on the injuries to running back David Johnson (wrist) or left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee). Both are getting MRIs today. He said Humphries walked out of the stadium Sunday night so “who knows?” He said he couldn’t base anything coming off the information they had last night, and it would be “hard to forecast” if either had any shot at playing Sunday in Indianapolis. Various reports don’t have great news in that regard for either player. Hopefully Bruce Arians will have more when he talks at 12:15 today.
— Keim said the Cards came in with goals this season, four of which being better in the red zone, eliminate turnovers, improve special teams, and execute better by playing smarter. Keim thought the special teams was OK — although he knows Phil Dawson can’t miss a field goal — the Cards failed in those other areas.
“You can’t win like that,” Keim said. “Every time we had a chance to accelerate momentum, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
— Keim said when watching the film, is is “trying to be real” and wanting to be honest not only with himself but when talking to Arians and team president Michael Bidwill. Honestly, he said, a lot of things were disappointing. (Which may be an understatement in itself.)
— Palmer has to play better. “I don’t think it’s any secret Carson was off,” he said. Keim said Palmer usually bounces back after a game like that. Keim thought Palmer looked antsy in the pocket (I’d concur) and, like I mentioned yesterday, Keim brought up those few out routes that should have been completed on the sideline. Those are mechanical issues that can be fixed, Keim added, but need to be completed. Palmer also made some poor decisions.
— The running game wasn’t much better. Backup left tackle John Wetzel “had his struggles.” While the offensive line has to be better, Keim noted that Palmer also held the ball too long at times and reiterated that the passing game/pressure on Palmer, is subject to the entire offense executing. “They al have to work in unison together.”
— Keim liked what Haason Reddick flashed but also talked about the pressure and missed sacks, because Reddick had one. Chandler Jones could’ve had four, Keim said.
— Keim didn’t want CB Justin Bethel getting beat deep on the last touchdown. But he also brought up, on the defensive side, similar discussion about working in unison. Bethel allowed on third-down conversion when Stafford escaped the pocket and moved left. Keim said linebacker Markus Golden was supposed to loop outside on the play and have contain on Stafford’s left. Had he done that, Keim said, Golden would’ve had a sack or at least forced Stafford to throw it early. Instead, Golden stayed inside and Stafford could wait for the receiver to get away from Bethel.
By D on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Everyone will say, just one game, but without their best Oline player in Humphries, and no DJ, missing for a significant part of the season- the future/season doesn’t look good.
I couldn’t imagine a worst start of the season, even with Detroit trying to lose the game and getting booed by their own fans.
Palmer was part of the problems. Let’s don’ t forget DJ wasn’t able to run the ball at all prior to the injury.
Oline
Wetzel isn’t an option at LT against good pass rushers going forward.
Need to move Veldheer back to LT while DJ is out.
(I question why an in game adjustment wasn’t made)
Iupati is injured and I believe a shell of what he used to be.
Boehm may turn out to be a decent center in the future, but he is overmatched at RG. Will need to try Boone at RG asap.
May need to bring back CJ or look at outside option at RB because wrist injuries for RB’s tend to last for several weeks.
Guessing they will only have 2 healthy TE’s for this week’s game. Punk play by that rookie LB. Probably will need to add a TE to roster.
Honey badger had issues in coverage.
If they can’t beat a bad Indy team this Sunday, then time to prepare for top 10 draft pick QB.
By creditcard on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
I get it, Palmer played poorly, but so did the offensive line. The line play was literally pathetic. Palmer will not make it to the bye week, if the o-line continues to struggle like it did in Detroit. He will have a season ending injury by then.
Because our O-line play is so pathetic, and that Palmer is immobile; the coaches should be really considering playing Gabbert instead of Palmer because of Gabbert’s ability to scramble.
Play Gabbert for a few games, and in the meantime and for the umpteenth time try to fix the O-line.
By JTDG on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Excuses for Bethel.
I didn’t address CB2 in the offseason, so it is Golden’s fault the play happened.
If only people on this board didn’t predict it, I might believe you.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Nothing new here. The offense doesn’t show up until the second half and the defense is gassed the last quarter or so. Been like that a long time now and the only constant has been the leader on offense – Carson Palmer. If this continues through the first half of the season and the Cardinals start to fade, I’d hope we’d try to win some games with Stanton or Gabbert and see what we have to work with in 2019 because Carson isn’t the answer beyond this season. Need new energy and fresh leadership at the QB position.
By jaime on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
one of the worst games, just because lions were handing us the win and in their own stadium. this loss falls on the vets, they played the worse. Palmer, Fitz, PP, Dawson, Chandler, Veldeer, BA play calling, so on. It was like a preseason game on every front. get to work!! No more lazy off days, practice makes perfect not relaxing makes perfect.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
It was really bad. It’s one game. Either the adversity will bury us, or we’ll get better.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Sep 11, 2017 | Reply
Ok: Wetzel looked like a turn style, Dansby looked really slow, Bethel was passive Q4, Palmer awful. But were Lions DBs that good or did our guys struggle to get open? Lions LBs were fast, good in coverage…fwiw