David Johnson’s Christmas return?Posted by on September 12, 2017 – 5:51 pm
David Johnson went on injured reserve today. Teams can bring back two players total from IR in a season. They don’t have to be designated ahead of time. Johnson is an obvious candidate, and with an 8-to-12-week wrist injury and the need to stay on IR at least eight weeks before being eligible to return, that means the earliest, best-case scenario for Johnson would be a comeback on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That happens to be the week the Cards host the Seahawks on Thursday night, Nov. 9. It was always unlikely Johnson would make that initial date.
But Tuesday night, during his weekly interview on Sirius XM NFL radio, Arians said it could be much later.
“Hopefully, as miraculous as he came back from that knee injury last year, I’m hoping we can possibly get him back by Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Arians said.
That’s a show stopper.
Thanksgiving is one thing. But the Cardinals play the next-to-last game of the regular season on Christmas Eve, at home against the Giants. Even if we don’t get technical on Arians and assume he means Christmas week, that would only leave two regular-season games he could play. If not, it’s one game, the finale at Seattle. That would seem to make an assumption the Cardinals are in or have a chance to be in the postseason. Because bringing Johnson back for at most two games doesn’t make a lot of sense.
It would put also Johnson’s timetable to return at 14 weeks (Thanksgiving would be 10 weeks), which is on the far other side of 8-to-12 weeks. And it shows just how serious this injury is to the all-pro running back.
Tags: David Johnson
Posted in Blog | 14 Comments »
By Coach K on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
David will be back by Christmas because I believe we will have 9 wins with two games remaining at year end.
Call me crazy, but I have this feeling
I think Palmer, Fitz, CJ2K, Gresham and other vets come together and
make this year the year of the “against all odds” story.
By kauaicardsfan on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Aloha Darren,
Now point is mute but I watched the play and could not see him land awkwardly on it, was it the hit that dislocated his wrist or was it the previous play when he got the wind knocked out of him ?
Just curious how it happened and how or what can be done to prevent that type of injury cause TJ got the same type of injury? Kind of weird?
Mahalo
By Darren Urban on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Kauai —
RE: Hit
When Johnson went down after the catch, he did not have the wind knocked out of him. He was in pain because of the wrist. It looked like it was the wind knocked out of him because a) Arians said after the game Johnson was hurt on the fumble play and b) a trainer lifted up Johnson’s jersey after the catch. I think that was done just to allow him to breath. But head athletic trainer Tom Reed was clearly testing Johnson’s left wrist — asking him to squeeze — after the play.
He took a shot from a helmet on his wrist. Bad bad luck.
By creditcard on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
We now have two players on IR list (David Johnson and TJ Logan, although the roster also shows Fau and Zamort). What happens when another player hits the IR list? Somehow I thought a team can only keep two players on IR or bring only two players back from IR in a season. What are the rules regarding IR?
By Darren Urban on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
credit —
RE: IR
You can have as many guys on IR as you want. You can only bring two back from IR. Everyone else is stuck there for the duration of the season.
By creditcard on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
I see lots of posts of what the Cards can do next without David Johnson, and that the injury is worse than expected. Little is being spoken about David Johnson, and the mental anguish he must be going through.
I’m sure David Johnson is heartbroken. He gave all appearance in being a positive influence for the team, league, and community. My heart goes out to this bright youngman — I hope he gets well and bounces back better than ever.
By michael on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Since you asked, yes, i’ll call you crazy. I wish I shared your optimism, but this is still a team with a bad offensive line, only one real CB, and no plan at qb after an already shaky 38 year old at the helm. There’s an exciting young core, bit a lot of old vets. A tough year let’s us draft qb of the future while freeing up tons of cap space (palmer, fitz) to go out a sign OL and CB help and continue to draft. We’ll be a conternder again in2019
By Davemaham on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Didn’t Arians say by Christmas? To me it sounds like having Johnson available by Christmas means, at the latest. Assuming he starts practicing in twelve weeks it would make sense he would play the last two games and playoffs.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Devastating. We’re going to learn a lot about the heart and soul of this team the next couple of months.
By faster on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
9 wins with two games remaining at year end? in my optimistic view i came to the same number, but, there has to be a lot of change how the team plays.
By cardcor on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
Maybe Arians said that because the question irked him and he’s not a Doctor.
You can’t act like whatever comes out of BA’s mouth should be chiseled in stone.
By Darren Urban on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
cardcor —
RE: BA
He’s the coach. What he says means something. Doesn’t mean it’ll be right, but it’s news if he says it.
By DZ on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
It won’t matter who your handing it off to if the O Line doesn’t get it together. Play calling too..
Same on the D Line. 3rd round rookie WR’s will beat you all day long if you can’t get to the QB and make him fear you.
By CARDS62 on Sep 12, 2017 | Reply
I hope you are right Coach K. We really need Palmer to get on a roll.
I know the Colts are bad this year, but it will be their home opener, and their coach is fighting for his job. Hopefully Carson and the Oline can bounce back and play well. I will key on Carson this game and just hope he plays well.
I know the Colts, but we need Carson to have some confidence for when the Cowboys come to town. There are no automatic wins in the NFL, but fans I looked at our schedule again and as schedules go it is really a great schedule for making the playoffs.
Darren and others. Do you know anything about Nick Mangold and his foot injury?Several teams have needs on the interior line. Is any teams talking to Mangold and if not why not?
Darren do you give any chance to Alex Boone playing this week if no linemen are injured?
DJ and DJ sorry you both were injured and we all wish you the best as you recover. Really worry about David Johnson and TJ as I have no idea how you can work out your upper body if you have an injured wrist.
GO Cards lets bounce back and beat the Colts!