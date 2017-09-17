Posted by Darren Urban on September 17, 2017 – 8:30 am

Bruce Arians was just talking, going into the first game of the season, how the inactive list was going to have so many healthy scratches. That isn’t the issue anymore, unfortunately for the Cardinals. Tight end Jermaine Gresham, who didn’t practice all week after getting bodyslammed last week late in the game and hurting his ribs, won’t play. That means five offensive starters from the opener won’t play this week, including the now-on-IR running back David Johnson.

A quick look at the replacements in the lineup goes like this: Johnson will be replaced by Kerwynn Williams at running back. Mike Iupati will be replaced by Alex Boone at left guard. D.J. Humphries will be replaced by John Wetzel at left tackle. John Brown will be replaced by Jaron Brown at wide receiver. Gresham will be replaced by Ifeanyi Momah at tight end.

The full inactive list for the game against the Colts:

— G Mike Iupati (triceps)

— WR John Brown (quad)

— T D.J. Humphries (knee)

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— RB D.J. Foster

— LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

— TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs)

On a good note, Johnson had successful wrist surgery, so step one of his process to come back has begun.