With Gresham, five offensive starters out for ColtsPosted by on September 17, 2017 – 8:30 am
Bruce Arians was just talking, going into the first game of the season, how the inactive list was going to have so many healthy scratches. That isn’t the issue anymore, unfortunately for the Cardinals. Tight end Jermaine Gresham, who didn’t practice all week after getting bodyslammed last week late in the game and hurting his ribs, won’t play. That means five offensive starters from the opener won’t play this week, including the now-on-IR running back David Johnson.
A quick look at the replacements in the lineup goes like this: Johnson will be replaced by Kerwynn Williams at running back. Mike Iupati will be replaced by Alex Boone at left guard. D.J. Humphries will be replaced by John Wetzel at left tackle. John Brown will be replaced by Jaron Brown at wide receiver. Gresham will be replaced by Ifeanyi Momah at tight end.
The full inactive list for the game against the Colts:
— G Mike Iupati (triceps)
— WR John Brown (quad)
— T D.J. Humphries (knee)
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— RB D.J. Foster
— LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
— TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs)
On a good note, Johnson had successful wrist surgery, so step one of his process to come back has begun.
Surgery went 👌🏾, on to the road of recovery. This just a minor set back for a major come back! Appreciate the support by everyone🙏🏾 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ge3qBZUaDo
— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) September 17, 2017
By Cliff on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
The cards need to take some pride and play. All these years with the exception of the warner years get tired of watching losers.
By Cliff on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
3 and out again.
By Scott H on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
FWIW, I had this thought earlier but never mentioned it. With the Colts having the QB situation they have, might THEY now be a potential trade partner for either Stanton or Gabbert? Don’t see why not. Gabbert is in-active today. That helps us more than a player who might be able to help us at a position of need, him not even in uniform?
Then again, we’re already losing to the Colts, so…..maybe not.
And then again, maybe Gabbert should be starting here at some point soon.
By Scott H on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
Now losing to the Colts 10-0. Ah, we’re just living the dream, aren’t we?
Living a nightmare is more like it.
Anyone want to tell me I gotta relax now???
By Coach K on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
We are driving with huge runs by Chris Johnson, then we take him out and have to settle for a Field goal.
Does BA understand you keep giving the ball the the hot runner?
CJ2K is ripping the colts defense AND WE TAKE HIM OUT?
Give me a break.
Just had to post this before I return to my living room and continue screaming at the television.
Cards look lethargic thus far
By Kevin S Mesa on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
Johnson 3 rushes for 22, long of 11, plus an even longer gain wiped out by a penalty.
Williams 8 rushes for 19, 2.4 average, long of 5.
I hope CJ gets the load of the action in the second half. Kerwyn is not a feature back.
By Kevin S Mesa on Sep 17, 2017 | Reply
Twice we have the ball inside the 5 yard line, and one other time in IN territory, and we have 3 points.