Cardinals saved at third-and-20Posted by on September 18, 2017 – 11:36 am
Part of the story of the game-saving (season saving?) third-down-and-20 completion to Jaron Brown Sunday was how the Cardinals even got there in the first place.
— First came the FUBAR Carson Palmer “sneak” on third-and-1 for four yards, gaining a first down at the Cardinals’ 24-yard line. All was OK, more or less.
— The next play, the right side of the offensive line collapses. Right tackle Jared Veldheer is pushed back, and for some reason, right guard Evan Boehm disengages with the tandem block he has on his man with center A.Q. Shipley to help Veldheer, allowing that rusher to go in a straight line to Palmer, where both pass rushers engulf the QB for a six-yard loss.
— On second-and-16, Palmer tries the fake-screen-left-screen-right to Andre Ellington, who is buried for a four-yard loss.
That’s how the Cards ended up at third-and-20, and why things were so bleak. It wasn’t just that it was third-and-20, but how they got there.
“Not an ideal situation to be in obviously, especially against the way they were playing, sort of sitting back a lot and sitting at sticks, at the first down yard marker a lot,” Palmer said. “That’s, you know, Jaron making a big play.”
Brown needed to hang on, but to be truthful, the Cardinals were given the perfect defense. For whatever reason, not only were the Colts playing back, but Brown had a free run all 20 yards to the first-down line. Palmer did a nice job sliding up in the pocket and got rid of the ball just before Jabaal Sheard hit him as he got past Veldheer one more time. Brown hung on to the ball as he took a hit to gain 22.
The Cardinals then lined up and bombed away, with the J.J. Nelson 45-yard TD catch on the next play.
There were a little more than eight minutes left as this was all playing out. Brown has made his share of plays over the years but I don’t recall many like this. Same with Palmer — it was a third-down conversion that reminded me of a Palmer-scramble-to-hit-Jake-Ballard in Seattle in 2013. That was only needing something like six yards, though. To get 22, and give the Cardinals any hope of winning — and then to have them win — gives this play gravitas.
By Coach K on Sep 18, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Can someone please tell BA that on third and short, when Ellington lines up outside the tackle in the slot, EVERYONE ON THE DEFENSE KNOWS PALMER IS GOING TO THROW HIM A QUICK OUT PASS.
Palmer is very lucky he did not have two more picks throwing that obvious short out pass to Ellington. At least BA can add an additional route from that same formation so that everyone in the stadium won’t know its a quick five and out pass.
Darren, the point I’m making is, I think a lot of our problems are bad play calling by BA when he simply does not have the personnel for those plays, or begins to show his hand with obvious tendencies for certain situations.
Last year, I recall several commentators mentioning how many times BA put the team in third and long situations by making too many high risk calls on first and second down.
I love BA and think he is a great coach, but I honestly think at times he gets set in his ways and this can be a problem. Perhaps turning play calling over to someone else might be worth trying on his part.
By faster on Sep 18, 2017 | Reply
arians: ” ….Palmer played “a whole lot better than I thought he did.”
maybe, but did i mention, i want stanton to start against the cowboys.
By creditcard on Sep 18, 2017 | Reply
Coach K,
Totally agree. As a previous HS and junior college player from years ago, and now as a fan with very little “current” football knowledge; I even know some of plays based on personnel packages and formations. Good Grief that is Bad. Way too predictable.
In addition, when Jim Plunkett dropped back in the Raiders’ pocket and threw it deep, he threw it to Cliff Branch (Pro Bowler). In front of Plunket was 5 of the arguably the best offensive line of all time. Bob Brown, Jim Otto, Dave Dalby, Ron Mix, and of course Gene Upshaw and Art Shell. Shell, Upshaw and Otto are considered the best of all time at their respective positions.
The Cards have Wetzel /Humphrey, Iupati / Boone, Shipley, Boehm, and Veldheer. Our current offensive line is neither athletic enough, or big enough to continually allow a deep ball thrown a dozen times during a game. Our front 5 is NOT in the same breath of the 1970’s Oakland Raider front 5. I’m not sure if some of our O-linemen would even make it on another NFL team’s practice squad. We do not have the equivalents of Brown, Mix, Darby, Upshaw and Shell in front of Palmer., thus we should not play call as if we were the 1970’s Raiders.
By creditcard on Sep 18, 2017 | Reply
The Cards are weak in two very vital areas:
1. Interior pass rush. The combinations of Mauro, Williams Peters, Gunter, Rucker, and Olson is not getting the penetration they should be getting.
2. Offensive line. Detroit simply bull rushed and out physicalled the Cards O-line. The Colts were quicker than the Cards. Our line is neither quicker or stronger than the two D-lines they have faced. This, above all other things, is extremely worrisome. Based on the number of hits Palmer has already taken — I have doubts if Palmer will make it (be healthy enough to play) to the bye week.
This has haunted the Cards for a few years, I’m thinking the bottom of the pyramid is the coaching, not the revolving door of players.