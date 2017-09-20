The near-misses of Markus GoldenPosted by on September 20, 2017 – 10:49 am
Chandler Jones is off to a smoking start this season, with three sacks in two games and causing consistent havoc. Markus Golden, the team’s sack leader from 2016, definitely made an uptick in pressures in Week 2, after struggling to make much of an impact in Detroit Week 1. Pro Football Focus had Golden with a single QB pressure against the Lions, and had him with five against the Colts. After re-watching Golden’s play in both games, I’ll agree with the assessment.
Originally, watching in real time, I thought Golden had missed out on maybe three or four sacks already. A review changed my mind, and put the number at two (although I’m sure Golden is disappointed he didn’t get those two.) I thought Golden was closer on one in Detroit, a third-and-12 play in which Lions QB Matthew Stafford spun away and was able to get a pass off when it looked like a sack was inevitable. Golden was close, but Corey Peters was closer and it’s still hard to believe Stafford got away.
Against the Colts, Golden’s two near-misses came early in the game. The first came with Golden face-to-face with Jacoby Brissett and getting both hands on him, only to have the QB sidestep long enough to throw the ball away. The second (pictured) was even more painfully close, although Brissett was eventually “sacked” by linebacker Josh Bynes because he was forced out-of-bounds behind the line of scrimmage. Both were second-and-long plays.
The sacks will come. As Bruce Arians said, “one thing about Junk, you know he’s going full speed.” (Junk is short for Golden’s nickname, Junkyard Dog). Watching every Golden pass rush, that’s what you notice, the effort. It’s got to land, though. With the Cardinals’ offense suffering through fits and starts, the defense has to lead the way, and Golden needs to be near the front of the line.
By mitchaz on Sep 20, 2017 | Reply
Darren—
Did you get any added info on why Cap Capi was waived?
Today the Cardinals re-signed Philip Wheeler, which seems odd in that Deone Bucannon is about ready to play…and that Wheeler is not a 34OLB.
I just want to try to get some closure because I saw Capi play with a discipline and passion in ways I have not seen from any Cardinals OLB. While I think very highly of Golden and Jones as pass rushers, they constantly bite on play fakes and bootlegs and consistently lose contain. Cape showed a knack for sniffing out misdirection plays and even picking up crossing TEs in coverage.
For that matter, do you know why the coaches did not want to bring Sio Moore back? His 12 tackle performance versus Russell Wilson and the Seahawks was outstanding. No Cardinals’ ILB I have seen has played Wilson’s read option as perfectly as Moore did.
By Darren Urban on Sep 20, 2017 | Reply
mitchaz —
RE: Capi
I’ll just say it’s hard to know exactly how well a player is playing, and how disciplined he’s playing, without knowing the playcall, etc.
By Scott H on Sep 20, 2017 | Reply
Hope Junk will keep up the efforts and that good things will follow. I’d also like to ask him how much he misses Calais Campbell these days….
By Scott H on Sep 20, 2017 | Reply
So, if one were to rank the NFC teams according to a 4-tier system, where would people put the Cardinals right now?
Anyone want to get in on this?
Here’s what I came up with. And within the tiers, teams are in no particular order.
Tier 1 –
Falcons
Lions
Packers
Seahawks
Look, I trust the Seahawks defense and I trust Aaron Rodgers. What can I tell you? I believe those entities will restore a proper order to things over time. BUT I also think the Seahawks O-line situation is going to counter what their defense can do over time.
Tier 2 –
Buccs
Panthers
Eagles
Cowboys
Tier 3 –
Rams
Vikings
Redskins
Cardinals
Give the Vikings an asterick because with a healthy Sam Bradford, they looked pretty damn good. If not for that injury, the Vikes are probably in Tier 1. I’d LOVE a reason to kick the Seahawks out.
And per this ranking, the Cardinals are not a playoff team.
Tier 4 –
Saints
49ers
Giants
Bears
There ya go. Right now, I can’t put the Cardinals any higher than that.
By creditcard on Sep 20, 2017 | Reply
I remember coaches continually saying “it takes no talent to hustle”. Marcus Golden obviously has talent, and he sure does hustle. Add those two things together, and you get a really good player.
I cannot say this about the Cards offensive line. I wish all ten of our offensive linemen had Marcus Golden’s effort. I think our linemen tend to forget to move their feet during a play,or move their buns down field after a catch. You just don’t see great effort by the O-linemen.
I really dislike the Cowboys, but I will have to hand it to them, when you look at their O-linemen — they work during a play, ours do not.
The last Card O-lineman to really work during a game was Lyle Sendlein. He was always engaged with someone on a pass or run play, and as soon as a completion was made or a long run — you can see Sendlein running down field to slam someone for additional yards. I just don’t see that kind of effort with our current O-line.