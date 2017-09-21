Cardinals will indeed see embattled ElliottPosted by on September 21, 2017 – 2:56 pm
Considering a few weeks ago, it was the Cowboys, not the Cardinals, who were going to be missing their star running back for the teams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup, things have changed considerably. David Johnson, of course, is out after wrist surgery. Ezekiel Elliott, who was once expected to be suspended at this point, will play as his case winds through the courts.
Elliott gained only eight yards rushing last week on nine carries, a combination of Denver’s defense and the hole the Cowboys found themselves within. Elliott shrugged off the idea the Broncos might have found the blueprint of how to slow the Dallas offense.
“Every week people stack the box,” Elliott told Dallas reporters. “It’s not something we’ve seen for the first time.”
Elliott has had a doubly rough week. Already dealing with the suspension hanging over his head and then getting stuffed by the Broncos, Elliott was then seen at the end of the game stopping completely after a Dak Prescott interception, making no effort to even try to get to a tackle.
(“I would say I was just very frustrated, but that’s no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape,” he said. “I just can’t do that. Being one of the leaders on the team and being a guy that people count on, I can’t put that type of stuff on film.” Elliott added, “I wasn’t myself.”)
The Cardinals have done a decent job against the run in their first two games. The Lions gained only 82 yards on the ground and the Colts 76. But neither team has the rushing potential of the Cowboys, with Elliott and one of the best offensive lines in the league. Holding him to less than 10 yards would be great — but unrealistic. Containing him somewhat is the goal, trying to mitigate whatever advantage an Elliott-minus-David-Johnson equation creates.
By faster on Sep 21, 2017 | Reply
starting stanton is maybe the wrong term, what i think is, if stanton plays the first two quarters, he could take away a lot of hits on palmer.
remember, carson palmer is 37, and imo if he would play fresh in the second half, he could be a lot more effective.
we have a similar situation at RBs, where we have on of the all time greats in cj2k, but he`s 31, thats old for a RB. and so BA plays him by comittee.
why not make a similar solution for palmer? for me he is one of the best, if he plays at his peak (remember 2015 and the mvp discussion), but we have also one of the best backups in stanton (remember his win against the seahawks).
so why not let stanton take some hits in the opening quarters (sorry, no oun intended), and then, when the defense is a bit more tired, let palmer play his long balls?
i know, QB by comittee isn`t a conservative concept in the NFL, and the NFL is very conservative, but why not try?
maybe some games later this discussion will be moot, because palmner get his footing, but would it hurt against the cowboys?
gabbert? i won`t comment on his abilities, but i doubt, he is really ready now for BAs system. palmer used to need half a season in 2013.
so, maybe i should write, did i mention lately that i want to take stanton some hits as QB early against the cowboys?
By Coach K on Sep 21, 2017 | Reply
CBS Sports listed the top five schools that provide the top ranked, most successful NFL offensive lineman. I hope Mr. Keim is aware of this list.
OFFENSIVE LINE U COMPARISON
TEAM NFL STARTS
1. Michigan 678
2. LSU 670
3. Boston College 631
4. Miami 610
5. Wisconsin 572
Apparently these schools teach lineman what they need to know to be successful in the NFL. Would like to see a Tackle, Guard and Center drafted from any of these five schools next year based on their history of success as O-line factories.
By Scott H on Sep 21, 2017 | Reply
I swear…..WHERE IS THE JUSTICE?? The Cardinals lose their total good-guy RB to injury, probably for the season. Meanwhile, the evil-empire Cowboys seem to get their RB back for what will probably the season.
Seems like the innocent going to jail while the criminals go free.
And that just plain sucks.
Look for the twisted dance that now goes on between the NFL, the player’s association, and the legal system to push this suspension into next season, ala Tom Brady.
And what a joke that will be. And who knows, maybe the fates will reward the Cowboys with a Super Bowl, just as they did for the Pats after Brady’s suspension.
How friggin wonderful will that be?
By Coach K on Sep 21, 2017 | Reply
faster
I think Gabbert is the future and a draft pick next year to learn behind him.
Stanton is one of the best backup QB’s in the league right now, but as a starter, he’s not shown as well game in game out. as a backup, he’s awesome.
By Scott H on Sep 21, 2017 | Reply
faster / Coach K –
Folks, you can’t just put a back-up QB out there for the sole purpose of taking a pounding so your starting QB won’t have to! That is crazy.
faster isn’t saying ANYTHING about Stanton’s ability to PLAY or to spark this offense. He is point-blank saying we should put Stanton out there so we can get him killed instead of Palmer.
Not to mention the fact that if Palmer is going to find it, he needs to find it on the field, in the action. He ain’t gonna find it on the sidelines. What is magically going to come to him as he watches Stanton take a bunch of hits?
Why are we even talking about this??